Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) stock reached a 52-week high of $146.15 on March 22, and closed on Monday, April 5, 2021 at $140.02. The 52-week low was $82.18. I last wrote about Acceleron in Acceleron Pharma Plan For Sotatercept Adds To Buy Conviction, on October 6, when the stock had closed at $109.45. With the stock up nearly 28% since my last article, I must ask: is it still a Buy? If so why? Was it merely undervalued and still is below fair value, or did events add to value?

This article will cover events since last October and compare them to the change in stock price and market capitalization. Acceleron Pharma is a commercial stage drug company since Reblozyl is generating royalties from sales by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for anemias caused by beta thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Q4 2020 Acceleron Results

Acceleron Q4 2020 results were reported on February 25, 2021. Despite becoming a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company in late 2019, the company is still some distance from generating a profit. That is largely because it spent $57 million on further research and development in the quarter. Revenue has become substantial, at $26 million, of which $23 million was from Reblozyl royalties, which grew 19% sequentially. The GAAP net loss was $57 million, resulting in an EPS loss of $0.95. The cash balance, which is important for allowing the company to continue its R&D spend while waiting to reach cash flow breakeven, ended at $671 million.

Sotatercept results

Sotatercept is in clinical trials for PAH (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension). The most recent results are from the Pulsar Phase 2 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week. The medicine was generally well tolerated with adverse events within expectations. Patients treated with sotatercept had hemodynamic and functional improvements in the PAH compared to the placebo group. The primary endpoint of the trial was the change from baseline in pulmonary vascular resistance over a 24-week treatment period.

Spectra, another Phase 2 trial, reported interim PAH data on November 13, 2020. The presentation provides the following data for Spectra for 10 PAH patients:

Source: Acceleron 11/13/2021 presentation

The conclusion from early result of the Spectra study is that the drug is generally well tolerated and showed substantial improvements in cardiac statistics and in exercise capacity. Additional results from the trial are expected in the first half of this year.

The Phase 3 Stellar trial of sotatercept for PAH design was outlined in an Acceleron October 2 presentation. The trial began enrolling patients in early 2021 and could report topline results in 2022. In addition to the Stellar trial, Acceleron is planning two other Phase 3 studies in PAH. Hyperion and Zenith will evaluate sotatercept in newly diagnosed patients and in patients diagnosed with WHO functional class IV disease, respectively. They could start in mid-2021.

PAH is not a common disease, with perhaps 1,000 new cases reported annually in the U.S.A. It may progress slowly but is currently always fatal. Acceleron believes that sotatercept can be given on top of current therapies. Sotatercept has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA and Prime-Priority Medicines designation from the EMA.

Reblozyl potential

Given the timeline needed to get to a full regulatory approval of sotatercept, in 2021 any further increase in Acceleron's stock price is likely dependent on the Reblozyl royalty revenue ramp and data indicating whether it can get an expanded label. I noted above a sequential ramp of 19%. Usually as the base of revenue gets larger it becomes hard to maintain that kind of expansion rate, still, we seem to be headed towards $50 million per quarter or $200 million per year some time in late 2021 or in 2022.

Acceleron management believes revenue at Bristol-Myers could peak at $2 billion per year, with Acceleron royalties peaking at $400 million per year. The first label expansion could be to anemia associated with myelofibrosis, with a trial currently underway at Bristol-Myers. There is also a trial underway to extend the label in Beta-Thalassemia to non-transfusion dependent patients.

Platform and Rest of Pipeline

Sotatercept is a selective ligand trap for members of the TGF-beta superfamily to rebalance BMPR-II signaling, which is a key molecular driver of PAH. Reblozyl is a recombinant fusion protein binding select TGF-beta superfamily ligands, leading to diminished Smad2/3 signaling and better red blood cell maturation. These are in line with Acceleron's stated specialization in the TGF-beta superfamily.

The only other potential therapy in the pipeline is ACE-1334, which binds to TGF-beta 1 and 3 ligands, but not to TGF-beta 2. This is designed to help in fibrotic diseases. It was tested in a Phase 1 trial for healthy volunteers, with a Phase 1b/2 trial planned for secondary sclerosing cholangitis-interstitial lung disease. In December 2020 ACE-1334 received orphan drug designation from the FDA for systemic sclerosis.

Given the importance of the TGF-beta signaling pathway in a number of disease conditions, many having no good treatments yet, it makes sense for Acceleron to keep its focus on this area. Given that Acceleron achieved one commercial approval and seems headed towards a second, the preclinical science seems to be well vetted. A stream of drug candidates should lead to a stream of commercial drugs over the coming years, even if not all candidates achieve regulatory approval.

Conclusion

At Monday's closing price of $140.02 Acceleron had a market capitalization of nearly $8.4 billion. It is not yet profitable, but if Reblozyl continues to ramp rapidly, and if expenses are kept in check, it could reach cash-flow breakeven in 2023, perhaps even earlier. For the longer run, if the clinical pipeline is widened, I can see the current market cap being justified by potential future profits. Note too the cash balance of $671 million could allow the company to reach profitability without a further cash raise.

However, there are many unknowns, so I believe Acceleron is currently fairly priced. While there has been positive news since last October, including a continuing revenue ramp and good sotatercept data that was compensated for by the increase in the price of the stock. I cannot rate Acceleron a Buy at $140, but it is still a fair level for the entry of long-term investors, and any substantial dip would tempt me to add to my own position in the stock.