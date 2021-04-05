Large-Caps Rally; Small-Caps Up But Weaker (Technically Speaking For 4/5)

Apr. 05, 2021
Hale Stewart profile picture
Hale Stewart
10.57K Followers

Summary

  • Smaller-caps are still up strongly YTD.
  • Larger-caps may be taking a leadership role.
  • Large-caps started the week strong; small-caps were up but weaker.

Let's start by looking at the top performing indexes over a number of different time periods:From Stockcharts.com

YTD, it's still a small-cap dominated chart. Micro-caps are up 26% - a healthy gain for a year, let alone a quarter. Mid and small-caps have also posted solid gains. Large-caps are also doing well. Treasuries have sold off in anticipation of future growth.

Now let's look at the top three performers over other time frames, using data from Finviz.com.

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1 year
1st QQQ DIA IWC IWC IWC
2nd IWC IJH IJH IWM IWM
3rd IWM SPY IWM IJH IJH

Small-caps dominate all time frames, save for the last month when the DIA and SPY occupied first and third-place slots. And the QQQ was number one last week.

Now let's do the same thing for the sector ETFs:

From Stockcharts.com

Since the first of the year, energy is the clear winner gaining nearly twice as much as the number two gainer. Financials and industrials - two of the largest IWM components - are numbers two and three. Defensive sectors are at the bottom, which shows a clear "risk on" attitude among traders.

Now, let's look at the top three sectors over multiple time using data from Finviz.com.

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1 Year
1st XLK XLU XLE XLE XLB
2nd VNQ VNQ XLF XLF XLE
3rd XLY XLP XLI XLI XLY

Last week, tech and consumer discretionary - two of the largest SPY and QQQ members - were numbers one and three, respectively. The month time frame is dominated by defensive holdings, while the XLI and XLF are two of the strongest performers during the three and six-month time periods.

Finally, here are the three worst-performing ETFs during the same time periods as above:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-year
Worst XLP XLE XLP XLP XLU
2nd Worst XLU XLF XLU XLU XLP
3rd Worst XLV XLV XLV XLV XLV

Defensive sectors litter all time frames, save for the 1-month column. In other words, the market has been "risk on" during the last year.

This is a light data week. ISM non-manufacturing comes out on Monday. The Department of Labor will release its weekly initial unemployment claims on Thursday; PPI comes out on Friday. PPI is usually a yawner, but given the increase in inflation concerns, it might become slightly more significant.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables with data from Stockcharts.com.

Today it was all about large-caps. The QQQ gained a bit more than 2%. The OEF, SPY, and DIA all rose as well. Small-caps also gained but they were behind the large-caps.

The top three sectors are key sectors for the SPY and QQQ, which explains their respective gains. The weaker position of industrials, health care, and financials explains why smaller-caps lagged today.

Let's take a look at today's charts:

From the author's Quotetracker

The SPY (top left) and QQQ (top right) rallied right out of the gate. The QQQ kept moving higher until about 1:30 when there was some modest profit-taking. But not much. There was a big influx of volume that kept the index buoyed into the close. The SPY started moving sideways in the late AM and spent the rest of the day consolidating gains. Like the QQQ, it also had a big influx of buying at the end of the session. The IWM, however, was weak (lower right). Although it gapped higher at the open, it trended lower quickly and then consolidated for the rest of the session.

Let's take a look at the 5-day charts for the IWM, SPY, and QQQ to note some differences.

IWM 5-day

The IWM has had a decent run during the last five days. There have been three gaps higher and the index is up. But the trading is a bit rougher -- it's just now as smooth as the charts that follow.SPY 5-day

The SPY has also gapped higher, but by a larger amount. And the intra-day rallies have been stronger.QQQ 5-day

The QQQ chart is similar to the SPYs.

Small-caps have had a great run, especially since early November. They've clearly bested larger-caps during that time frame. At the same time, traders took some profits in their QQQ holdings from mid-February through early March. Today could have been a solid statement of a change in market leadership.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

