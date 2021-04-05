Photo by jejim/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment summary

In the first 3 months of January, the stock price of Bank of America (BAC) has risen to its pre-Covid levels and even broken the $35 price level. This price level was a major price resistance zone for the banking stock, which it could not penetrate in the months preceding the Covid-19 breakout.

Once the Covid-19 virus hit the markets, the stock price plunged below the $20 levels and had a hard time following the general stock market to retrace to its pre-Covid price levels. The stock closed 2020 around the $28 level and has since then been on a strong rise.

So far the stock has risen 30% year-to-date and 100% year-over-year. Where investors were still reluctant in 2020 to invest their money in banking stocks, this fear seems to have faded away in 2021. In this article, we will have a look at what has driven the recent rally and what we reasonably expect in the near future from Bank of America.

Stock performance comparison

In the chart below we can see the price performance of BAC, compared with the performance of the financial stocks (XLF) and the stock market in general (SPY). From the chart, we can see both Bank of America and the bank sector underperformed the general stock market. The S&P 500 closed the year with a 17.5% return whereas BAC lost 12.5% for the year.

Source: stockcharts.com

In 2021 we can see the tables turned and Bank of America is outperforming both the financial stock tracker and the S&P 500 index. Year-to-date the stock has delivered a 31% return on investment.

When we compare the performance of BAC with the other major US banks, we can see BAC is the second best performing stock, outperforming both JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C).

In the section here below we will have a look at what has driven the recent stock price appreciation of BAC and what we can expect in the future. Based on our conclusions we present a trading proposal to initiate an investment to benefit from the current situation.

Fundamental drivers of Bank of America

As discussed in the section above, BAC's stock price declined strongly once the Covid-19 outbreak took place. This decline can be explained by two major drivers:

Sensitivity to interest rates: Banks derive a major part of their income from interest-related activities. As the economy took a hit during the Covid-19 outbreak, central banks intervened by lowering interest rates in order to stimulate the economy.

Provisioning of credit losses: As a consequence of the struggling economy, banks had to book large provisions for credit losses. For Bank of America, these provisions rose to $ 5.1 billion in Q2 of 2020.

These two factors were still playing a major role in the second half of 2020, as the total impact on the earnings of the banks was still unclear.

As we have now closed the first quarter of 2021, these fears seem to have faded away as bank stocks are now heavily bought by investors again. This change in sentiment can be explained by the two drivers here above:

Rising interest rates: The US 10-year Treasury yield has recently been rising as investors are becoming more optimistic about the US economy as the vaccine rollout is going smoothly and the government is announcing plans to boost the economy.

Source: Financial Times

This has a direct positive impact on the interest income of Bank of America. The benefit of a +100 basis points parallel shift up in interest rates is approximately $10.5 billion for the US bank. As interest rates are still hovering around the levels at which they were pre-Covid, we assume there is still room for them to appreciate further as the economy will start to fully recover again.

Source: Bank of America, Earnings Report (Q4 of 2020).

The Net Interest Yield of BAC declined strongly in the aftermath of the Coronavirus and now seems to have bottomed around the 1.90% level. Assuming the NIY will retrace to its previous levels of 2.77% (pre-Covid) we can expect a strong increase in the Net Interest Income of BAC. Currently, this Q4-2020 figure is still 15% below the level of Q4-2019 figure.

Reversion in credit loss provisions: Bank of America has a total provision for credit losses of $ 11.32 billion as of Q4 FY-2020. This provisioned item assumes the bank will take billion-dollar losses on its credit portfolio which seems a bit overestimated giving the current US economic forecasts are positive and assume a strongly growing US economy.

Source: Bank of America, corporate website

Besides the two points here above, the bank has other catalysts in place as well which can have a positive impact on its earnings:

The bank is currently limited by the Federal Reserve in the total amount of money it can return to its investors. The Federal Reserve will execute stress tests to validate whether the capital return restrictions for banks can be lifted. Once these limitations are ended, this will enable banks to make themselves more attractive to investors.

Bank stocks, like BAC, benefit from rising interest rates. For investment managers, an investment in banking stocks can serve as a hedge against rising interest rates.

Increase in efficiency ratio: Bank of America managed to increase its efficiency ratio strongly in the last 2 quarters of 2020, mainly driven by lower litigation costs and net-COVID-19 expenses:

Source: Bank of America, Earnings Report (Q4 of 2020)

Given the recent change in these two drivers mentioned here above, we assume the stock price of BAC still has room to increase further as the underlying earnings will likely appreciate in the future.

Valuation

Bank of America is currently valued at $39.5, bringing its P/E ratio up to 20.5. This figure is relatively low compared with the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 of 40. Based on the analysis here above, we think the earnings will appreciate further in the future as the interest income will increase in line with rising interest rates.

Source: stockrow.com

Based on the annual EPS estimates, as published on Seeking Alpha, the current EPS is expected to rise $2.50 by December 2021 and $2.90 by December 2022. This would result in a P/E ratio ranging from 13.6 and 15.7, which is very conservative price level when we take the P/E ratio of the stock market in general into account.

Source: Seekingalpha.com (BAC page).

The current stock price implies a price to book value of 1.39 (meaning the current market value of the bank is 39% above the book value of the assets). Given the stock price has risen 100% over the last year, this price level is still not on the overvalued side as most stocks have a much higher P/B ratio.

Investment proposal

Based on our conclusions here above, we want to make an investment that will appreciate in value if our bullish view on Bank of America plays out.

In our previous article on BAC of 30 November 2020, we proposed to purchase call options on BAC as an alternative to purchasing common shares. Back then the stock price of BAC was $29 and proposed to purchase call options with a strike price of $30 which expired in March 2021 (two weeks ago). In the table below the return on investment of our previous trading proposal is shown:

Source: Table created by the author

The call options appreciated by 466% over a 4-month period, whereas the common shares appreciated by "only" 32.5%. This is the leverage call options can offer over common shares, they can greatly leverage the return on investment. This leverage effect comes at a price though, as the appreciation in stock price has to materialize before the expiration date of the call option contracts.

Given the strong fundamental position of Bank of America as of today, we will propose a similar trade as we did previously. This time, we would recommend purchasing call options on BAC with a strike of $40 expiring on 20 August 2021. This trade has the following characteristics:

The purchaser of the calls will have the right to purchase 100 stocks of BAC at $40 at any time before 20 August 2021.

The maximum loss of this trade is limited to the total premium paid for the call options. Per call option, this comes down to $267.

The ROI of the call options will be leveraged compared with the ROI of a similar stock investment:

Source: Table created by the author

Assuming the stock price of BAC would rise to $45, the value of the call options would increase by 103%. This return is almost x7.5 as high as the return a long position in common BAC shares would deliver.

Risks of the trade

As always, we do want to ensure investors are fully aware of the risks which come with an investment in equities and derivatives.

Bank of America has recently gone through a volatile period, which has strongly lowered its market value. Once the volatility would return to the stock markets, for example, we can expect BAC to decline lower.

We have looked at the impact of the interest rates and credit provisions on the future earnings power of BAC. If the economy would go into a recession, we can expect these two factors to have a more severe impact on the earnings of BAC.

Another risk we would like to emphasize is the period of time in which we anticipate the stock rise of BAC will occur. For the call option investment to be profitable, the stock price of BAC has to rise before mid-August 2021. Otherwise, the call options will expire worthlessly.