The Asset Allocator: Prediction Is Fiction (Podcast)
Summary
- The contemporary prophet Harry Dent Jr. says the stock market will collapse this month. The financial newsletter writer even added that he will quit his job if he is wrong.
- Truth be told, he - and so many prognosticators like him - have had ample reason to quit their jobs countless times before.
- Even the most brilliant economic sages - like the great American economist Irving Fisher - falter when they make predictions because their vast knowledge does not endow them with this.
- Hoping to cure investors of their innate credulity, I summon the story of the Witch of Endor, which illustrates the difference between a Divine act and an act of divination.
