Natural Gas Prices Slammed As Bearish Weather Returns To The Fold

Natural gas prices are getting slammed today as bearish weather model revisions over the weekend sent projected demand lower.

Source: HFIRweather.com

You can see the lower demand revisions hitting the 6-10 day time period which resulted in higher storage injection estimates. According to our projections, we have the next 5 EIA NG storage reports showing a surplus of 36 Bcf to the 5-year average. However, we are going to be ~48 Bcf below last year.

Based on the current projections, we have US natural gas market at a small surplus of ~1 Bcf/d.

This compares to the +4 Bcf/d we saw last year and +6 Bcf/d we saw in 2019 for the same time period.

On the demand side, power burn continues to be the variable that's coming in considerably lower than last year. Most of this is price-related. LNG export is the biggest driver of demand delta this year coming in close to ~12 Bcf/d. As we've said before, LNG exports are expected to be strong throughout the injection season as global NG storage is depleted from the colder than normal winter.

On the supply side, the market is taking a more bearish stance as early April volumes are surprising to the upside with production coming in averaging ~91.5 Bcf/d. On a y-o-y comparison basis, we are about to see Lower 48 production show significant increases y-o-y considering we reached ~84 Bcf/d last May (US shale oil production shut-ins).

The increase in production will be offset by the increase in LNG exports, while the industrial demand increase will help offset some of the power burn demand decreases. Net-net, the market is still expected to be in a deficit for the summertime period, but the degree of the deficit will be dependent on the weather.

As we look at the near-term set-up, we have published our summer NG price range trading guide. If the weather outlook turns out to be bearish, we see prices falling to the lows of $2.25/MMBtu. But if weather surprises to the upside (warmer than normal), we see an upside to $3.25/MMBtu.

For those of you looking to trade NG futures, we would hold off on doing that for now. There are no near-term catalysts to significantly decrease or increase the price. It's more of a wait-and-see type of market for traders. So hold off on your dry powder and wait for an opportunity down the road.

For those of you allocating capital to NG producers, we have gone long EQT Corp. (EQT) in anticipation of a tighter balance through the summer. We think now is a good time to start building a core position.