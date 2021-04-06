Photo by Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

You would be hard-pressed to find a more volatile group of stocks than those in the clinical-stage biotech sector. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry witnessed billions of dollars shift into the pipelines of companies working on therapeutics and vaccines to deal with the disease.

One of those companies still working on a vaccine is Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT). While Vaxart brings some advantages to the vaccine fray, they also face many hurdles to success. This article explores the company’s clinical prospects and financial situation, then concludes that an investment in Vaxart brings some potential for big returns but does not represent a high likelihood of success until their pipeline is better developed.

The company is currently developing vaccines in five different clinical areas: norovirus, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human papillomavirus (HPV), and COVID. Vaxart sports a market cap of just over $700 million at the end of March 2021. They also have a cash balance of $127 million, with debt of $7 million. Insiders and institutions hold approximately 40% of the company’s 118 million outstanding shares.

Behind in the Vaccine Race

As of March of 2021, there has already been approval and widespread distribution of four different COVID-19 vaccines in the Western world, in addition to several approved vaccines in countries including Russia, China, and India. Another 40-plus candidates are currently in phase one trials or later, a group that includes Vaxart.

Those following the science are wondering how many more vaccines, if any, will be needed? There is, of course, the possibility of a resurgence of the virus later this year, and a risk that the current slate of vaccines will be ineffective against potential variants. For these reasons, several biotechnology companies continue to push forward with clinical trials, hoping to eventually earn approval for their own COVID vaccine.

What Vaxart hopes will differentiate them from the crowd is the fact that their vaccine can be delivered orally through a tablet. This would make it a unique vaccination option, and its delivery method could be appealing to those who are wary of injectable vaccines and their side effects. As we've learned, new technologies in this area are emerging quickly.

In February of 2021, Vaxart released phase one data for their COVID-19 vaccine, and the results were met with a negative reaction from the market despite being touted by the company as successful.

As noted in their press release, “[Our] oral COVID-19 tablet vaccine candidate was generally well-tolerated, and immunogenic as measured by multiple markers of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 antigens.” They also highlighted that no severe adverse events were reported in the 495-subject trial. Nevertheless, investors took the share price down by over 60% following the release of the results.

Making Sense of the Fallout

Why was there such a disconnect between Vaxart's positive outlook on their vaccine data and the reaction of the share price? For one, the scientific world has been intensely focused on antibodies when it comes to COVID-19. Vaccines that spur antibody production are viewed positively, and more antibodies are equated with greater efficacy.

Vaxart volunteers did not show an antibody response in phase one data. For Vaxart, however, the protective mechanism might lie in the pill's ability to generate a T-cell response to boost the immune system. Further, the vaccine includes instructions for one’s immune system to make both the spike protein and the N protein, which may aid its ability to fight future mutations.

Another feature is that their vaccine triggers mucosal immunity. The company believes that mucosal response holds the key to universal protection from viruses. These findings need to be examined through future trials.

Besides the concern over lack of an antibody response, there was also the fact that the share price experienced a classic biotech case of "buy the rumor and sell the news." When investors puzzle over why a company's shares actually drop following the release of seemingly positive news, it is often because the price had risen disproportionately before the news.

Classic Biotech Trading

A quick look at the following chart illustrates the overwhelming volatility that a clinical-stage developmental company like Vaxart can experience leading up to and immediately after the release of data.

Source: Tradingview, Published 4/1/21 by the Author

If you focus on the price action during the last week of January and the first week of February, you can see the steep climb from under $10 per share all the way to $24 per share, followed by an instant drop back down to the single digits. This was due to the effect of the anticipation of their COVID clinical trial results, and then the reaction to the release of that information.

While some investors can stomach these dramatic price moves, it's best to understand what you're dealing with when you invest in such a company, where spikes in share price can be exhilarating but are often short-lived. These price spikes should be viewed as opportunities for investors to exit with a profit and look to buy in cheaper at a later point.

At the beginning of 2020, Vaxart stock was selling for literal pennies, at around 30 cents per share. This followed a protracted period of selling over several years. It was the advent of the vaccine race that brought renewed life back to the share price and created opportunities for nimble traders, who could take advantage of price spikes leading up to news events.

Over the past six months, the stock has traded predominantly in the $5-$8 range, aside from the movement before and after the February data release. Investors seem to be looking to establish Vaxart’s value as they weigh the probability of a future FDA approval. This has created a trading range worth watching, especially if the price is able to climb out of its current downtrend, as charted above.

Since cooling off, the stock has traded in a downward channel for nearly two months and now seeks a catalyst to lift it out. Many clinical-stage biotech companies trade in a pattern I call “Drip, drip, drip, BOOM!”

This means that they tend to lag between catalysts, then experience a sudden run-up in anticipation of a data readout or major decision. After this upward move, they ease back toward their previous valuation, leaving shareholders wishing they had sold into the rally.

Coming Down the Pipe

While a COVID vaccine remains a significant uncertainty, the next step is to examine the rest of Vaxart’s pipeline. Currently, their most advanced candidate is a monovalent H1 flu vaccine that is in phase two trials. This vaccine is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Vaccines and & Prevention.

In a phase two clinical trial comparing their oral flu vaccine with Sanofi’s injectable drug Fluzone, Vaxart performed better. In that trial, illness rates were 39% lower among those receiving the vaccine compared to those who took a placebo, while those receiving Fluzone showed a 27% reduction.

The company believes that their delivery method provides an opportunity to create what's called sterilizing immunity, where an individual is completely protected from infection, not just better able to fight it. If that becomes a reality, it could disrupt the way we think about and deliver vaccines to coming generations.

In two separate phase one norovirus clinical studies, the company's tablet vaccine showed a robust immune reaction in trial participants, one that was still measurable six months after receiving the immunization.

Another area of focus is Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. However, phase one results were inconclusive, and Vaxart is still determining whether to pursue this indication further.

The final therapeutic area the company is targeting is human papillomavirus (HPV), a significant cause of cervical cancer. Thus far, their vaccine has been shown in mice studies to elicit a robust T-cell response that reduced the size of cancerous tumors.

In all, there is underwhelming clinical evidence to support a higher valuation for Vaxart. Influenza represents perhaps their best opportunity for success, while most of their pipeline needs more time to mature.

Getting to Market

Last year, Vaxart's research and development expenses rose 37% to $19.9 million, while administrative costs increased 146% to $15.2 million. In all, the company's cash flow was negative $23.8 million for the full year.

Although the company’s cash position is relatively safe in the short-term at over $120 million, it should be noted that clinical-stage companies inevitably need to raise money to complete trials and commercialize their product. And typically, that comes on the backs of shareholders in the form of dilution.

Though a cash raise is not likely to occur in the near term, Vaxart has a long road ahead with trials, along with the eventual associated with a drug approval: manufacturing, marketing, and building a sales team.

Perhaps there could be funding from non-dilutive sources, such as their partner Janssen or through a government contract, but these are far from certainties.

The Needle and the Damage Done

Although several drugmakers persist in their quest for a COVID-19 vaccine, they all face an uphill battle. With three FDA-approved vaccines already in wide distribution in the United States - on top of others worldwide - Vaxart and their peers must rely on one of the following: the emergence of variants against which the current group of medicines are ineffective, or a large cohort of people who are unwilling to take any of the currently available vaccines but who would choose to take Vaxart's.

In scenario one, the question is whether Vaxart’s vaccine would be effective against that hypothetical strain. And in scenario two, the issue is determining whether people are entirely opposed to a vaccination, or if their concern is simply about taking a shot.

Regarding the latter point, studies have suggested that trypanophobia, or needle fear, is a relatively common concern, affecting perhaps 10-20% of the population. With that in mind, one could see a sizable niche for Vaxart's oral vaccines, if and when they reach the approval stage. Still, not all people with a fear of needles actually refuse to get a shot, and not all people who refuse traditional intramuscular delivery of vaccinations would take an oral form.

Further, there is already a non-injectable vaccine for seasonal influenza in the form of a nasal spray, although according to the CDC, several groups are ineligible, including anyone age 50 or over, those who are immunocompromised, and pregnant women. Having a current alternative to a needle-based vaccine limits the potential market impact of an oral vaccine.

Looking Ahead

How do you properly value a company whose future revenue is almost entirely unknown? Many biotechs go through years and even decades of clinical trials without producing a marketable drug. While the company is exploring several potential vaccine candidates, their influenza indication is the most realistic target for commercialization due to it being further along the testing process and being partnered with Janssen. Any bullish investment thesis should center on successful results in future influenza trials.

At the same time, it's interesting to observe that the cover slide for Vaxart’s latest investor presentation reads, “The pill against COVID-19,” suggesting that COVID remains the company's primary focus, but it should also give investors reason for pause. Most of the current vaccines in development will not make it to market.

Vaxart owns a unique platform and delivery model that provide the potential to be a huge success in the vaccine market. But aside from a potential COVID vaccine within the next year, the company is likely many years from having an FDA-approved product. While there's always the chance of a big pharmaceutical company being impressed with the data and offering a buyout, that route should never be seen as an investment thesis.

Now the question becomes where Vaxart's stock might go from here. Bear in mind that prior to their COVID vaccine pursuit, the company had not seen a share price over $10 in many years, and the stock spent most of 2019 below $1. It was only after their quest for a COVID vaccine began that they saw significant tailwinds.

If you are already long in the stock, I like the strategy of selling premium through covered calls. If you are willing to go as far out as January 2022, you can find bids all the way to the top of the option chain at $40. That means someone will pay you to agree to sell them your shares at $40 apiece at some theoretical future date. Not many people would complain about selling their VXRT shares for that price.

For those looking at a slightly shorter time frame, writing October calls at $10 will net you close to $1.50 per contract, while October $15 calls should bring in about $1 each.

A covered call strategy is a way to provide instant cash and minimize downside risk. Remember that you commit to selling your shares at that price and date, so the approach also requires patience until the options expire, or you buy to close them.

While the stock is trading in its downward channel and has no pending data releases, a short position with a tight stop is a fine approach. For anyone on the sidelines considering a long position, I suggest a wait-and-watch approach while trial results play out.

Conclusion

It would feel more encouraging if the company was further along the developmental track than they are currently. Being that we are well over a year into the pandemic, they are quite late to the game as a COVID player. There is some hope there will be a market for their vaccine, assuming it eventually receives approval, but it is difficult to base an investment thesis on that alone.

The bottom line for Vaxart is that they have to make significant strides in their trials in order to regain investor trust. Their oral platform could bring a welcome addition to those who avoid needle-based vaccines, yet it will take time and capital to get there, along with tremendous skill on management's part to navigate the path to approval and commercialization.

Having a needle-free and pain-free vaccination option would be a great thing, but I expect Vaxart shareholders will have to bear the pain a long time to get there. For biotech investors, Vaxart is a company worth watching, if not buying into just yet.