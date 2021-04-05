Background

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt or HMH (NASDAQ:HMHC) is a leader in learning media and technology for Elementary and Secondary School (K-12). Prior to the recent sale of its media business, the company was organized along two business divisions: Education and HMH Books & Media.

The Education Business consists of two market segments, Core and Extensions. The company derives about 50% of their revenue from the Core Segment. This segment is somewhat cyclical and is about $2.5 billion annually. It is dominated by HMH, McGraw-Hill Education and Savvas Learning, both of the latter are in the hands of private equity. These companies maintain 70 to 75% market share of the core market which consists of books and, increasingly, digital content for basic school subjects. Years of accumulated content make it difficult for new entrants to penetrate the share of these leaders. While somewhat oligopolistic, this segment offers no growth for HMH.

The Extensions Market represents a growth opportunity for HMH. The company's position in the Core Market allows them to participate in this adjacent market. The Extensions Market is divided into three parts -- supplemental, intervention and professional learning. Collectively they represent over $6 billion in revenue per year and are fragmented with HMH having less than 10% share but still having high market share. The focus of the company is to expand this share primarily through its digital content.

Sale of Media Business and Reduction of Debt Load

Recently HMH announced the sale of its Media Business to News Corp in order to focus on the Education Business and to reduce its big debt load. The company hit a homerun on this sale. The Media Business generated $190mm in revenue and $26mm in EBITDA in 2020 and HMH realized $349mm on the sale or 13 times EBITDA. The company will realize $337mm in cash and has tax loss credits to shield capital gains on the business. The sale proceeds will allow HMH to greatly reduce its high coupon debt (9% and 7%) and should enable it to refinance at much more attractive rates.

The debt load of the company has been an anchor since the acquisition of the Educational Technology and Services division of Scholastic for $575mm. The company currently has $756 million of long-term debt, and $281 million in cash plus the additional $337 million in cash forthcoming from the Media Business sale. The long-term debt consists of a Sr Secured Note and Term Loan with a blended interest rate of over 8%. The company has already stated its intent to pay down debt with the proceeds of the sale. With this pay down and a likely refinancing, the company should be able to drive its annual interest expense from $60 million to $15 million by 2022.

Structure of the End Market

It is important the understand a several key things about the educational learning market. The K-12 Core Market is split between the "new adoption" states and "open territory". Texas, Florida and California are the largest new adoption states which set statewide standards for educational content. Open territory states, are governed by each district. New adoption markets are cyclical as they only approve state funding for various subjects every 5-7 years. Open territory states have a less lumpy cycle but also follow the lead of the large adoption states. With this lumpiness, the Core Market swings cyclically from $2 billion to $3 billion. 2014 and 2019 were peak years for spending. Industry professionals have explained to me that certain adoption years are being stretched out due to Covid and that 2022 and 2023 will look like "mid-cycle" years, the appropriate time frame for this investment idea to pan out.

Each educational content company can fare well or poorly in each state and given subject. This was material to HMH's poor results in 2016 and 2017. Based on recent conversation with industry professionals, HMH is doing very well in the Core Market for Texas and not so well in Florida. Their weakness in Florida is somewhat offset by strength in the Extensions Market.

Investors should also understand that 82% of school funding is derived from property taxes with the rest from state and federal taxes. Given that property prices held up well in 2020, unlike 2009, there should not be an extended impairment of school funding outside of Covid issues in 2020 and 2021. Also, short-term spending issues related to Covid should be remedied later this year with stimulus funding directed to education.

The Opportunity with HMH

Jack Lynch is the CEO of HMH. He was brought into the company in 2017 to focus the company as it was struggling in key adoption states and distracted with a consumer business. Lynch is a 30-year industry veteran who was the founding CEO of BigChalk.com and successfully led Renaissance Learning. Lynch's playbook for HMH has been to methodically pivot the company to digital and streamline costs. In early 2020, the Covid pandemic whacked the education learning market, greatly depressing sales, but providing the silver lining for HMH. The Covid period forced Lynch to radically accelerate the company's pivot to digital content and to streamline costs.

With respect to the company's pivot to digital or "Digital First, Connected Strategy", it aims to grow by digital content and grow a larger subscription business. This move allows the company to realize highly incremental profitable revenue as education spending recovers from Covid. The company slide below illustrates the pillars of this strategy.

(HMH Q4 2020 quarterly conference call slides)

The Digital First Strategy does not imply that hard books will be going away any time soon for K-12. But the strategy implies that the company's future growth will be driven by digital content, particularly in the Extensions Segment of the business. As is clear from this slide, this incremental revenue is highly profitable with management stating the 2/3's of incremental revenue will fall to the EBIDTA and free cash flow (FCF) levels. Consequently, as the education market recovers from depressed levels, HMH should be able to drive much higher levels of FCF per share.

On the cost side, HMH has been whittling down costs since 2016 but the Covid downturn accelerated this process with a faster shift to digital and a squeeze on revenue. In October of last year, the company reduced its workforce by 22% as part of reducing fixed costs by $500 million annually. From Jack Abbott, CFO, in the Q3 2020 conference call:

The actions we've taken through our value innovation approach have dramatically reduced our cost structure, both in terms of fixed and variable costs. In 2019, we estimated our adjusted fixed costs were $619 million and closer to $700 million, if you go all the way back to 2016. Before we began implementing our strategy. Through the value innovation efforts in 2021, we estimate we will have lowered our fixed costs to between $500 million to $505 million driven by the actions you've heard above from Jack and me today. Also, by next year, we anticipate adjusted variable costs will represent 36% of our billings, which is down 2 percentage points from 2019."

(HMH Q3 2020 conference call)

Evolving Into a Free Cash Flow Machine

The income statement of HMH is messy. It contains significant levels of amortization, restructuring and interest expenses that have resulted in large GAAP losses. But a free cash flow analysis cuts through these items to unveil the potential for prolific free cash flow generation.

The beauty of the opportunity with HMH is that the company's revenue simply needs to regain a "mid-cycle" level to generate significant free cash flow. The table below shows the last two years and my estimates for 2021 and 2022 based on the following considerations:

a recovery of K-12 spending through 2022 to mid-cycle levels (2019 was the last peak year),

a dramatic reduction in fixed costs shown which is indicative by the modest drop in EBITDA in 2020 vs 2019 in spite of a large $500 million drop in billings,

the sale of the Media Business (closing in June 2021) will enable HMH to cut its debt in half, refinance at much lower interest rates and significantly reduce interest expense, and

a drop down of 50% of incremental billings to EBITDA and FCF (management is guiding to 66%)

Based on my estimate of $1.73 of FCF per share in 2022 the stock of HMH should trade to at least $20 or 12 times FCF.

While the leap in the future FCF of HMH naturally invites skepticism, the performance of McGraw-Hill Education's K-12 business points to a reasonable benchmark for HMH. McGraw is owned by Apollo Global Management and probably was able to move more aggressively, out of the public eye, to attack costs ahead of HMH. The snapshot below shows that their K-12 business generates a 33% level of EBITDA profitability while my recovery EBITDA level of profitability for HMH in 2022 is only 31%

Stimulus Bill Boost

There is conservatism on the part of HMH management and industry analysts on 2021 K-12 educational content spending as schools will be required to spend money on social distancing and cleaning. But recent Federal stimulus plans specifically target money for K-12 schools to get back on track.

(Learning Policy Institute Article)

While there is a wide range of figures, it appears that roughly $6 to $10 billion of the stimulus must be spent on "learning loss" over the next two years. Given this level of money, it seems more likely than not that the education learning market should see meaningful increase over the next two years from these funds.

Bottom Line

While there is near-term uncertain about educational content spending, the risk reward of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt represents a compelling stock play with a clear path to much higher levels based as its cash flow story unfolds.

Good Trading!