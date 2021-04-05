Photo by Antonio Bordunovi/iStock via Getty Images

The stock of Florida-based Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) - mostly known as a printed circuit board marker - is up 50%+ since I first started covering the company in August and noticed how cheap it was. Yet despite the stock's nice run, at 10.4x this year's estimated earnings it still looks cheap. JBL does have revenue dependency on a relatively small number of large customers. However, its top-two customers in 2020 - Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) - are both large international companies that are currently thriving. Tesla (TSLA) is also a large customer and all three are likely to benefit from President Biden's American Jobs Plan ("AJP"), which was unveiled last week. In addition, JBL has been branching-out into new areas like Eco-packaging and healthcare and as a result has broadened out its revenue base. Sum it all up and JBL still looks attractive. The stock could easily appreciate another 15-20% this year.

Customer Base & The AJP

As Jabil discussed in its 2020 Annual Report, the company relies on a relatively small number of large customers for the majority of its revenue. These customers include Apple, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Hewlett Packard (HP), Tesla, and SolarEdge (SEDG) - just to name a few. However, only Apple and Amazon equated to more than 10% of total revenue last year:

Source: 2020 Annual Report

But as can be seen in the graphic above, the company has done a good job in reducing the revenue dependency on Apple - by 8% since 2018 - while Amazon revenue grew from below 10% to 11% in 2020.

Yet as I pointed out in my recent article on the OGIG Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), investors concerned about the current rotation out of tech are likely underestimating the power of companies like Amazon. In that article I reported that Amazon not only grew 2020 revenue by 38% yoy to a record $386.1 billion but perhaps more importantly AMZN generated $31 billion in free-cash-flow (or an estimated ~$60/share). I see a lot of "value" in the ability to generate that kind of FCF.

Meantime, Apple reported Q1 FY2021 earnings in January that were very strong:

Revenue up 21% to a record $111.4 billion.

EPS up 35% to a record $1.68/share.

Operating cash-flow was a record $38.8 billion.

The point is, both Apple and Amazon are still growing at a very fast pace. Considering the macro-environment of the global pandemic, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was already passed by Congress, and that the Democrats should be able to push the $2+ trillion American Jobs Plan through Congress as well (although likely not exactly in its current form), 2021 looks to be more of the same as compared to 2020. Note the American Jobs Plan currently targets $100 billion for digital infrastructure. That will be a strong tailwind for Jabil's customers like Apple, Amazon, HP, and Cisco. In addition, the AJP also commits $300 billion for CleanTech, clean energy, and related infrastructure. That should prove to be a strong tailwind for Tesla - another large Jabil customer.

In addition, investor fears that these large companies pose a risk to Jabil if they left and sought EMS services elsewhere, that seems to stretch - at least this year - given that supply-chains are already highly stressed and securing the kinds of services Jabil provides is a critical imperative. Likely why Jabil just raised its guidance... read on.

Earnings

Jabil's Q2 FY21 EPS report was released on March 16th and was a massive beat on both the top and bottom lines. Highlights included:

Revenue of $6.83 billion was up 11.4% yoy and a $260 million beat.

GAAP EPS of $0.99/share was a $0.23/share beat.

CEO Mark Mondello commented on the quarter and that the company was raising its previous FY21 guidance:

I’m extremely confident in our plan moving forward, which is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and accelerated momentum in many of the end-markets we serve. As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the balance of the year. We now expect FY21 to deliver revenue in the range of $28.5 billion and core EPS of approximately $5.

If the company hits its $5/share target on earnings, that equates to a P/E=10.7x given JBL's share price of $53.57 at current pixel time.

Eco-Packaging

Source: Jabil Announcement

As I reported in my last article on Jabil, in January it bought out California based EcoLogic, a company that makes eco-friendly paper-based bottles and packing. On the Q2 conference call Mondello had good things to say about JBL's packaging operations:

Shifting now to packaging; we are uniquely positioned to benefit from the global shift to smart and eco-friendly packaging. As consumers become more informed about the environmental impact of plastic waste, demand for sustainable packaging solutions is accelerating.

Government mandates for more eco-friendly solutions will be a tailwind for JBL - both for its packaging business, and for clients like Tesla. He also noted the growing revenue contributions of JBL's packaging and healthcare businesses:

Our healthcare and packaging business, speed, last year, I think was in the neighborhood of $4.1 billion, $4.2 billion. And I would guess, as we exit this year, health care and packaging, we'll be bumping up against $5 billion. And I think we'll continue to see good solid growth in that area for the next two to three years.

So that is a 20% yoy increase in JBL's combined eco-packaging and healthcare businesses. In fact, note that the HealthCare & Packaging segment is now JBL's second largest segment behind only the 5G, Wireless, and Cloud segment:

Source: Q2 Presentation

Summary & Conclusion

One big fear investors have historically had about electronics manufacturers is that their revenue-reliance on a handful of big companies was a huge risk and, therefore, they have been priced at a discount. JBL certainly has some big clients. However, I expect big customers like Apple, Amazon, and Tesla to grow just as good - if not better - in 2021 as more people get vaccinated, the economy opens up, and all the monies from the ARP and, hopefully the AJP as well, starts being spent. That being the case, and the fact that supply-chains are still stressed, I see little chance that JBL will lose any big customers this year. Just the opposite - I think the Biden administration's rescue and jobs plans are going to be strong tailwinds for JBL's customers.

As I mentioned earlier, the company expects to earn $5 a share this year, trades at a 10.7x P/E on that number, and - as I just read in the Q2 presentation referenced earlier, JBL expects to generate $600+ million in free-cash-flow this year. That works out to ~$3.92/share in FCF based on the 152.98 million fully diluted shares as of the recent quarter's end, and bodes very well in comparison to JBL's current $0.32/share annual dividend.

Even if the stock were to rise ~20%, to say $65/share, that still equates to only a P/E=13. Less than a third of the current S&P 500 P/E=41.5x. JBL remains a BUY.

I'll end with a 5-year stock chart: