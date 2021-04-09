Photo by acilo/E+ via Getty Images

Allete: Investment Thesis (Update)

On Dec. 28, 2020, I published an article on Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE), "Allete: Potential Returns Above 25%, Manageable Risk." Since that time,

Q4-2020 earnings released with Q4 EPS of $0.90 beating analysts' consensus estimates by $0.16 (21.6%);

Rate case resolution with negative EPS effect of $(0.16);

FY-2020 10-K filed;

Quarterly dividend increased by 2% from $0.6175 to $0.63 effective Q1-2021;

From a 2005 base 50% less carbon achieved through 2020, with targets set for 80% less by 2035 and 100% carbon free by 2050 (approx. 3.2 MWh wind energy expected in 2021 vs 2.1 million MWh in 2020); and

Not surprisingly, share price has increased by 9.4% from $61.59 to $67.37; but

Analysts' consensus EPS estimates for 2021 to 2023 have reduced by around 4% overall.

With all of the above changes, I believe it's time to take another look at the potential future returns from an investment in Allete at the current share price of $67.37, at market close on April 1, 2021, and current dividend yield of 3.74%. My review indicates double-digit returns are still possible, buying at the current share price, as set out in my detailed analysis below. But, before going into that detail, first some background on some aspects of the company's operations.

Allete: Aspects Of The Company's Operations

I wrote in my previous article the share price may be affected by misperceptions of the impact on Allete of its main source of generated power - lignite or brown coal, the "dirtiest" of the coal types. I added I believe "... there's little doubt the present coal-fired power station will be forced to close or change mode of operation over the next 10 to 15 years. But these are plants that will be reaching the end of their design life in that time frame, so conversion or replacement always was going to happen." Subsequently in its Q4-2020 earnings call, the company indicated it plans,

... to achieve a coal-free energy supply and 80% less carbon by 2035.

The company already is aggressively developing wind power, and more importantly, perhaps, investing in transmission infrastructure to get wind and hydro power to where it is needed. A large portion of Allete's revenue is from unregulated power sales to industry, including mining operations. There's of course greater risk in unregulated, but also the opportunity for higher profits. From the Allete Q4-2020 10-K:

Great Northern Transmission Line. As a condition of the 250 MW long-term PPA entered into with Manitoba Hydro, construction of additional transmission capacity was required. As a result, Minnesota Power constructed the GNTL, an approximately 220‑mile 500-kV transmission line between Manitoba and Minnesota’s Iron Range that was proposed by Minnesota Power and Manitoba Hydro in order to strengthen the electric grid, enhance regional reliability and promote a greater exchange of sustainable energy. On June 1, 2020, Minnesota Power placed the GNTL into service with project costs of approximately $310 million incurred by Minnesota Power. Total project costs, including those costs contributed by a subsidiary of Manitoba Hydro, totaled approximately $660 million. Also on June 1, 2020, Manitoba Hydro placed the MMTP into service. The 250 MW PPA with Manitoba Hydro commenced when the GNTL was placed into service.

What's particularly interesting here is this excerpt from an article published in International Mining about Allete's Minnesota Power,

Minnesota Power is accelerating its plans for solar energy with an estimated C$40 million investment that emphasizes its commitment to customers, clean energy and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.... Minnesota Power says it is also looking forward to working with customers on a potential mine truck electrification pilot. “While policymakers have focused on the electrification of transportation and buildings, electrification of industry is a key interest of Minnesota Power and its mining customers. The company is evaluating the potential for a pilot project that could include support for a site-specific analysis, replacement or retrofitting or a portion of an existing haul truck fleet, engineering and installation of the catenary system and substations, and service extension to the trolley line.”

Source: Allette Q3-2020 presentation

If lignite mining is eventually phased out in North Dakota, it should not greatly impact on Allete, as it currently contributes less than 5% of total net income. From the company's 2019 10-K report,

Net income at BNI Energy was $7.4 million in 2019 compared to $6.8 million in 2018, reflecting higher earnings from investments in 2019.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023, or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Apr. 1, 2021, closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Apr. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 3.68% (line 49). The share price growth rate is less than the targeted 7.5% return due the dividend yield at buy date of 3.74% (line 48). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Allete, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Apr.1, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $7.05 from the present $67.37 to $74.42 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Allete, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (3.3)% through end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Allete, the share price can decrease by $6.75 from $81.17 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $74.42 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $74.42, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Allete, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $81.17*(1+4.8%)^4 = $98.04

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $98.04*(1-24.1%) = $74.42

The increase of $16.87 ($98.04 minus $81.17) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $23.62 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($98.04 minus $74.42) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Allete's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Apr. 1, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for December 31, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there's between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering Allete through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 1.0 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is quite small, suggesting a high degree of reliability in the estimates.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Allete is conservatively indicated to return between 12.0% and 13.5% average per year through the end of 2023. The 12.0% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 13.5% on their high EPS estimates, with a 13.0% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Allete, the indicative returns range from 16.5% to 18.1%, with consensus of 17.6%.

Review Of Historical Performance

Allete: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Allete shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows single-digit returns, ranging from 0.5% to 9.4%, for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present.

Three investors suffered negative returns ranging from (1.5)% to (8.6%), due to buying at times of elevated share price. The remaining investor is showing an average yearly gain of 28.4%, due to buying at a low price in Q2 2020 following the general fall in share prices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shorter duration these shares have been held has also boosted rate of return to date for this investor. Over time the average rate of return will come down, but can be expected to remain strongly positive. These rates of return, ranging from positive 9.4% to negative (8.6)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Apr. 1, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Allete's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Allete Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows Allete has increased net assets used in operations by $624 million over the last four years. The increase was funded by $402 million in equity and $222 million in net debt. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 44.7% to 43.3%, over the four-year period. Outstanding shares increased by 2.5 million from 49.6 million to 52.1 million, over the period. The $402 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Allete Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I can assure readers there are no leaks in Allete's equity bucket. There are no stock compensation share issues to staff, and there are no share repurchases. That's not to say there is necessarily anything wrong with stock compensation and buybacks, just that they provide an avenue for abuse at times. In the case of Allete, the distributions are entirely in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4-year period totals to $698 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $13.55.

Over the past four years, most of the company's non-GAAP net income growth occurred in 2017, following which there was a dip in net income in 2018. Non-GAAP net income has shown a resumption of growth in 2020.

Allete mostly reports on the basis of GAAP results, with occasional non-GAAP adjustments for identified unusual items, of a non-recurring nature. These adjustments reduced non-GAAP income, so are added back to arrive at GAAP result. These items increased net income by $8 million (EPS $0.15).

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Allete, these items increased net income by $3 million (EPS $0.06).

There were no share issues to employees, and there were no share repurchases. However, the company does have share purchase plans for shareholders and employees.

For most companies, by the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find the headline reported non-GAAP net income has considerably reduced, providing less net income from operations available for distribution to shareholders. For Allete we find the reported net income of $698 million for the 4 year period has increased to $709 million available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $473 million were adequately covered by the $709 million generated from operations, leaving a $236 million increase in equity. This $236 million from operations, plus $166 million from shares issued to raise additional capital resulted in the increase of $402 million in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Allete: Summary and Conclusions

Indicative returns under all scenarios in Table 3 are positive, starting at 12.0% and ranging up to 18.1%. Current dividend provides a yield of 3.74%, it's well covered by earnings, and appears quite safe. Share price growth, and thus total return, is dependent on levels of EPS growth, and P/E ratio returning to historical levels of around 22.0 to 24.0. It's also noted from Table 1, line 24, EPS growth for 2016 to 2019 averaged 1.98% per year.

This compares to analysts' consensus EPS estimates for 2019 to 2023 of 4.83% average per year. As investments in clean power, such as the Manitoba Hydro power access, are starting to bear fruit, the consensus EPS growth rate estimates should not surprise. From the Q4-2020 earnings call of Feb. 17, 2020, the company is projecting EPS growth at an average 5% to 7% EPS objective range.