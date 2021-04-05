Micron Technology: Competitive NAND Analysis And Implications Of Kioxia Acquisition
Summary
- Micron has continued to be the technology leader in NAND (and DRAM) with products three to four quarters ahead of competitors.
- Micron's products have higher ASPs than competitors, and operating profit margins are better than SK hynix.
- A possible acquisition of Japan's NAND supplier Kioxia would present more negatives than positives for Micron.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Semiconductor Deep Dive. Learn More »
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), the world's fifth-largest NAND flash maker, began supplying 176-layer NAND customers in November 2020. Competitively, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) won’t mass produce 176-layer V-NAND until Q3 2021 and SK hynix until Q2 2021. Thus, MU is ahead of the two major competitors by 3 to 4 quarters, as shown in Table 1.
Competitive NAND Analysis
I expect NAND supply should tighten from 2Q21 according to our report entitled "The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive ("SSD") Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends."
Contract prices for NAND, which have remained flat in 1Q21, will start increasing in April, driven by rising demand for server, PC, and telecom equipment.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted in the company’s recent earnings call:
“In NAND, we now expect calendar 2021 bit growth in the low to mid-30% range, above our prior expectation of 30%. While we are seeing stabilization in near-term pricing, the elevated levels of industry capex are a cause for concern and more CapEx cuts are needed to allow for healthy NAND industry profitability.”
This is a positive for MU for two reasons, and readers can learn more about my analysis in an Aug. 24, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology's Troubles: It's The Company, Not The Economy.”
- MU significantly overestimated server NAND demand in mid-2018 and mid-2019 and DRAM demand in mid-2019. As a result, MU overshot production of NAND and DRAM, which resulted in inventory overhang and a drop in ASPs during this period.
- MU’s stock can be correlated with bit shipment overshoots, which resulted in ASP drops.
A positive sign for MU is Mehrotra’s disciplined approach to capex, not only for NAND, but for DRAMs. The bad news for semicap companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) is that through CY Q1 Micron has spent 65% of its $9 billion planned capex for 2021, according to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Analysis, Market Forecast."
Chart 1 shows ASPs, and my anticipation that memory market conditions are set to rapidly improve on the turnaround with a 3-5% rise in NAND prices in CY 2021.
Contract prices for NAND, which have remained flat in 1Q21, will start increasing in April, for reasons mentioned above. I expect 2Q21 NAND contract price rising 2%-3% QoQ, reversing to growth for the first time since 2Q20.
I expect NAND makers to take a conservative approach on capex in 2021. That will increase operating margins. In 1Q21, NAND operating margin should drop to 15% Samsung, as shown in Chart 2. Capex spend on NAND will likely increase sharply from 2022 once there is a recovery in market conditions.
Although not plotted, Intel’s (INTC) NAND business generates a high OPM due to its focus on enterprise SSD. The merger with SK hynix will improve its OPM in 2022.
Rumor of Kioxia Acquisition By Micron Technology or Western Digital
On that same day as Micron’s earnings call, a March 31, 2021, WSJ article reported that:
“Micron Technology and Western Digital (WDC) are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp. that could value the Japanese semiconductor company at around $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as a global scramble for memory chips used in smartphones and other devices heats up.”
In the case of the acquisition of Kioxia by Micron or Western Digital, it would mean further consolidation of the NAND business following the acquisition of Intel’s NAND business by SK hynix, as mentioned above.
This consolidation would result in a stronger marketing power by either company in China at a time when China is trying to develop its own memory industry. One can see above in Table 1 that China’s NAND startup YMTC is currently making only 64-layer 3D NAND chips, which are two years behind the rest of the NAND suppliers.
Will the Kioxia Deal Benefit Micron?
Chart 3 shows NAND bit shipment share of all suppliers on a yearly basis between 2017 and 2020, as well as on a quarterly basis for 2020. Kioxia share, represented by the heavy blue line, and Micron share, represented by the heavy red line, show minor YoY changes for each company.
An acquisition of Kioxia will move Micron from the No. 4 position in NAND shipments to No. 2 behind Samsung.
Investor Takeaway
Referring back to Table 1, Kioxia will mass produce a 162-layer NAND in Q2 2021, making it only two quarters behind Micron. On the positive side, this lateral scaling advancement, in combination with 162 layers of stacked vertical memory, enables a 40 percent reduction in die size compared to the previous generation 112-layer stacking technology.
Below are the recent issues for the company that MU would need to consider and in my opinion will nix an acquisition:
Kioxia’s bit shipments in 4Q20 still registered a 3.5% increase. Kioxia ASP experienced a QoQ decline of 8-10% because of the oversupply situation. Kioxia’s NAND Flash revenue slid to $2.749 billion in 4Q20. OPM dropped to -3% in 4Q20 from +6% the previous quarter.
Kioxia will expand the production capacity of K1. Kioxia is staying with its plan to begin building Fab 7 in Yokkaichi and K2 in Kitakami in 1Q21. This will create additional debt for MU.
These fabs will then be co-owned with Western Digital. The Kioxia/WDC JV currently operates capacity at ~550k wpm and a combined investment of $40 billion in cumulative capital in Yokkaichi. Kioxia and Western Digital receive wafers from the JV, which will further complicate a deal since MU would provide chips to Western Digital.
These fabs, which will be producing BiCS6 or more technologically advanced products, are expected to start contributing to the supplier’s output in 2022. BICS is different 3D NAND technology than MU uses.
This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. In my newsletter article I present more charts and tables, analyzing more deeply the aspect of China regulatory approval/rejection of the acquisition by Micron. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free two-week trial now.
This article was written by
Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com. Most of the data, as well as tables and charts I use in my articles, come from my market research reports. If you need additional information about any article, please go to my website.
I will soon be initiating an investor newsletter. Information to register will be online on my website.
I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.
I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.