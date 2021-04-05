Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) is a company that we've been following for a while now. We think it is emblematic of superior European risk/reward in the current market environment, and probably one of the best upsides in the market today. While we were already confident in the thesis, changes in the ownership structure could be an evolution towards a situation where activist interest could become the catalyst for the stock. The death of the billionaire Dassault, who although was not strictly part of the company, creates a succession situation that is often a key occurrence that predicts the entry of PE. With his substantial ownership now changing hands, activist or PE investors might find their involvement more tenable than before. We think there is a lot of potential interest in the Falcon business line as a B&GA pure-play, that could join the ranks of other B&GA focused jet manufacturers that already trade on the market.

B&GA Market

The business a general aviation market is interesting in the COVID-19 context. While it was long thrown out with other aviation companies focused on the commercial segment when COVID-19 hit, the B&GA market has proven that its economics are essentially decoupled, if not supported, by the severely changed attitudes towards flying. PE investors began to recognise that when they entered an aggressive bidding war for Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVY), an FBO stock that was infrastructure for B&GA activity at airports.

(Source: Signature Aviation Interim September Presentation 2020)

We think that a similar thing could occur for manufacturers associated with B&GA, among them is Dassault's Falcon manufacturing. The Falcon is a well regarded craft that commands sizable shares of the market, about half as much as Gulfstream which leads.

As detailed in our initiating coverage on the company, Dassault trades at an extremely low multiple. There is no question that when applying any sort of normal multiple to the defense business which is about 50% of their revenue on average, the Falcon business is not valued highly at all. Companies like Embraer (ERJ) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) trade at multiples in the 7-10x EV/EBITDA range.

(Source: ERJ Q4 Report Earnings)

Taking Embraer as an example, they have about 50% exposure to commercial aviation on a backlog basis, which Dassault doesn't even have, and is certainly a con to the stock due to the bets you'd be taking on the future of commercial aviation travel. Applying Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) multiples of around 9x to their forecast cash flows from their commercial exposure, implies fairly reasonable multiples in the 6-7x range for their executive aviation business. With Dassault's operating business being given a stub value of $0 after accounting for non-operating assets, the Falcon business is valued nowhere near as high.

Institutional Interest

With the Dassault family being the majority shareholder in the company, there are a few avenues by which institutional interest could propel the stock into new highs. If the family decides to focus more on activism by itself, where it didn't used to want to due to the late Dassault's involvement in French politics and the conflicts of interest problems that arise from that, they could easily make moves to improve the liquidity of the stock, through stock splits, which is one possible reason for the stock being ignored by investors till now.

(Source: Marketscreener)

The family might also want to sell parts of their stake to activists, and activists are likely to shop the Falcon jet business to private investors who are flush with cash and looking for investment opportunities. We think that it is likely that at some point, if they aren't already, management will move to see if there is interest from PE in their Falcon jet business. A fair multiple for private investors is almost always in the double-digits nowadays, especially in sectors that are demonstrably resilient, and that would create massive value creation compared to the rock-bottom multiples that Dassault currently trades at.

Conclusion

The risks to Dassault continue to be the same in the event that they don't resort to activism, which is that their next generation fighter programme might not go so well, and indeed it is already under pressure from the competing European interests involved. As it pertains to the idea of activism and the B&GA business, the risk is that private investors might not be interested in a complicated and manufacturing heavy business like jet manufacturing, where strategic sponsors, of which there are fewer, might be the only interested shoppers. Nonetheless, we think that Dassault's unfortunate passing does increase the optionality of the stock, and from the point of view of a shareholder this can lead to value creation in the future.