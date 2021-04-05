Hotel REITs: Spring Break Is Back

REIT Rankings: Hotels

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

Hotel REIT Sector Overview

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought obvious devastation to the leisure and hospitality industry, but the faster-than-expected vaccine approval and successful early vaccination roll-out across the United States has brought renewed hope that brighter days are ahead. Optimism for a post-pandemic boom in leisure travel demand has sent hotel REITs surging since late-2020, but we caution that the recovery will be uneven across market segments. Within the Hoya Capital Hotel REIT Index, we track the 19 largest hotel REITs, which account for roughly $45 billion in market value.

Prior to the pandemic, tourism was one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the global economy. Fueled by the rise of the global middle class, tens of millions of new consumers each year were becoming potential guests at the roughly 5 million hotel rooms across the country. Demand came to a screeching halt in 2020 on a scale that few could have imagined in the pre-pandemic era, but powered by Spring Break demand and accelerated by the vaccine roll-out, the recovery in domestic leisure travel - and hotel occupancy - has picked up meaningfully over the past month. TSA Checkpoint data showed that domestic travel - which bottomed last April at less than 5% of pre-pandemic levels - has recovered to 62% by the end of March.

Hotel occupancy - which is closely correlated with domestic airline travel - has shown a similar Spring Break-driven rebound following a historically dark winter. According to data from STR, hotel occupancy recovered to 58% for the week ending March 27 which was 80% of pre-pandemic levels and compares to the lows last April of below 20%. The "reopened" cities have seen the swiftest demand recovery with Tampa and Phoenix leading the way with occupancy rates at nearly 100% of pre-pandemic levels while the coastal "shutdown cities" - New York, Boston, and San Francisco - continue to see hotel occupancy rates that are less than 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

After recovering from a low of 15% in Q2 to roughly 30% in Q3, occupancy levels were essentially flat in Q4 at barely 30%. Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") is lower by nearly 70%, on average, from the prior year while average daily room rates ("ADR") are lower by about 20%. There's no shortage of optimism, however, as Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) reported that it expects its hotel portfolio to return to profitability sometime during H2 2021, comments that were echoed by the majority of REITs on their subsequent earnings calls. Consistent with the trends observed throughout the pandemic, upscale and resort-focused REITs - which rely heavily on corporate travel - have reported especially weak demand which averaged just 22% in Q4 compared to the 41% average for midscale and limited-service hotels.

Unfortunately, REITs portfolios tend to be concentrated in the "upscale" end of the spectrum, owning predominately full-service hotels in coastal urban markets that rely heavily on transient business travelers and group bookings. While leisure demand is expected to bounce back relatively quickly when the pandemic subsides, lasting damage has been done to business and group demand. Much like the work-from-home trends we discussed in our recent Office REIT report, recent survey data has indicated that personal habits and corporate budgets have shifted "permanently" in some aspects and that a full recovery in corporate travel is not expected until 2025.

More than any other property sector, Hotel REITs ultimately remain at the mercy of the pandemic - and now the success of these vaccines - in addition to the naturally high levels of economic sensitivity inherent with the pro-cyclical demand characteristics. Underscoring the anticipated "choppiness" of the recovery, STR recently downgraded their U.S. hotel forecast following the soft winter for hotel demand amid the "third wave" of the outbreak, but the updated forecast does not change the expectation that demand will fully recover by 2023 and RevPAR will fully recovery by early 2025. Also of note, STR projects that while the industry will recapture 75% of demand by the end of 2021, RevPAR will still be 40% lower in 2021 than in 2019.

Hotel REIT Recovery - Too Far, Too Fast?

Hotel REITs - along with the global leisure and tourism industry - were decimated in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. At their lows last March, hotel REITs had plunged by a mind-boggling 65% in a span of just four weeks and several of the highly-levered small-cap REITs were in an all-out fight for survival. Positive vaccine news in late 2020 ignited a robust rally over the last five months that has seen the average hotel REIT nearly double in value. Hotel REITs have carried the momentum of late 2020 into this year and are the fourth-best-performing property sector this year with returns of 19.6% compared to the 10.1% returns on the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) and the 7.1% gain on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Despite the vaccine-driven rebound that began last November, 2020 marked the fourth-straight year that hotel REITs have underperformed the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index. Seven hotel REITs ended the year with declines of more than 40% and three hotel REITs - Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Condor Hospitality (CDOR), and Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) - posted declines of more than 60%. The larger and more well-capitalized REITs, including Apple Hospitality (APLE), Host Hotels (HST), and Sunstone Hotel (SHO) were among the leaders in 2020 and have continued the momentum into 2021.

Too far too fast? After this vaccine-driven rebound, we now believe that risks are skewed to the downside for not only hotel REITs, but also other COVID-sensitive property sectors that may have recovered too far, too fast amid the 'REIT Reopening Rotation' that we've analyzed extensively in recent weeks. We maintain our outlook that suburban-focused and leisure-oriented properties will bounce far faster than urban business-focused hotels - markets that are also more acutely impacted by Airbnb's looming presence.

Deeper Dive: Hotel REIT Economics

Hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business even in the best of times. Generally, the companies that are ubiquitous with the hotel business - Marriott (MAR), Hilton (HLT), Hyatt (H), Choice Hotels (CHH), and Extended Stay (STAY) - don't actually own hotels but instead simply manage the hotel for the property owners. These hotel operators are typically structured as C-corporations and tend to operate with an "asset-light" operating model with higher margins and lower leverage.

In contrast to these hotel operators, hotel REITs operate under a relatively asset-heavy model and operate at considerably lower margins. We estimate that during "normal" times, hotel REITs operate at adjusted NOI margins of just 10-20%, the lowest in the REIT sector. Because of this operating profile, they assume a high degree of operating leverage and are highly sensitive to marginal changes in supply and demand conditions. Hotel REITs tend to be less nimble and have slower growth rates than C-corp hotel operators, but have historically paid a sizable dividend yield to investors.

Perhaps the only silver lining of the pandemic, the hotel development pipeline is finally showing signs of cooling after a half-decade of above-trend growth, and if the past recession is any indication, developers will be slow to resume activity even after the dust settles. Over the past several years, supply growth was most acute in the middle- and upper-quality segments, the segments most commonly owned by hotel REITs. On the other hand, supply growth has been nearly non-existent in the limited-service and economy segments, which have been two of the outperforming categories over the past several years.

While traditional supply growth may be cooling, hotel operators have battled another growing source of "shadow supply" in recent years: short-term home rentals, such as from Airbnb (ABNB). While we're skeptical of Airbnb's valuation, we are believers in the growing utilization of short-term home rentals and believe that it will be yet another tailwind for the U.S. housing industry and yet another headwind for hotel REITs, particularly those in urban markets. Studies from STR and the BLS have found that short-term home rentals affect urban hotels most acutely, representing a source of "liquid supply" that compromises pricing power on critical compression nights. While short-term rentals represent less than 10% of available room nights on an average night, supply growth tends to swell considerably in response to high demand.

Hotel REIT Dividends

It's tough to pay dividends if hotels are sitting empty. Generally speaking, 40-50% occupancy is needed to "keep the lights on" for hotel REITs. Access to capital - aided by emergency stimulus programs by the federal government and Federal Reserve - has helped equity holders avoid an outright catastrophe, but was not enough to avoid a historic wave of dividend cuts across the hotel REIT sector last year. We continue to believe that hotel REITs will be among the last REITs to restore their dividends to pre-pandemic levels.

Once one of the highest-yielding REIT sectors, all 19 hotel REITs slashed their dividends last year - accounting for a sizable percentage of the total dividend cuts last year - and the sector is now in the basement of the dividend yield tables. Hotel REITs pay an average yield of just 0.1% compared to the REIT market-cap-weighted average of 3.3%. Naturally, hotel REITs have recorded the weakest average dividend growth rate among major property sectors since the start of 2014.

InnSuites (IHT), Service Properties (SVC), RLJ Lodging (RLJ), and Pebblebrook (PEB) continue to pay a nominal $0.01 quarterly dividend while Apple Hospitality (APLE) resumed a distribution earlier this year at $0.01 after suspending it last March. APLE is one of 51 equity REITs that has raised their dividend this year and while we may see a number of similar "nominal" increases, we suspect that hotel REITs will retain as much cash as possible to pay down debt and to stabilize operations.

While normally a relative "safe haven" for investors during drawdowns, investors using the "preferred route" haven't fared much better during the pandemic. At the peak last year, a half-dozen hotel REITs had suspended their preferred distributions, but all except two - Ashford (AHT), and Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) - have since resumed payouts after Hersha (HT) resumed their preferred distributions earlier this year. Besides the convertible issue from RLJ, all of the issues are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities, so all missed payouts must be paid to preferred stockholders before any common dividends are paid.

Key Takeaway: Risks Skewed To Downside

Powered by Spring Break demand and the vaccine roll-out, the recovery in domestic leisure travel - and hotel occupancy - has picked up meaningfully over the past month. Patience will certainly be required for hotel REIT investors, however, because even if the hotel industry recovers swifter than anticipated, most hotel REITs - particularly the small-caps - will need to de-lever their balance sheets and stabilize their operations before thinking about paying out their precious cash flow to investors.

We maintain our outlook that suburban-focused and leisure-oriented properties will bounce far faster than urban business-focused hotels, as will REITs with stronger balance sheets and access to capital. We see the growing short-term-rental business - led by Airbnb - as a tailwind for the U.S. housing industry through its positive impact on home values and apartment rents, and yet another headwind for urban-focused hotel owners. While there are some pockets of value in the sector, caution is required as Hotel REITs ultimately remain at the mercy of the pandemic, and that's before considering the naturally high levels of economic sensitivity inherent with hotel demand.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.