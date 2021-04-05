Photo by PC Photography/iStock via Getty Images

M/I Homes (MHO) operates in a quite beneficial macroenvironment. The management was able to record attractive growth rates and improve margins considerably. The stock price seems undervalued, proposing a great investment opportunity.

Covid-19 has revolutionized our lifestyle substantially. Work-from-home culture became a common approach for majority of companies. Thus people don't need to go to their workplace every day and to live inside the urban hustle and bustle. This situation allows people to migrate from cities to suburban areas, increasing demand for single-family homes.

Currently the real estate sector is attractively booming, as real estate prices in the USA are at all-time highs. US homebuilders' sentiment is quite high compared to recent years. According to the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which represents single-family homebuilders' sentiment about current market environment , the expectations are quite positive. The index value for March 2021 was 82, which is 24% higher than the 2019 average index value of 66. The index has three components: 1. Present Situation, 2. Next 6 Months' Sales Expectations, and 3. Traffic of Prospective Buyers. In March, the "Next 6 Month' Sales Expectations" index rose from 80 to 83. So, the homebuilders expect quite positive upcoming quarters.

Source: Macrotrends

So we see that the macroenvironment is quite beneficial for homebuilders. M/I Homes operates in two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segments represents 98% of 2020 revenues, so the biggest driver of the sales is the homebuilding sector. The company operates in 15 markets including 4 markets in Texas and 3 markets in Florida, which means that about half of the operations are concentrated in these 2 states. According to NAHB, the Homebuilders' Sentiment Index is 82 for the southern regions of the USA. The management also indicates that in the southern regions, the business is growing quite fast as in Q4 2020 new orders increased 31% YoY.

We experienced strong performance in the fourth quarter across both the northern and southern regions, with new contracts in the southern region, increasing by 31% for the quarter and 21% in the northern region. Our closings or deliveries increased 16% over last year's fourth quarter in the southern region and increased 19% over last year's fourth quarter in the northern region.

The company is selling single-family houses with a price range of $200,000 to $1,045,000, which is intended to target lower-middle-income, middle-income and upper-middle income families. These families represent the biggest part of the US population as they are 71% of total population.

Source: Investopedia

In 2020 the company was able to increase home sales by 22% compared to 2019 which led to 22% revenue growth. As a result, the 10-year revenue CAGR is 19%. The company managed to improve margins, as 2020 EBITDA margin is 11.2% compared to 2012 margin of 5%. The improvement was achieved by SG&A expense cuts (from 16% 2012 to 12% 2020) and by improving gross margins. Management's successful actions brought 22% EBITDA CAGR for recent 5-year period and 42% CAGR for 10-year period. The company has also achieved 10.25% Return on Total Capital in 2020, which is considerably higher than peers' returns.

Risks

One of the greatest risks that the company experiences is the mortgage rate increase. Currently inflation expectations are growing, which is pushing long-term rates higher. It is obvious that higher mortgage rates will lead to slower demand in the housing sector which can hurt M/I Homes' business. However, current 30-year mortgage rate of 3.18% is considerably lower than the 20-year average rates.

Source: FRED

Valuation

The company recorded quite high growth rates for recent years, the analysts expect 12.5% growth rate for next 5-year period. However, to be more conservative, we will adopt 8% growth rate for the next 10-year period and 2% growth rate thereafter. Required Rate of Return is approximately 9.5%. The inputs yield a $79.5 stock price, which is 30% higher than the current stock price.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The company trades at 7.69 P/E (FWD) ratio, EV/EBITDA (TTM) is only 7.32 and P/S (FWD) is only 0.51. It is extremely difficult to believe that these multiples represent a stock which brought 22% revenue CAGR and 49% net income CAGR in last 10-year period. The market penalizes the stock because the company operates in a mature industry where it is difficult to grow. However, analyzing the management's ability to create value, we believe that there is a considerable undervaluation.

Portfolio

The stock proposes a diversification benefit for our portfolios. It has 65% correlation with S&P 500 (SPY) while R-squared coefficient is only 42%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Backtesting equally weighted portfolio of SPY and MHO (Portfolio 1), we see that the portfolio outperformed SPY (Portfolio 2). For the last 5-year period, the equally weighted portfolio brought 22% CAGR compared to SPY's 16.2% rate.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Final Thoughts

The microenvironment is quite beneficial for MHO's business model. The management is obviously doing a great job and brings attractive returns for investors. Current market price seems considerably undervalued, and we believe that the stock has huge room to increase in value. Our model yields $79.5 intrinsic value, which means 30% price appreciation opportunity. So we assign a BUY rating to the stock.