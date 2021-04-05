Photo by Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SRGA) back in January of this year and stated that we believed shares had strong upside potential. The reasons for our bullishness were the clear potential in the spine space with respect to digital surgery as well as the huge untapped potential in international markets. The Holo-Surgical acquisition in September of last year definitely got investors excited about this new-look company although it's fair to say that investors (primarily to everything being slowed up due to the ongoing pandemic) need to be patient here.

In saying this, shares are still up approximately 11% since we penned that piece back in January. This is encouraging given the fact that fourth quarter numbers already have been digested by the share price. Sales in the fourth quarter ($26.2 million) came in approximately $5.4 million shy over the same period of 12 months prior due to a significant slowdown in procedures. The net profit number in Q4 was adversely affected by a one-time charge of $95 million concerning the Holo purchase. This meant that full-year sales came in at $101.7 million (13% drop) and net profit came in at -$33.7 million.

On the surface, these numbers may not look that attractive but trends still look encouraging further up the income statement. In a year which was particularly challenging for this industry, Surgalign still managed to report over $61 million in gross profit off of the $101+ million in top-line sales mentioned above. Almost $13 million of the annual gross profit number came in the fourth quarter of which almost $7 million of one-time inventory charges were also booked. Suffice it to say, with respect to profitability, we expect Surgalign's trailing gross profit metric of over 61% to continue to grow which essentially buys the firm time to bring value-added products to the marketplace.

This really is the issue with a company such as Surgalign which is whether it can bring quality products to market quickly without diluting the finances even more. The Chief Financial Officer (Jon Singer) was questioned on this on the recent earnings call. Singer though remained adamant that the share count would remain at the 110 million mark which essentially means that no further offerings would be made for the rest of the year.

The reason for this bullishness over the near term is the fact that management believes 2021 will see increased demand for its mainstay biologics and implants segments. This is important as it buys the company time to execute on the objectives it has set. The firm's long-term objectives revolve principally around innovation where the totally revamped R&D team will be responsible for adding significant value in a new-look portfolio as the industry pivots to digital solutions. Therefore, we would expect the company to double down on acquisitions in the AI and machine learning niches in this space going forward in order to add as much value as possible to future products and services.

Analysts who follow this company expect topline sales to grow by 8% this year followed by almost 13% the following year. Suffice it to say, these trends are resulting in very attractive bottom line earnings comparables this year: The best of which we should see in the first quarter. In fact, if we look at the technical chart, we can see shares look to be caught in a symmetrical triangle for over a year now. We believe this is a bottoming pattern. Shares need to break out above the upper trend-line of the triangle before confirming the pattern. The attractiveness of the pattern is that the short-term target here is well over $6 a share. This assumes, of course, that we can get a convincing breakout above that upper trendline.

We actually got long this stock not long after we penned that piece in January but then lost shares soon thereafter (through covered calls) due to the big run-up in the share price in early February. In fact, if volatility was to return somewhat in SRGA, we would most certainly return to a similar strategy due to the strong downside protection we see in this stock. Hopefully, we will see some FDA approvals for the Holo platform this year which will provide the momentum for more breakthroughs to be made in this area.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe investors need to be patient regarding long-term positions in Surgalign. If another wave of the pandemic was to hit, for example, the number of procedures will undoubtedly remain subdued which would hurt sales. We continue to like however the strong margin profile and also the possibility of the firm moving out of the core spine segment into the more general digital surgery solutions. All investments from here on in will be in line with the company's digital strategy. We look forward to continued coverage.