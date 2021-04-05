Despite the coronavirus crisis, the S&P 500 has rallied 63% in the last 12 months and thus it has passed the threshold of 4,000 for the first time in history. As it is trading at a nosebleed trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8, it has become really hard for income-oriented investors to identify stocks with an attractive dividend and valuation. California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is a Dividend King with strong business momentum and hence it is a great candidate for income-oriented investors. However, the stock is fully valued right now and hence investors should wait for a material correction before initiating a position.

Business overview

California Water Service is the third-largest publicly-owned water utility in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it provides water to about two million people, mainly in California, with some additional operations in Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service was founded in 1926 and has an exceptional dividend growth record, with 53 consecutive years of dividend growth. It is thus a Dividend King.

Just like the vast majority of utilities, California Water Service is extremely resilient to recessions, such as the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Even under the most adverse economic conditions, people do not curtail their water consumption and hence the business of the company is not affected by recessions. This has certainly proved to be the case during the pandemic.

In the full year 2020, California Water Service grew its operating revenues 11.2% while its operating expenses grew only 6.9%.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result, the company grew its earnings per share 50.4%, from $1.31 in 2019 to an all-time high of $1.97 in 2020. The steep increase in earnings resulted primarily from the approval of rate hikes by regulatory authorities in response to the increased capital expenses of the utility.

The achievement of such impressive growth and record earnings amid one of the fiercest recessions in the U.S. history is a testament to the resilience of this company to downturns. On the other hand, investors should not expect similar growth rates going forward.

Management has not provided specific guidance for this year but it has stated that it expects increased expenses, depreciation and property taxes as well as higher provisions for losses due to the inability of some customers to fulfill their obligations amid the pandemic. As a result, analysts expect the utility to incur an 11% decrease in its earnings per share this year, from $1.97 to $1.75.

Growth prospects

Going forward, it is reasonable to expect California Water Service to grow at a rate close to its historical rate. There is a new Commissioner at California Public Utilities Commissioner [CPUC] this year but this change is not likely to affect the growth trajectory of the company significantly. Regulatory authorities do not approve of extreme rate hikes in order to keep consumers satisfied but they have to approve of meaningful rate hikes in order to encourage utilities to invest in the improvement and expansion of their network.

If California Water Service meets the analysts' consensus this year, it will have grown its earnings per share at a 6.9% average annual rate over the last decade. This is somewhat typical for a utility but at the upper range of the growth rates witnessed in this sector. Overall, one can reasonably expect California Water Service to grow its earnings per share by approximately 7% per year on average beyond this year. Analysts seem to agree, as they expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 7.2% per year between 2021 and 2023.

Valuation

California Water Service is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0, which is much higher than its historical 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. The current valuation level of the stock is undoubtedly extreme for a utility stock. It would appear more reasonable if it referred to a high-growth company, not a utility company. It is also remarkable that California Water Service is trading at 24.4 times its expected earnings in 2025. In other words, the market has already priced many years of future growth in the stock.

The rich valuation of the stock renders it vulnerable to an unexpected headwind, such as higher interest rates. The yield of the 10-year Treasury bond has remarkably increased in recent weeks and is now hovering around 1.70%. This increase has resulted from the concerns of the investing community that the unprecedented stimulus packages implemented in response to the pandemic will eventually lead to higher inflation.

Higher bond yields exert pressure on utility stocks, as they render the dividend yields of these slow-growth stocks less attractive. Therefore, if bond yields continue to rise, they will constitute a headwind for the stock of California Water Service. As no one can predict the future path of Treasury yields, the possibility of higher bond yields is a significant risk factor to consider, particularly given the rich valuation of this utility right now.

Dividend

California Water Service has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years and thus it is a Dividend King. This exceptional dividend growth streak is a testament to the reliable growth trajectory of this utility thanks to the consistent approval of rate hikes by regulators and its resilience to recessions.

However, due to its markedly rich valuation, California Water Service is currently offering just a 1.6% dividend yield. On the one hand, the company has a healthy payout ratio of 43% and its interest expense consumes only 31% of its operating income. As a result, the utility can easily continue raising its dividend for many more years. On the other hand, the lackluster dividend yield of the stock is not sufficient to justify an investment in the stock right now, given the downside risk that results from its rich valuation.

Final thoughts

California Water Service has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the investing universe thanks to its rock-solid business model and its reliable earnings growth. However, this high-quality utility is richly valued right now and hence investors should wait for an approximate 20% correction of the stock, from $56 to the technical support of $45, in order to achieve a higher initial yield and less downside risk in the event of higher interest rates.