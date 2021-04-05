TransAlta: Moving To The Sidelines
Summary
- We had recommended a position in TransAlta preferred shares multiple times.
- We analyze the recent results and update you on the progress the company has made.
- We also tell you why we are now moving to sidelines.
When we last covered TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), we called it an ESG play in the making. We specifically liked the strong strides toward making renewable energy a bigger part of its focus and we were thrilled that this did not come with the high valuations that plague other renewable energy stocks. While the common shares had appeal, we once again showed our affection for the preferred shares. We take a look at the recently-released results and guidance to update our thesis.
The Company
TransAlta is definitely not a "pure-play" renewable energy company but it's taking steps to get there. It currently has a diversified mix of revenues, with green energy (paradoxically in blue color below) forming a good subset. The company is exposed to oil prices through its Alberta focus (57%).
Source: TransAlta
In addition to having three quarters of its primary assets in Canada, the company has utility assets in US and Australia.
Source: TransAlta
The (Recourse) Debt Reduction Focus
TransAlta struggled when Alberta abruptly decided to move off coal usage. Sure, utilities were given time to do so and they also got a rather healthy payment in return, but TransAlta was still not ready for it. The market looked at its coal based assets as "stranded" and shares came under heavy fire. Out of this problem was born a new strategy of actually having significant amounts of free cash flow. TransAlta made debt reduction and green energy a priority, though one might argue the latter was thrust upon them. Net of the recent dropdown proceeds, TransAlta is now carrying less than half as much recourse debt as when Alberta dropped the bombshell.
Source: TransAlta
While that has been a good accomplishment, we do want to point out that project level debt has increased over this timeline. This transition of course makes the company "safer," but investors must keep that in mind when they wonder why more free cash flow is not coming at them. The answer is that deleveraging still has ways to go.
Q4 2020 Results
For the full year TransAlta delivered a very solid comparable EBITDA which was a small rounding error away from being identical to 2019.
Source: TransAlta
This was quite an impressive performance. If you examine the utility and power generators Universe, you will see how rare this actually is. TransAlta faced more headwinds than average as Alberta power prices completely tanked when oil sands production was severely curtailed in March through May post COVID-19.
Source: TransAlta
Through a combination of intelligent hedging and great expense control, TransAlta matched the challenge posed by lower power prices. Total free cash flow and free cash flow per share dropped, but still came in at rather impressive numbers. The company complemented this with strong non-numerical accomplishments.
Source: TransAlta
It's on track to stop using coal in Alberta well ahead of the required timeline. Its carbon emission reductions have also picked up pace.
Source: TransAlta
The Investment Case
TransAlta generates solid free cash flow per share year after year.
Source: TransAlta
Yes, things have flatlined since 2018 but investors have to grasp that TransAlta is taking the long-term view here of changing its business model and deleveraging at the same time. Going forward, 2021 free cash flow outlook is better than that of 2020.
Source: TransAlta
We believe that TransAlta will likely come in at the high end as it is using very conservative assumptions for power prices in Alberta.
Source: TransAlta
Early 2021 already showed immense strength here and once the economy reopens, power prices are likely gain even more strength.
Source: TransAlta
TransAlta has historically played this very prudently and locked in prices as they spiked. We expect the same risk averse behavior this year. Last year the capital returns were modest.
Returned $61 million of capital to shareholders with the repurchase and cancellation of 7,352,600 common shares at an average price of $8.33 per share through our normal course issuer bid (" NCIB") program.
Source: TransAlta
Investors may gripe at the same amounts of buybacks alongside the tiny dividend, but the company is working on getting a long list of growth projects completed.
Source: TransAlta
With the rise in free cash flow though, we think a $100 million capital return in the form of buybacks should be expected. We would not get overenthusiastic on our expectations beyond that as capex requirements are sill high and while recourse debt has come down, non-recourse debt is still high.
Update On The Preferred Shares
TransAlta's best investment opportunity has come via its preferred shares. We have made the investment case for them multiple times. They had a solid yield (over 7.4% when first recommended) and the dividend was covered over 10X! The TA.PR.H shares currently pay C$1.30 in dividends. They reset in September 2022 with a spread of 3.65% over the benchmark of 5-year Canadian Treasury bond yield. The first time we did it, the shares were trading at $15.36 in 2019. Unfortunately they have now appreciated to a point where we must dial back our enthusiasm.
Source: TMX
We are moving to a neutral rating on these as the we don't see the risk reward as attractive. The trade has delivered over 50% total returns in just under two years and we are considering it closed at this point.
Conclusion
TransAlta continues to deliver solid free cash flow and definitely appears cheap as a pseudo ESG play. The low dividends and lack of options on the common stock had kept us relegated to the preferred shares. Unfortunately, even those have now appreciated to a point where they don't really entice us. We are moving to the sidelines completely here. The common shares could have some upside as they are trading rather cheap compared to the adjusted Enterprise Value of its controlled subsidiary, TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF). But it would take a brisk selloff for us to consider initiating positions for that upside.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.