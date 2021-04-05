Photo by koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Salarius Pharma (NASDAQ:SLRX) was formed through a reverse merger with the erstwhile Flex Pharma. There's not even a trace of Flex in Salarius, investors will be glad to know, because Flex was a loss-making company formed by a Nobel laureate and his friend and a host of bankers from Wall Street keen to profit from the biotech boom - Jeffries, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Roth Capital Partners. Salarius is a completely new entity, and it simply used Flex to get onto Nasdaq the easy way. Well, there’s William McVicar, ex-CEO of Flex, on the board of directors at Salarius, who became CEO after the exit of Christoph Westphal (about whom more here), probably in order to save a dying company, and he did a good job selling it to Salarius. But Salarius has an entirely different focus.

Seclidemstat is the key asset of Salarius, and it's a reversible LSD1 inhibitor which inhibits LSD1's demethylation and scaffolding properties, providing a viable new therapeutic option for cancer patients. The pipeline looks like this:

Source

The following is a long quote from the company website about the science behind their lead asset, which speaks for itself:

Salarius began enrolling for a Phase 1 trial in Ewing sarcoma in 2018. Ewing sarcoma is a devastating pediatric illness and represents a major unmet clinical need. Currently, chemotherapy, radiation and tumor resection surgery are the only options for patients, and in many cases the tumors reoccur or is in too delicate of a location to risk surgery. There is a 70%-90% five-year mortality rate for patients whose tumors recur after treatment or who are initially diagnosed with metastatic disease. Translocations involving the EWS gene are the sole driver for over 85% of Ewing sarcoma, and the EWS protein must complex with LSD1 to induce a cancer phenotype. Seclidemstat blocks this LSD1-EWS interaction to reverse cancer pathology resulting in cures in animal models. Salarius is currently enrolling patients for a phase 1 trial in advanced solid tumors. This trial is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors who have progressed on prior therapy, for example patients with prostate, breast, ovarian, lung and other sarcomas. Depending on the cancer, LSD1 can associate with a myriad of proteins to drive tumor growth. For instance, in prostate cancer LSD1 can associate with the androgen receptor to activate genes that promote cancer cell growth and metastasis. Seclidemstat is able to block these interactions and reduce tumor burden. The Salarius LSD1 technology was licensed from the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute where it was developed in the laboratory of Dr. Sunil Sharma.

Seclidemstat has the following FDA designations for Ewing sarcoma: (1) Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, (2) Orphan Drug Designation, and (3) Fast Track Approval.

Key data from the phase 1/2 study in Ewing sarcoma is as follows:

Source

Competition and market potential

The specific field that Seclidemstat belongs to is epigenetics, and the competition space looks like this:

Source

I covered Epizyme (EPZM) before, and here we see that like Salarius, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) too has an LSD1 reversible inhibitor which has some data. There are a couple other companies with similar assets. This reassures investors that the field is being actively investigated.

As for the disease itself, current standards of care for Ewing sarcoma are surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. About 40% of patients are refractory or relapse after treatment. The five-year mortality rate is a high 70%-90%, and there is no standardized second-line treatment.

Per the company’s own research, it's looking at an estimated global market of $200mn in ES alone, and potentially double that in other LDS1 involved sarcomas.

Financials

SLRX has a market cap of $64mn and its current stock price is $1.5. The company’s cash balance is barely $11mn. There's not much institutional interest in the company. The company, in early March, made a $20mn stock offering. The company has a non-dilutive grant from Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, of which $4.8mn is still remaining. It also raised another $3.5mn through warrants in December.

Risks

SLRX is a nano-cap company with a very low market cap. Such companies are inherently risky. Investors should be aware of that.

As to specific risks, SLRX has very low cash reserves and although it has tried to raise cash non-dilutively, it also has been forced to resort to dilutive offerings multiple times. Its current cash balance is simply too low to complete its programs to approval, which means there will be more dilutions ahead.

The company also is in very early clinical stages with early-stage data. Although the data is interesting, investments cannot be properly based on such early data.

Finally, the low price of the stock has led to SLRX losing Nasdaq compliance last year, which it recently regained. However, the price is still quite low, hovering near penny stock territory, and investors should be aware of the pitfalls associated with Nasdaq non-compliant stocks.

Bottom line

SLRX is a risky, clinically interesting biopharma working in an area of unmet need using novel technology licensed from academia. At present, the stock is simply too risky for investment. However, this looks like a stock to add to your watchlist.