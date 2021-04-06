Photo by CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Bassett (NASDAQ:BSET) is a residential furniture company that has benefited from the recent surge in housing. The company has $6.20 per share in net cash as of the 1Q ended February, and the latest quarter was very encouraging in terms of order accretion. This cash balance currently represents an impressive 26% of the stock price. Since the company is operating in a low interest rate environment, after removing interest income after tax, we get a P/E [after taking out net cash of $6.20 per share] of 11.3x on a normal FY22e which shows that this furniture business is very undervalued. With rising FCF as well, the company has great fundamentals to be at an advantaged position throughout this housing boom, which has helped the residential furniture sector. More people are moving to suburbs, lower mortgage borrowing rates, and higher disposable incomes due to lower discretionary expenditure are the primary reasons.

Robust 1QFY2021

Source: Company Website

Bassett reported a very robust first quarter for the fiscal year ended November 2021. The company’s February results were above expectations clocking in revenues for the quarter that were 1.4% greater YoY, and an EPS that was $0.40 versus $0.12 in the prior year period. This EPS of $0.40 was a 5-year high in comparison to previous first quarters; indicative of Bassett’s robust cost-saving initiatives leading to strong operating results. The quarter was much above the published Bloomberg consensus [two estimates] of $0.24 cents only, which was an 67% increase.

"Sell, Then Make" Model

Bassett operates on a “sell, then make” model. This is where the company receives orders to make furniture and then it starts the manufacturing process, rather than the reverse method, where furniture is already in stock and ready to be dispatched for delivery. Most of the furniture companies in the US follow the latter method, where furniture is already ready-made and kept in warehouses for customers perusal – but this is not the case for Bassett. This unique business model has created a record backlog over time in 2020 and early 2021 for this company.

Bassett has a wholesale backlog of $67.5 million at the February quarter end, or 362% more than last year at this time period. Continued strong orders have elevated the backlog by another 8% through four weeks of March. Although some investors might see this as a concern that supply chain has not ramped up enough to meet these growing orders, we think that this is only a minor bottleneck. The global economy is re-opening now at a rapid pace, due to the mass vaccination drive, and most of Bassett’s goods are manufactured domestically in the US. In the US 40% of the total adult population has been vaccinated, and President Biden has promised enough vaccines for the entire American population by the end of May, according to an article by Forbes.

Furthermore, Bassett imports fabric from China, and with the US-China trade war no longer seeming to be an imminent problem for the company, the threat of margin pressures by tariffs is reduced. China is already ahead of the curb in terms of overall recovery from the pandemic, and this gives benefit to the doubt that Bassett will have fewer problems in acquiring its raw materials from this region. These raw materials will be necessary to produces products, such as its upholstered furniture segment. The concerns about freight shipping and container costs are legitimate, but we expect those to reduce rapidly going forward to a more normalized international trade and logistics environment.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

This easing of manufacturing capabilities both in the US and China will help to ramp up production, helping the company to fulfill this massive order backlog. This will be good for the stock price which will create an encouraging scenario for easy comparisons and earnings surprises as the stock ‘prices’ in these encouraging sales numbers which have not been fulfilled as of yet – as stated before, it is a “sell, then make” business model.

New Facilities

To address the growing backlog, we have made the commitment to open another upholstery manufacturing facility in Newton, NC, adjacent to our existing 500,000 square foot complex. Production from this additional 123,000 square foot facility should begin by June 1 and will be dedicated to our successful “Everyday Value” product range that features the opening price points in our assortment.

- Press Release

Valuations & Price Target

This company has been building their cash on the balance sheet at a rapid pace. With $6.20 per share in net cash, this currently represents an impressive 26% of the stock price. Since the company is operating in a low interest rate environment, after removing interest income after tax, we get a P/E [after taking out net cash of $6.20 per share] of 11.3x on a normal FY22e which shows that this furniture business is very undervalued. Given below is a valuation table for FY21e and FY22e based on our projections:

BSET FY11/2021e FY11/2022e P/E 17.4x 13.8x Ex-Cash P/E 15.3x 11.3x FCF Yield 5.9% 8.4% FCF Yield on EV 7% 10.7% EV/EBITDA [on today's B/S] 7.4x 6.3x EV/EBITDA [on forward estimates] 6.5x 5.2x

Based on these strong valuations, our target price remains unchanged for Bassett at $38.50, representing 59% upside from the current market price. We reached this price target by taking a conservative P/E multiple of 17.0x and revising-up our prior EPS estimate to $1.90 [which was reached previously in FY11/2015]. Our previous EPS estimate was $1.69, but with the improved outlook we revised it up for a normalized FY11/2022. We did this to be more in-line with the current robust business outlook and macro-trends of the bullish housing market.

Our price target was calculated by taking our EPS estimate of $1.90 [after factoring out interest income after tax] and multiplying the aforementioned multiple of 17.0x - we get a yet to be finalized price target of $32.30. After this, we add back net cash of $6.20 per share which leads us to our price target of $38.50, or 59% upside.

Conclusion

Bassett has a long runway ahead, backed by a robust and encouraging housing market. Even though the housing market has been strong, there have been concerns about the mortgage rates rising and how this could have an impact on home buying. Well, contrary to belief, rising rates may have actually increased homebuyers' urgency in bidding on homes, rather than dissuading them, according to Redfin. This is immensely encouraging. Nonetheless, we strongly believe that going through to 2022 housing will stay strong and furniture being a direct beneficiary, will bode even better. Considering that there is 59% upside in the cards, a massive backlog and great valuations, Bassett looks like a good bet to reach 5-year highs and continue to increase from there on in.