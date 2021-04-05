Photo by Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a nice first quarter, producing a 6.17% total return. While gains were lower than the last three quarters during the market rebound, first quarter 2021 returns still felt a whole lot better than first quarter 2020 returns, when the index shed nearly 20% during the COVID-related selloff.

Below is a list of the 50 best performing S&P 500 stocks in the first quarter of 2021:

In addition to detailing the 50 best performing components, I have also looked at the composition of this leaders list by sector and compared it to the capitalization-weighted benchmark to give readers a feel for the sector distribution among the best performers on the quarter.

Here are some observations from the first list:

The median performing stock on the quarter was up around 9%, nearly 3% more than the capitalization-weighted benchmark. Apple (AAPL) -7.8%, Amazon (AMZ) -5.0%, and the aforementioned Tesla contributed to downward pressure on cap-weighted returns. There were only 12 companies that lost more than 10% on the quarter, but 240 companies that made more than 10%. While broad-based returns moderated, the cap-weighted index returns may have masked a stronger quarter, driven by reflationary sectors - energy, travel/leisure, and consumer cyclicals. In a quarter that may always be remembered for meme stocks and some speculative excesses, gains were fairly broad-based and concentrated in some of the sectors you would have expected to benefit from an improving economic landscape.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.