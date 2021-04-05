Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a series of articles evaluating CEFs, I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields. I evaluated them looking at their ability in the past to support their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.

I have a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future.

The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE).

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

IDE invests in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors. The fund also uses options to boost performance. According to CEFData, the fund charges an expense fee of 1.22%. The 7.5% yield looks attractive if the fund can support the distribution.

Data by YCharts

It is no secret that 2020 was a tough year for a lot of companies and funds. So looking at the total return on NAV for 2020, it shouldn't be a shock to see that IDE didn't produce very good results on that metric. While not good, at least 0.60% is not a negative number.

Data by YCharts

Looking at NAV performance in 2020, given the small increase in total return on NAV, we should also not be surprised to see that NAV ended the year below where it started. To support the distribution of $0.916 a year the fund would need to generate a total return on NAV of more than 8% based on the average NAV over 2020. It obviously fell short of that. Let's look at the composition of the distribution recently.

Source: CEFData

Now, not all of the ROC is destructive because any profits from call options are usually designated as ROC, but the percentage of the distribution that is designated as ROC is high. And with NAV declining, that means that some of it was clearly destructive as NAV was eroding.

Long-Term Trends

2020 was hardly a typical year. So that the fund did poorly in a very poor year doesn't really tell us a lot about how good of an investment it is. Yes, it would be better if the fund had done well, but hopefully, 2020 was really a black swan and over the longer term the fund has done well.

So let's see how the fund did over the last 3 years to get a better idea of its long-term performance.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years, the total return on NAV has been 9.15% (that is for the whole period and is not an annual number). With no other calculations, I can say this number is disappointing because I already calculated that the total return on NAV for 2020 had to be 8% to support the distribution for just a single year. 9.15% is unlikely to support the distribution for 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the NAV performance over the last 3 years, we can see that NAV has for the most part been in steady decline. This is clear evidence that the fund is over-paying the distribution.

Over the last 3 years, IDE has paid out $3.713 in distributions including two year-end specials in 2018 and 2019. Starting with the Q3 payment in 2019 the distribution was cut from 29 cents to 22.9 cents. Since 2012 ROC has been a frequent source of funds for the distribution. 2020 saw no special year-end bonus distribution.

With a distribution totally of $3.713 and an average NAV of $12.98 to fully support that payment, the total return on NAV would have to be at least 28.6%. So as I first thought 9.15% is quite a bit short of what was needed.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, while there have been short periods of increasing NAV, the general trend has been downward. There can be many reasons for this, but plenty of other similar funds have not seen such a decline.

Data by YCharts

There is a theory that any fund can be a good investment if the price is right. So is the price right? Looking at the chart of the premium or discount to NAV over the last 10 years, I see that IDE mostly trades at a discount to NAV. Given its poor NAV performance and poor distribution coverage that seems appropriate. Over the last 10 years, the discount to NAV that IDE has traded at averages around 8.6%. Since it now trades at only a 4.6% discount, the current price doesn't sound like a good deal to me. But that is based on past performance. Perhaps the fund will perform better in the future. On to the next step in the analysis process.

Future Distribution Coverage

IDE hasn't done well in the past, but we invest for the future as we have no way of buying shares in the past. So what does the future look like for IDE? Well first, since it hasn't been doing a good job, and there is no other way to characterize 10 years of NAV decline, something needs to change.

So first I looked at a recent strategy brief. The first thing I noticed is that the equity portion of the portfolio underperformed its reference index. What an interesting way to put it. Management admits this is due to poor stock selection. I find it telling that a large part of this was bad picks in the Information Technology and Utilities sectors. Those two sectors did well and there were plenty of good stocks to pick, so that doesn't bode well for better future performance. I also see that they lost ground with investments in Japan and the developed countries in Asia. I see no evidence that management has planned any significant changes to its stock-picking process, so I have significant reservations that this area will improve.

Another area of under-performance was in options. The fund writes covered calls on broad market and sector ETFs. They set the strike price so that it is very near the current market price with a very short expiration (typically a month or two out). This can work well when the market is mostly moving sideways or even down slightly. Big upswings in price however can make this a money loser giving away a lot of the upside. So recent market conditions work against this strategy, and I don't see any big changes in how the market will operate anytime soon. I see no indication that management is planning to adjust the strategy to the current market conditions, so again I have concerns that management will be able to change the outcome much.

Conclusion

I really wanted to like IDE. I first looked at it back at the end of 2018 and it looked good then. I never had the cash to buy shares, but by the middle of 2019, MLPs looked to be struggling and a big decline in NAV had set in. After all the issues in 2019 and even bigger ones in 2020, the fund did look like it might be on the road to recovery.

However, while it does look to be well on the way to recovering from the issues created by the COVID pandemic, even fully recovered from that would still leave the fund in a bad spot. I can't ignore the long-term trend of NAV erosion.

Data by YCharts

That one big spike in distributions doesn't alleviate the problem that the trend in distribution payments is going in the wrong direction. I just see no reason to take a chance here and plenty of better options.