The Stock Market: Even More Historic New Highs

The S&P 500 Stock Index closed over 4,000 on Thursday. (The stock market was closed on Friday.) The Federal Reserve continues to support the market be maintaining ample liquidity in the banking system and in the financial markets.

Ending the day at 4,019.87, the index was helped by the rebound in technology stocks.

But, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new historic high on Monday, March 29, when it ended the day at 33,171.37.

The Dow dropped off a little during the week, but ended up on Thursday evening at 33,153.21 only 18 points under Monday’s high.

NASDAQ is still lagging the other measures and closed the day at 13,480, up 341 for the week but still below its latest historical high of 14, 095, which was achieved on February 12 of this year.

Closing above 4,000 for the first time was done just 434 trading days from when the index hit 3,000. What is of interest here is that the S&P 500, to hit 3,000 from 2,000, took 1,227 trading days.

The Federal Reserve still seems to be underwriting the whole market. See my Federal Reserve Watch post, that is dated April 4. 2021.

Why Is The Market Continuing To Hit New Highs?

One of the major questions that comes out of this review is, “What is continuing to make the market climb?”

There is obviously sufficient optimism for these increases to take place, and as Joe Wallace and Paul Vigna write in the Wall Street Journal, there are a number of specific items that investors point to as reasons that the stock market should be climbing.

Take four: the expectation of a surge in economic growth this year; the improving situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic resulting from the rising number of vaccinations taking place; the new spending programs that have been proposed by the Biden administration; and a growing expectation that corporate earnings will be increasing this year.

To support these, one can look at the numbers on employment hiring that came out today and one can look at the March numbers on new orders, output and employment put out this week by the Institute for Supply Management.

One point of concern is expressed by Mr. Wallace and Mr. Vigna, however, that really points to the emphasis that I put on the Fed. They point to the expressed worry that there might be “a reversal of Federal Reserve policy.”

But, that is all that is said about this possibility.

To me, the story about the Fed is really the foundation of the whole market situation.

The market continues to hit new highs because the Federal Reserve keeps on pumping reserves into the banking system resulting in a fantastic amount of liquidity ultimately reaching the financial markets. Rising stock prices are just one part of the study. The record-setting pace of new IPOs coming about as a result of the blank check companies, the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, is just one other example of all the money splashing around the economy.

Never before has a Federal Reserve pumped so much money into the economy is such a short time. And, if you listen to the talk of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, this Federal Reserve effort is going to continue, especially as it will help to support the efforts of the federal government in all of its new spending efforts.

Investors are now used to the Fed playing “underwriter” for the stock market. The Fed has played this role ever since the Great Recession and continued to play it through the time that Jane Yellen was Chair of the Fed. Jerome Powell has just taken this “underwriting” to a new level.

Investors expect the Fed to be there supporting the market and for about twelve years the Fed has not disappointed them.

But, someday the Fed support will end. As Wallace and Vigna write, “ultimately” there will be a reversal of Fed policy. It is a dark spot that is lurking in the corners of investors' minds.

Big Drivers

The “individual” big drivers of the stock market continue to be the tech stocks. It seems as if the Fed's monetary support is smoothing the way for the technology takeover that is going on. That is, investors seem to believe that the economic restructuring going on, the movement into the age of information technology, will continue on smoothly as long as there is not a financial "bump" that comes along and distracts the world from the transition going on.

For example, it is reported that 44 percent of the latest 1,000 point increase in the S&P 500 Stock Index has come from five stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet.

Investors still seem to believe that the technology represented by these companies is the foundation of the future of the country. And, it will continue to smoothly spread if there is no economic or financial diversion to deal with.

Other sectors have peaked their way out of the shadows in recent weeks as some investors have attempted to rotate out of the tech stocks, but nothing seems to hang on for too long of a time. Investors keep coming back to the tech stocks because they seem such a sure thing.

There has been one thing that has hurt the tech stocks and that has been the rise in bond yields.

Tech earnings are projected over a fairly long life span. That is, a lot of the cash flow expected to be earned by the tech companies is place a fair piece of time in the future. Thus, the rate at which these cash flows are discounted is an important factor in the valuation of the companies.

Rising bond yields can thus put a damper on the valuations of tech stocks.

Rising Bond Yields

The yields on government bonds also reached some near-term highs this past week.

For example, on Wednesday March 31, yields on both the five-year and the ten-year U.S. Treasury notes reached near-term highs. The five-year note closed to yield 0.936 percent on Wednesday and the yield on the ten-year note closed to yield 1.740 percent.

Calculating the “break-even” yields on these two securities, we see that the expected inflation rates build into these securities are not around 2.65 percent for the five-year note, and around 2.50 percent for the ten-year note.

These inflation expectation numbers are the highest reached in a long time and show how the concerns about possible increases in inflation are beginning to bother the investment community.

It is highly unlikely that these numbers will back off in the near future. If anything, if the economy does start to grow faster, this will also be reflected in higher bond yields as expectations on the economic growth rate built into the bond yields will also show an increase.

And, as mentioned above, this is a potential negative for the market. That is, discount rates may be rising.

One Final Point

There is just one final point I would like to add to the above argument. As I mentioned in my last article on the stock market, research has indicated, “more and more individuals are…putting their tax refunds into the stock market. That is, whereas in the past, just the wealthiest took advantage of the Fed’s underwriting of the stock market, today, this process has evolved to where more and more people with a lesser income are seeking to participate in the rising stock prices.”

With the economy improving and with people having more and more other things to do, playing around in the stock market may not get as much attention as it has over the past year. We’ll see what happens here.

Expectations, however, are for the Federal Reserve to continue to support the financial markets and the economy. Because of this, investors, whether wealthy or those with lesser incomes, there are more new highs to be hit in the stock market this spring. Right now, there is no indication that the Fed is in any position to change its current policy making strategy.