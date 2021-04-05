50 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q1 2021
Summary
- This article looks at the best performing decile of stocks in the S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2021.
- By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.
- Energy, travel/leisure stocks, and consumer cyclicals were among the top performers in the continued reflationary rebound.
- Tech and healthcare, two of the leaders in 2020, were under-represented on the top performers in the first quarter of 2021.
The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a nice first quarter, producing a 6.17% total return. While gains were lower than the last three quarters during the market rebound, first quarter 2021 returns still felt a whole lot better than first quarter 2020 returns, when the index shed nearly 20% during the COVID-related selloff.
Below is a list of the 50 best performing S&P 500 stocks in the first quarter of 2021:
In addition to detailing the 50 best performing components, I have also looked at the composition of this leaders list by sector and compared it to the capitalization-weighted benchmark to give readers a feel for the sector distribution among the best performers on the quarter.
Here are some observations from the first list:
- L Brands (LB) is an interesting top overall performer +66%. While one could argue that a retailer with a mall-based component would make sense to lead the pack in a reflationary trade, L Brands was also the 5th best performer in the S&P 500 last year. At a $17.2B market cap, the stock is worth more than double what it was worth at year-end 2019 ($7.5B), although the company was worth nearly $28B at year-end 2016. Like L Brands, Gap (GPS), the eighth best performing stock on the quarter is worth more than at year-end 2019 pre-pandemic ($11.2B current vs. $9.5B pre-pandemic). Tapestry (TPR), the luxury goods company, and Simon Property Group (SPG), the largest mall operator, were also among "shopping winners".
- If the quarter had ended a few days earlier, Discovery Inc. (DISCA) and Viacom (VIAC) would have been the top two performers, but both were caught up in the unwind of Archegos Capital, pushing Discovery down to #15 and Viacom all the way down to #117, still up over 21% on the quarter.
- As oil prices rebounded, four of the top ten stocks (and twelve of the top fifty) were in the Energy sector. While the sector was the most over-represented sector on the laggards list for full year 2020, sustained higher oil prices are boosting operating cash flow. To date, the sector has remained disciplined on capital expenditures, and M&A transactions have been at low multiples aimed at driving scale and efficiency gains.
- The airlines were also flying high once again as the domestic re-opening speeds ahead. American Airlines (AAL) at #7, Alaksa Air Group (ALK) at #39, United Airlines (UAL) at #40, and Southwest Airlines at #44 (LUV) were all among the leaders. Delta (DAL), not one of the top 50 performers, was also up 20% on the quarter.
- Homebuilders like Lennar and D.R. Horton (DHI) and building materials companies like Mohawk (MHK) were also in the top ten as residential investment remains hot.
- Financials were also over-represented on the leaders list, pushing value-focused funds, which are overweight Energy and Financials to large relative gains on the quarter. Financials benefitted from the move higher in interest rates, improving net interest margin for banks and future investment income from insurers' fixed income portfolios. Expected credit costs remain low in a recovering economy.
- While it was not in the S&P 500 for much of 2020 until being added late in the year, Tesla (TSLA) would have been its top performer for the previous year. Only 17 U.S.-listed companies produced higher returns last year, than the electric vehicle/renewable energy favorite. For its first full quarter in the S&P 500, Tesla was down 5%, but Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) were both in the top 25 performers, up 38% and 39% respectively.
The median performing stock on the quarter was up around 9%, nearly 3% more than the capitalization-weighted benchmark. Apple (AAPL) -7.8%, Amazon (AMZ) -5.0%, and the aforementioned Tesla contributed to downward pressure on cap-weighted returns. There were only 12 companies that lost more than 10% on the quarter, but 240 companies that made more than 10%. While broad-based returns moderated, the cap-weighted index returns may have masked a stronger quarter, driven by reflationary sectors - energy, travel/leisure, and consumer cyclicals. In a quarter that may always be remembered for meme stocks and some speculative excesses, gains were fairly broad-based and concentrated in some of the sectors you would have expected to benefit from an improving economic landscape.
Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.