Photo by https://www.facebook.com/PlargueDoctor//iStock via Getty Images

One company that has been very active over the past several months has been Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO). As one of the old guard in traditional media, the company's financial performance in recent years has been mixed. Undoubtedly, COVID-19 pandemic hurt the company even more. But, it is often in the most painful of times that companies, just like individuals, enact change. Earlier this year, for instance, the company agreed to be acquired in an all-cash transaction. However, a new offer has come into play, leaving investors the question of how much additional upside might be available to the firm in the event of a bidding war. More likely than not, investors have nothing to lose from this recent event and everything to gain.

A look at recent developments

Tribune is a fairly simple business. In short, it is a traditional media firm with access an ownership to some premier publishing assets. These include, but are not limited to, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, and The Baltimore Sun. Its oldest property is the Hartford Courant. In October of 2020, that news publication celebrated its 256th anniversary, making it the oldest continuously published news source in the US. Sadly though, just because it's old does not mean that it will continue to remain relevant. The newspaper industry is in a continuous state of decline, and that is showing no signs of stopping. Although the company has won 65 Pulitzer Prizes over its lifetime, the writing is on the wall that this is a business in decline.

Consider, for instance, the financial performance of the company from 2016 through 2019. During this time frame, revenue dropped each year, declining from $1.06 billion to $945.8 million. Over this period, the company’s net income from continuing operations has ranged from -$7.1 million to -$41.6 million, with no real trend to see what the future might hold. 2020, naturally, proved to be a tougher year. Revenue plummeted 21.1%, falling to $746.3 million. And the income from continuing operations hit and an at-least five year low of -$46.8 million.

In light of its financial performance in recent years, management has been active to try and reinvent the firm. As an example, we need only look at what has happened in recent months. Last year, for instance, the company sold off its 60% ownership stake in BestReviews LLC. This netted the business $101.6 million, which included its piece of a $9.4 million working capital adjustment. To put this in perspective, Tribune acquired its stake in that business for just $66 million in 2018. That works out to an annualized return of 24.1%. However, sometimes the best way to create value is not to continue going it alone, but to sell off to another company at a premium.

This was realized when, earlier this year, the company struck a deal with Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned 31.6% of the equity of Tribune, agreed to purchase the firm in an all-cash transaction valuing it at $17.25 per share. This represents an increase over Alden's initial offer of $14.25. It is also a 45% premium to the price that Tribune closed at on December 11th of 2020. And it is 35% higher than when it closed its 2020 year at. Wow this is a nice premium over where shares traded at before, a new offer has now come to the table. This time, the deal prices the firm at $18.50 per share.

On an equity basis, this place is a value on Tribune of $712.7 million. Given the company's historical financial performance, namely the general decline that we have seen in recent years, it is difficult to know what to expect for the future. This is made especially true when you consider the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect that it had on financial performance. In truth, there is no way of knowing if there will be some reversion to a prior year's performance. Some may make the case that its sale of BestReviews will make the picture even harder to determine. But seeing as how that only accounted for 6% of its revenue, I don't believe it is a material change.

When looking at a company with continuously declining sales and continuous net losses, an argument could also be made that really any price might make sense for management to offload the company for. However, there are other metrics that investors need to consider. As an example, we need only look at operating cash flow. From 2017 through 2020, this ranged between $32.5 million and $47.6 million, with the former figure representing with the company generated last year. Running our figures, we can find that the price to operating cash flow multiple of the company comes out to a rather lofty 21.9. However, Tribune finds itself in a peculiar situation. This is because the company actually has no debt, and its cash on hand is $128.8 million. In essence, this drives its EV, or enterprise value, down to $583.9 million. This brings its trading multiple to a slightly more reasonable 17.8.

Even that looks high, but there are still other adjustments that we should make. Part of operating cash flow is the change in working capital the company experiences over the year. Taking this out of the equation, adjusted operating cash flow in 2020 would have been $55.8 million. That brings its actual multiple down to a more attractive 10.5. And if we look instead at EBITDA, the company is trading at a multiple of only 8.1. In truth, this range would make a great deal more sense since it balances out investors receiving a decent price for the company and the buyer knowingly acquiring what appears to be a slowly failing firm. In the event that synergies can be generated by the buyer, the attractiveness of the deal could tilt in favor of them, but as it stands now, with what knowledge we have today, a sale appears mostly fair to both sides.

This is not to say, by the way, that management will decide to sell to this new buyer. Alden, the current suitor of the firm, is a large shareholder and has a lot of sway. It has also placed in its merger agreement with Tribune a termination fee that Tribune would have to pay to it in the event that the deal does fall through. The size of the termination fee can vary based on the events leading up to it, but a range of $20 million to $50 million is what is on the table. Based on my findings, the fee imposed would almost certainly fall at the $20 million mark.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it is clear that Tribune is far from being an excellent company. Because of this, it deserves a fairly low trading multiple. In all likelihood, the offer being made for it today probably is more or less at fair value. That is especially the case if we assume that the business continues to gradually decline, though if business recovers some or stabilizes, it could be worth more. Investors should hope that management pushes for this higher price, though if Alden really wants it, a bidding war could erupt. That, in the end, would only benefit shareholders.