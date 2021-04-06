U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is the 5th-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets, with 70,000 employees, about $540 Billion in assets, and a market cap of about $84 Billion. USB provides banking, wealth management, mortgages and other financial services. The stock followed the market down in early 2020 and has rebounded, but the share price is still below values that it reached in late 2019. Today, the stock is trading at $56.48, 6.6% below the $60.68 closing price on December 17th, 2019. The share price is up 19.83% for the YTD.

With a forward P/E of 14.17 and a forward dividend yield of 3.01%, the valuation is reasonable. The stock is not trading at a higher multiple to earnings because expected multi-year earnings growth is modest (USB gets a growth grade of D from Seeking Alpha's quantitative factor grades). The consensus expected 3-5 year EPS growth is 7.77% per year (compounded), slightly higher than the trailing 5-year EPS growth rate of 6.27% per year.

Price history and basic statistics for USB (Source: Seeking Alpha)

USB's trailing total returns are generally in line with the Regional Banks sector, although USB has beaten the sector over the past 15-, 10-, and 3-year periods.

Trailing total returns for US vs. Regional Banks sector and the U.S. total stock market (Source: Morningstar)

Rather than attempting to provide my own analysis for USB, this post compares two different sources of consensus outlooks. The first is the consensus of Wall Street analysts. The second is the market-implied outlook, which is the market's collective view of the probabilities of the stock moving up or down over some period of time, as reflected in the prices of put and call options. These two approaches provide some information that can be directly compared.

There is also information that is unique to each type of outlook. The market-implied outlook provides the annualized implied volatility, a key measure of risk, for example. The analyst consensus provides a view of the level of disagreement between the analysts and this is useful in assigning a level of confidence to the consensus.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

In eTrade's consensus outlook, there are 15 ranked Wall Street analysts who have set 12-month price targets and ratings within the past 90 days. With the 19.83% YTD gain, the current price is only 3.6% below the consensus 12-month price target. The consensus rating is bullish, but the recent gains have largely priced in the anticipated upside. The lowest of the analyst price targets is 7.96% below the current price, so none of the outlooks anticipate any major downside potential.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for USB (Source: eTrade)

In Seeking Alpha's consensus calculation, there are 26 Wall Street analysts who have provided ratings and price targets in the last 90 days. Their consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $56.83, barely higher than the current price of $56.40. Of the 26 analysts, only 1 is bearish but the analysts' expected price appreciation is already reflected in the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for USB (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook

Market-implied outlooks are calculated by analyzing put and call option prices at a range of strikes but with the same expiration date. Call options and put options are bets on the likelihood that the price will exceed (calls) or fall below (puts) a specific level (the strike) over a certain period of time (from now until the expiration date). By analyzing many options prices, it is possible to calculate the probabilities of all possible future returns that will reconcile the observed options prices. This approach is used in a range of quantitative finance research. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, I have written an overview post that includes examples and links to relevant literature and to an implementation by the Minneapolis Fed.

For this post, I have analyzed put and call options that expire on January 21, 2022, so the outlook is for the next 9.54 months (from now until that date). The market-implied outlook is expressed as a probability distribution (see below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for USB for the period from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The form of the probability distribution (above) looks generally bell-shaped, like a normal (aka Gaussian) distribution. To highlight the differences in the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I typically rotate the negative return side of the distribution (the left side) about the vertical axis. This makes it much easier to see what is going on (see below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for USB for the period from now until January 21, 2022, with negative returns rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

It is now easy to see that the probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitudes are generally very close to one another (the solid blue line and the red dashed line lie almost on top of one another). This is a generally neutral outlook. There is, however, a slightly elevated probability of negative returns, indicating a mildly bearish tilt. The median return from this distribution is -1.6% over the period from now until January 21, 2022.

The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 30%, which is fairly low for an individual stock.

For income investors, covered call strategies are worth considering with USB. This morning, I executed a covered call to buy shares of USB and to sell calls with a $62.50 strike, expiring on January 21, 2022. My long position in USB was executed at $56.36 per share and the calls were sold at $2.86. This net position provides option premium income yield of 5.07% ($2.86 / $56.36) over the next 9.54 months, but still retains 10.9% of potential price appreciation (from the current price up to $62.50). I also receive the dividend payments (3% annual) until the calls are executed or expire. While there are a range of possible outcomes (if the option goes into the money or not), but I expect annualized income from option premium and dividends of around 8%.

I saw a somewhat similar case in my recent analyst for Citigroup (C). In that case, the analyst outlook was more bullish and the market-implied outlook was more bearish, and selling covered calls looked like a good compromise for income investors.

Summary

USB is trading at a reasonable valuation. The expected earnings growth is modest. The dividend yield, at 3%, is attractive but unexceptional. The stock has returned to pre-COVID levels. The consensus opinion from Wall Street analysts is bullish, but the YTD appreciation puts the current price very close to the consensus 12-month price target. From the perspective of the Wall Street consensus, the stock is fully priced.

The market-implied outlook for USB for the next 9.54 months is neutral, with a very slight bearish tilt. The annualized volatility outlook is 29%. Selling covered calls on USB can provide an attractive level of income, while also retaining some upside potential. On a standalone basis (just being long USB), however, my final rating for USB is neutral.