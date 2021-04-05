As I’ve written before, I think the global HVAC market (particularly the commercial/institutional market) is one of the more attractive markets today, as global ESG concerns are likely to put a premium on energy-efficient HVAC systems and controls, not to mention the recent pandemic driving more interest in indoor air quality systems. On top of that, the transportation refrigeration market looks poised for a strong rebound after some rough quarters.

Those positives aside, I’ve also written that I thought most HVAC stocks were ahead of where they should be on valuation, making them relatively less attractive. Since my last update on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), the shares have continued to chug along well relative to the S&P 500 (basically tracking the S&P at 13% growth), but they’ve lagged the broader industrial space by a few percentage points. Trane has outperformed Carrier (CARR), Lennox (LII), and Daikin (OTCPK:DKILF) (OTCPK:DKILY). Meanwhile, Johnson Controls (JCI), which I did see as undervalued until relatively recently, is up more than a third over that time.

My view now is pretty much what it has been. I’m still pretty bullish on the near-term prospects for residential and transportation, but resi HVAC comps are going to get a lot more challenging in the second half. I’m not so bullish on the near-term commercial HVAC opportunity, but opportunities in indoor air quality are still relevant. Longer-term, I’m intrigued by management’s R&D and M&A focus on emerging technology. I’m still not excited about the share price/valuation today, though I could see some sources of upside across the business.

Residential Remains A Near-Term Opportunity

Residential construction numbers stumbled in February, but I believe weather did play a meaningful role in that. For the remainder of the year, I do expect the residential market to remain pretty strong, underpinned by what are still historically attractive mortgage rates and a meaningful housing deficit in the United States.

Whatever’s good for residential housing should be good for Trane’s residential HVAC business – a business that was still generating 20%-plus revenue growth in Q4’20 and order growth.

Overall, Trane is a mid-pack player in U.S. residential, with mid-teens share behind Carrier and Daikin (which operates in the U.S. under the Goodman brand). Comps are going to get very difficult (U.S. resi was up high-teens in Q3’20 and 20%-plus in Q4’20), but I do think that Trane’s relative skew towards premium categories will help.

Not only should premium installations be less vulnerable to housing construction delays driven by soaring building material prices (OSB, lumber, et al), I also see the opportunity to sell higher-value installations, including more advanced heat pumps and controls, including the company’s leading wireless controls.

Commercial Is A Mixed Bag, As I Expected

I’ve been looking for a weaker non-residential construction market in 2021 for some time and that seems to be becoming a more widespread view. Still, there’s more to Trane’s opportunities here than new-build construction.

Every HVAC company has talked about fielding substantial interest from commercial clients on indoor air quality assessments and retrofits, and while Trane has been reluctant to offer much in the way of hard numbers, they have talked about a 400Bsfqt upgrade opportunity.

Finessing that opportunity will be interesting to watch. Indoor air quality systems can increase the electricity draw of HVAC by 15%-40%, and HVAC systems are already the leading draw in most buildings – this is part of the reason that new HVAC systems and more advanced monitoring and controls are central to the “Green Retrofit” thesis that has driven these stocks. Putting together retrofit systems that are affordable and effective will challenge many of these companies, and I believe it will be a multi-year opportunity.

Also relevant to the “mixed” outlook for commercial is the fact that Trane’s commercial business is more institutional-driven. Budgets for institutional construction are in relatively better shape, and there has been a more concerted effort from the federal government to help fund indoor air quality retrofits for buildings like schools – a driver that could be noticeable for Trane over the next few years.

R&D-Driven Opportunities

A lot of sell-side analysts have been waiting for significant HVAC M&A activity, but it’s been pretty quiet. Based upon management commentary at recent sell-side meetings, don’t expect them to make a big splash in terms of dollars amounts or revenues acquired, but I think this is still an area to watch.

Trane wants to focus its M&A on the commercial channel and on technology, and both make sense to me – the former helping the company’s go-to-market strategy and perhaps driving more non-institutional growth over time.

The latter interests me more. Trane has talked up the energy efficiency advantages of its latest generation of heat pump technology, and for good reason – I think that energy efficiency will be a major competitive differentiator in the years to come. Moreover, there are not only opportunities for new or improved technologies for basic HVAC functions, but also electrification of transportation refrigeration and improved refrigerants.

Between internal product development and market changes, Trane is now looking at a $1B addressable market in the electrification of heating in Europe. Traditionally, many (if not most) European buildings have not been heated electrically, but ESG initiatives are making fossil fuel-based systems increasingly non-viable, and Trane has come to the market with efficient systems that can make it a player in a meaningful market where it once had minimal presence. While this is one example, I do think it highlights some of the opportunities available from ongoing R&D and M&A focused on areas like core systems (heat pumps), refrigerants, and controls/monitoring.

The Outlook

Despite my concerns about HVAC sector valuations, I’m actually pretty bullish on the market opportunities. I’m looking for around $13.5B in ’21 revenue, $14.4B in ’22, and $15.3B in ’23, with the latter two on the higher end of what I’ve seen among sell-side analysts.

I’m also relatively bullish on the prospects for Trane to leverage this growth into better margins, helped by a new cost savings plan that is targeting $160M in savings by 2023 (about 1% of my revenue estimate). I believe 17% EBITDA in ’22 is definitely achievable, with more leverage potential beyond that. In FCF terms, I still expect long-term improvement toward the mid-teens, supporting mid-to-high single-digit annualized FCF growth around 7% to 8%.

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA suggest that Trane shares are undervalued today. With that, a lot depends on sentiment and whether the market stays bullish and motivated by the near-term opportunities in green retrofits and indoor air quality. At today’s price, though, I still don’t find Trane to be an exceptionally appealing long-term investment, even though I expect the company itself to do quite well.