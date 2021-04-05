Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), the world's fifth-largest NAND flash maker, began supplying 176-layer NAND customers in November 2020. Competitively, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) won’t mass produce 176-layer V-NAND until Q3 2021 and SK hynix until Q2 2021. Thus, MU is ahead of the two major competitors by 3 to 4 quarters, as shown in Table 1.

Competitive NAND Analysis

I expect NAND supply should tighten from 2Q21 according to our report entitled "The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive ("SSD") Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends."

Contract prices for NAND, which have remained flat in 1Q21, will start increasing in April, driven by rising demand for server, PC, and telecom equipment.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted in the company’s recent earnings call:

“In NAND, we now expect calendar 2021 bit growth in the low to mid-30% range, above our prior expectation of 30%. While we are seeing stabilization in near-term pricing, the elevated levels of industry capex are a cause for concern and more CapEx cuts are needed to allow for healthy NAND industry profitability.” This is a positive for MU for two reasons, and readers can learn more about my analysis in an Aug. 24, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology's Troubles: It's The Company, Not The Economy.” MU significantly overestimated server NAND demand in mid-2018 and mid-2019 and DRAM demand in mid-2019. As a result, MU overshot production of NAND and DRAM, which resulted in inventory overhang and a drop in ASPs during this period. MU’s stock can be correlated with bit shipment overshoots, which resulted in ASP drops. A positive sign for MU is Mehrotra’s disciplined approach to capex, not only for NAND, but for DRAMs. The bad news for semicap companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) is that through CY Q1 Micron has spent 65% of its $9 billion planned capex for 2021, according to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Analysis, Market Forecast." Chart 1 shows ASPs, and my anticipation that memory market conditions are set to rapidly improve on the turnaround with a 3-5% rise in NAND prices in CY 2021. Contract prices for NAND, which have remained flat in 1Q21, will start increasing in April, for reasons mentioned above. I expect 2Q21 NAND contract price rising 2%-3% QoQ, reversing to growth for the first time since 2Q20.

Chart 1

I expect NAND makers to take a conservative approach on capex in 2021. That will increase operating margins. In 1Q21, NAND operating margin should drop to 15% Samsung, as shown in Chart 2. Capex spend on NAND will likely increase sharply from 2022 once there is a recovery in market conditions.

Although not plotted, Intel’s (INTC) NAND business generates a high OPM due to its focus on enterprise SSD. The merger with SK hynix will improve its OPM in 2022.

Chart 2

Rumor of Kioxia Acquisition By Micron Technology or Western Digital

On that same day as Micron’s earnings call, a March 31, 2021, WSJ article reported that:

“Micron Technology and Western Digital (WDC) are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp. that could value the Japanese semiconductor company at around $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as a global scramble for memory chips used in smartphones and other devices heats up.”

In the case of the acquisition of Kioxia by Micron or Western Digital, it would mean further consolidation of the NAND business following the acquisition of Intel’s NAND business by SK hynix, as mentioned above.

This consolidation would result in a stronger marketing power by either company in China at a time when China is trying to develop its own memory industry. One can see above in Table 1 that China’s NAND startup YMTC is currently making only 64-layer 3D NAND chips, which are two years behind the rest of the NAND suppliers.

Will the Kioxia Deal Benefit Micron?

Chart 3 shows NAND bit shipment share of all suppliers on a yearly basis between 2017 and 2020, as well as on a quarterly basis for 2020. Kioxia share, represented by the heavy blue line, and Micron share, represented by the heavy red line, show minor YoY changes for each company.

An acquisition of Kioxia will move Micron from the No. 4 position in NAND shipments to No. 2 behind Samsung.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

Referring back to Table 1, Kioxia will mass produce a 162-layer NAND in Q2 2021, making it only two quarters behind Micron. On the positive side, this lateral scaling advancement, in combination with 162 layers of stacked vertical memory, enables a 40 percent reduction in die size compared to the previous generation 112-layer stacking technology.

Below are the recent issues for the company that MU would need to consider and in my opinion will nix an acquisition:

Kioxia’s bit shipments in 4Q20 still registered a 3.5% increase. Kioxia ASP experienced a QoQ decline of 8-10% because of the oversupply situation. Kioxia’s NAND Flash revenue slid to $2.749 billion in 4Q20. OPM dropped to -3% in 4Q20 from +6% the previous quarter.

Kioxia will expand the production capacity of K1. Kioxia is staying with its plan to begin building Fab 7 in Yokkaichi and K2 in Kitakami in 1Q21. This will create additional debt for MU.

These fabs will then be co-owned with Western Digital. The Kioxia/WDC JV currently operates capacity at ~550k wpm and a combined investment of $40 billion in cumulative capital in Yokkaichi. Kioxia and Western Digital receive wafers from the JV, which will further complicate a deal since MU would provide chips to Western Digital.

These fabs, which will be producing BiCS6 or more technologically advanced products, are expected to start contributing to the supplier’s output in 2022. BICS is different 3D NAND technology than MU uses.