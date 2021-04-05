Photo by hocus-focus/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

I'm bullish on photonics and optics.

Photonics is the science of light. Optics is part of photonics as it is concerned with the modulation and manipulation of light; thus, if I talk about photonics, it also includes optics.

Photonics is indispensable for rising data traffic in data centers, metropolitan areas, local area networks, and wide-area networks. If we talk about rising data demand, we also have to talk about 5G, which requires new technologies to transfer much higher bandwidths.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), Coherent (COHR), II-VI (IIVI), Osram (OTC:OSAGY), NeoPhotonics (NPTN), and a few others are the core of these developments.

Photonics is also indispensable for 3D-sensing applications like Lidar or facial recognition applications.

In the recent quarters, Lumentum shifted its strategy and moved away from applications and focuses more on the lowest common denominator, the modules, and individual components for applications in the data transfer and 3D sensing market.

That's a bold move and requires investors to look deeper into the offerings of Lumentum and develop a much higher technical understanding. These requirements arise because a comparison between technologies is not as easy as just comparing the transceiver modules' datasheets.

Lumentum has an excellent tech-stack with top-of-the-line ROADM optical switches, VCSELs, laser chips, and more broadly market-leading optical components for hyperscale data centers.

This makes me give Lumentum a bullish rating with a projected annual growth rate of 20-30% in the next 3-5 years.

An introduction to data centers and data transmission

Transferring data with light is by all means not new. Companies, cities, and whole countries saw the need for fiber networks in the 70s and 80s. Demand for data transmission regularly exceeded the expectation of the network providers. Making optical fiber and optical telecommunication components a critical part of our global data network.

Data transmission is not just plugging any cable from device A to device B. Different fibers and transmission technologies are used for different lengths and bandwidths of data transmission. In the picture below is a nice visualization from Finisar of different technologies used for different places.

Source: Finisar Presentation

This is just the case for data centers, but if we include phones, residential internet, and so on we can imagine using various technologies for different bandwidth requirements in different places.

Source: Towards 5G Article

Costs per meter of data transmission are why administrators use different cables and transceivers for different lengths and bandwidth of data costs. You should know two modes when you're interested in this market segment: "Single-Mode" and "Multi-Mode."

Single-Mode transmission is more expensive per meter because of its low loss and low dispersion per km properties. Multi-Mode allows larger losses per km and costs much less than single-mode components. In large data centers with hundreds and thousands of racks, it's important to consider these costs and bandwidth demands.

In the table below, you see how the costs for transceivers increases for higher bandwidths and how

Source: Community FS

The transceiver market is crowded, and even worse hyper-scale data centers develop their own transceivers to adapt them to their own needs. Companies like Google and Amazon rely mostly on commodity components from outside vendors, like lasers, lenses, and other optic components to use them for their own transceivers.

Lumentum realized this trend is changing its strategy.

Historically, we have supplied optical transceivers, but we have shifted our strategy to supplying the underlying optical components, high-speed source lasers and receivers photo diodes used in optical transceivers to address these market segments.

Source: Lumentum Annual Report 2020

That's a bold move because they move a step away from end-customers and provide components only to OEMs or hyper-scale datacenter in the transceiver market. A negative consequence could be losing touch with what customers want and developing products that don't meet the customer's requirements.

On the other hand, they improved their margins and lowered their application development expenses in which they have no expertise. They can buy the expertise by acquiring companies in this segment.

They wanted to acquire the expertise with the Coherent deal but failed because investors didn't see the synergies arising from the merger/acquisition.

Lumentum's step away from applications in the transceiver business could make their product offerings attractive for competitors. Lumentum could become the Intel (INTC) of the laser-photonics market.

Lumentum, the story is just starting to unfold

One look at their quarterly and annual reports, and it's clear that Lumentum was and still is to a certain extent an engineering company. Comparing their sales, general & administrative expenses against the R&D expenses over the last 10 years and last 10 quarters, we see why.

Source: Lumentum Annual Report

These are the numbers from their quarterly reports.

Source: Lumentum Quarterly Reports

Lumentum develops great technology. Their lasers, ROADMs, VCSELs, laser chips, or EMLs (electro-absorption modulated lasers) are all top-notch. Just recently they started to spend more on sales & marketing than on R&D.

Comparing these numbers with IIVI, IIVI spent enormously on sales & marketing, and they are quite aggressive in establishing their position in the transceiver market. They acquired Finisar to become the number one supplier of optical transceiver modules and now added Coherent to their portfolio to add more to their laser expertise.

Source: Coherent Annual Report

After studying Lumentum's product portfolio, I didn't understand their reasoning to acquire Coherent in the first place. I am happy that it didn't work out. Lumentum has the expertise in laser manufacturing and has the technological lead to become a major supplier for photonics components, adding value to a wide range of the supply range.

But showing customers that they have the best technology requires sales & marketing, which is where Lumentum was and still is lacking. I'm glad that they are investing in sales & marketing because laser components and technical specifications of these underlying technologies are very complicated require much better marketing.

ROADMs an absolute growth market

Fibers will be packed with more and more light. A huge bottleneck in optical data transfer is the translation of optical information into electrical information. It's beneficial to keep information in the optical spectrum as long as possible until transitioning into electrical signals when the data is stored and used.

This is where ROADMs are used. ROADMs are optical switches that can extract one lightwave from many and send that one lightwave to be processed into electrical signals. That reduces the required processing power and energy consumption on the transceiver end, thus reduces costs.

If bandwidth in optical fibers increases, the amount of light in one fiber increases, and the need for optical switches increases.

Source: Grandviewresearch

The market for ROADMs and wavelength selective switches (WSS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-15%.

Datacenters have to keep track of different running costs. One of the largest costs any data center has is its energy consumption. Switching from the optical to the electrical spectrum requires a lot of energy.

Breaking the data traffic down and directing selective optical information to the specific area needed saves processing.

Lumentum is actively working on photonic chips positioned to capture market share from hyper-scale data centers and make them attractive for their competitors to use.

VCSEL, EML, DML - Pioneers in their fields

VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser), EML (electro-absorption modulated laser), and DML (directly modulated laser) are at the very root of 3D sensing application and networking applications.

Lumentum sells individual lasers to OEMs in the market. Lumentum's production capabilities enable them to generate high margins on these products.

Researching about the VCSEL and 3D-sensing market opportunities, various research institutes project at least a doubling in the 3D-sensing market over the next 3-5 years. With a CAGR of ~20%, that's an attractive opportunity for companies like Lumentum.

Source: marketsandmarkets.com

Lumentum has sufficient scale to produce these lasers in large numbers giving them the advantage to cover the volume requirements in next-generation Lidar and 3D sensing applications.

Lumentum 6-junction VCSELs

A few days ago, Lumentum announced its 5- and 6-junction VCSELs, and I don't think that investors are aware of how big this news is.

A normal diode or laser has one or maybe two junctions in which it generates the photons of a certain defined wavelength or spectrum dependent on the size of the quantum well (QW). An example is visualized below.

Source: Osram

In this example, there are two junctions (two very thin layers of a special material, GaAs) in which light waves are generated. Below and above the very thin layers is a corresponding material (AlGaAs) with a larger energy gap to prevent electrons from moving out of the very thin GaAs-layer. Then surrounding these five layers, we have mirrors that reflect the light like a ping pong ball in a table tennis match.

While going back and forth on the table, the light-wave (ball) stimulates more lightwaves on its way. Imagine more ping pong balls lined up in the center of the table, and each time the ball passes the middle segment, another ball is stimulated and travels back and forth. This is done many times in a laser until the lightwaves leave the space through a small hole in the center.

Lumentum announced that they build VCSELs with five and six junctions. Imagine six red lines in the picture above, and even better, imagine three green lines (in reality 905nm) and three red lines (in reality 940nm).

Why are six lines better?

That's because it drastically increases the power efficiency (the ratio of energy inserted to energy outgoing) of the system and increases slope efficiencies (meaning the ratio of the lasers output power against the input power.) For battery-critical applications, energy demand is critical. With five and six junction VCSELs, Lumentum is well-positioned to capture a big chunk of the anticipated market and its growth.

Source: Lumentum Announcement AutoSens 2020

The other part I'm excited about is the fact that Lumentum VCSELs emit two different wavelengths. Making it a favorite for Lidar applications. Not only that it offers two emitting wavelengths, but because these chips exploit existing semiconductor processes optimized for mass production, they are much cheaper than what is currently available on the market.

Why are two emitting wavelengths better than one?

The answer is interference. Lightwaves interfere with various things in nature. Having multiple lightwaves with different wavelengths increases the accuracy with which the returning light beams can be measured. It's some redundancy in the system.

Lumentum announced its leading position in this market, securing them access to multiple billion-dollar markets with >20% CAGR.

Conclusion

Leaving the datacom application market could lead to alienation for Lumentum's datacom components. Not knowing what could be done with their components could lead to subsequent failure to realize where to focus on developing Lumentum's products.

Nevertheless, Lumentum is at the core of multiple high-growth markets, and they are excellently positioned with their 6-junction VCSELs, EMLs, DMLs, and ROADMs.

I'm especially excited about their 6-junction VCSEL's. This and their capability to mass-produce them make them the partner-to-be for major smartphone manufacturers worldwide.

Their VCSEL's lower power consumption and attractive price make them attractive for car manufacturers and the upcoming generations of vehicles.

If Lumentum puts further emphasis on their sales & marketing strategy to announce their technological advancements to the market, I'm certain that they will able to capture the majority of VCSEL's market growth and grow their market share in the optical communication components business.

I'm bullish on Lumentum and hold them in my high-volatility-high-growth portfolio.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.