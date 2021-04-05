Investors Hate Caution

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy provides his weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Today we’re highlighting a few common shares and a few preferred shares.

NLY

We’re sitting in a neutral rating on Annaly Capital Management (NLY). They aren’t quite at their 52-week high, but after adjusting for the latest ex-dividend date they are pretty close. They’ve had an incredible rally over the last 365 days. More details on the valuation are in Scott Kennedy’s article on Annaly Capital.

Many investors may be misunderstanding Annaly Capital Management. It’s common to hear investors make some pretty absurd statements about how mortgage REITs work. Thankfully, I find readers of our articles tend to understand mortgage REITs dramatically better than most. We strive to hammer home the fundamentals over and over again. The investment premise is about the discount to book value, not the shape of the yield curve.

Say it with me: “Mortgage REITs hedge against the rising rates in future periods so the shape of the yield curve is only one small part of the total picture. By emphasizing the price-to-book ratio an investor is getting a better picture of the underlying earnings potential of the REIT. If the yield curve becomes exceptionally steep, mortgage REITs would need to be hedging harder against future increases in rates.”

Now let’s try another statement:

“I can not forecast future changes in interest rates and future changes in how management will structure and hedge the portfolio to the extent necessary to predict how book value will change between today and 9 months from today”.

That isn’t the same as saying you can’t forecast book value for 3/31/2021. That most certainly can be done because 3/31/2021 has happened. The values of bonds and hedges can be calculated. The income statement and balance sheets can be projected because most of the required data already exists. The data needed to predict book value as of 6/30/2021 won’t exist until which day? 6/30/2021.

NRZ

New Residential (NRZ) recently rallied into the neutral range as well. At the time of writing, shares had last closed at $11.21. It still has more potential upside as shares are only modestly over the target “buy under” price. NRZ is one of the mortgage REITs that originates MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) and uses them to hedge some of the duration risk in agency RMBS. When interest rates increase materially, the value of agency RMBS will generally decline but the value of MSRs will increase. The value of an MSR is usually tied to the expected future cash flows from servicing the mortgage, though in periods of crisis the valuations can deviate from reasonable levels.

If we see the price of NRZ drop without any material decline in the fundamentals (based on projected values), it would pop back into our bullish range and we would look at increasing our allocation.

Caution

There are few things investors like less than seeing caution. They want to see us pounding the table on strong buys. They don't want an analyst who is just playing defense. That's too bad. Defense wins championships, whether we are talking about sports or investing. Winning over a long period is primarily a function of having fewer losses.

Remember, Warren Buffet said:

Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.

Yet most investors completely ignore these rules. They go looking for opportunities with 50% upside or 100% upside. How can they lose if they have so much upside?

Well, how much upside do you have playing a round of Roulette?

Even if you're just picking red or black, you can double your money! Does that make Roulette a good investment? No, clearly not.

So how do investors get around that? They combine massive upside with having a story for how the company is going to soar higher.

If you wanted to convince investors that a certain share was a great investment, how would you do it?

Instead of giving the downside risks adequate discussion, you would simply downplay them as if they were a minor issue. You might even completely ignore references to major flaws within the company. You might think that such analysis would be unpopular, but the truth is quite the opposite. Investors love finding upside so much that they often won't notice the substantial downside.

Regardless, since this is a cautionary article it will be far less popular with investors.

Preferred Shares

We’re sharing more preferred shares from Preferred Shares Week 246. Since shares recently went ex-dividend, we’ll provide the view before and after the ex-dividend. Prior to the ex-dividend, this was our view:

DX-C (DX.PC) finally gets listed on here. A few positive factors for DX-C lately include the steepening of the yield curve (positive for the fixed-to-floating shares) and the call of DX-B. Meanwhile, the price may have a bit of a soft ceiling as it trades slightly under $25.00. This is another potential candidate for dividend capture trades since it may quickly trade back to $25.00 after going ex-dividend. The soft ceiling just over $25.00 may also translate into a bit of a soft floor as well. Shares could certainly dip or rally away from $25.00, but it wouldn't be surprising to see most days end with shares trading between $24.80 and $25.40.

DX-C rallied towards $25.00 before many of the other preferred shares and consequently hasn't seen the status of a top pick often. In brief, the market was recognizing the value in DX-C when they weren't recognizing the value in several other shares.

After the ex-dividend, our view has dropped down to a neutral rating as shares increased in price while going ex-dividend:

You can see the dividend accrual is now at $.02, rather than $.40. That’s a reduction of $.38. Consequently, our “Buy Under” target price dropped from $25.23 to $24.85. Why do we reduce it by the amount of ex-dividend? Because that reflects the value to the investor. We use the assumption that an investor buying just before the ex-dividend date will use a tax-advantaged account to mitigate income taxes associated with the dividend. Some investors won’t have access to those accounts, but many have either a traditional IRA, ROTH IRA, or a solo 401k. If an investor doesn’t have those tax advantages, they may want to adjust targets by a few cents to account for expected tax impacts.

We’ll move on to a share that was already trading quite a bit over $25.00.

TWO-A (TWO.PA) costs nearly $26.00. How can that warrant a buy rating? Call protection for 6 years, a high yield for today, a solid spread after the floating rate kicks in, and shares go ex-dividend for $.51 later in the week. That returns a large chunk of the premium investors paid for the shares.

This strategy depends on being able to acquire the shares before the ex-dividend at a price near $26.00. If shares are materially over $26.00, then the ex-dividend won’t be enough to bring your effective cost (price minus the near-term ex-dividend) to around $25.50. The price has jumped around a bit over the last few weeks, so whether this is actionable depends on what prices become available in the market.

It is time to move on to a share that is still undervalued as of Friday’s closing prices.

AGNCP (AGNCP) has a substantial discount to call value, carries a fixed-rate dividend for a few more years, then switches over to a floating rate. The spread of 4.70% isn’t huge, but it isn’t particularly bad either. We can contrast this with one of the least attractive deals at the moment.

NLY-G (NLY.PG) has a little more dividend accrual ($.15) towards the next payment, but that’s pretty easy to value (worth about $.15). Investors seem focused on NLY-G offering a higher yield at 6.55% vs 6.43%. Is it really that much? I don’t think so. That difference ends in 2 years. Thereafter, AGNCP still has two years of call protection with a fixed rate. After the fixed-rate ends and the shares become callable, it has a higher floating spread than NLY-G. Logically, it should trade at a higher price than NLY-G in a few years and even if investors “never sell”, the income on AGNCP would be materially better.

An investor who claims to never sell yet only considers the first two years for income is creating a pretty absurd definition of “investing”. If you’re not selling, then the vast majority of your expect income would occur in the years where AGNCP would have a larger dividend payment.

For transparency, here are our preferred share positions as of 3/31/2021:

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO MITT ARI ARCC ORC WMC LFT GAIN ARR ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q4 2020 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are three points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q4 2020 book value reported by management and classified as “adjusted book value per share”. Adjusted book value of $3.94 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.13.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.54 is lower than economic book value per share of $4.92.

If the book value per share ratio is absent in the chart, the company has not reported Q4 2020 yet (or did it so recently it isn’t in this sheet yet).

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield/Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices”. Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price”. If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed-rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn’t exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the “Floating Yield on Price”. However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the “Worst Cash to Call” would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the “Worst Cash to Call” would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

There are still some great opportunities when investing in REITs and preferred shares. However, investors need to be careful. They need to be disciplined about their price targets, rather than buying crap because someone claims it has 50% to 100% upside. At this point in the recovery, 100% upside simply isn’t realistic. It’s like saying that you may be a millionaire because your lottery ticket has so much upside. Yet many investors fall for it every day. They got pummeled in the Pandemic Panic and many are still nursing huge losses to their portfolio because they listened to bad advice.

Ratings: