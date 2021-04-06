Photo by shotbydave/E+ via Getty Images

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) closed on Monday at $8.21, after reaching a two-year high of $8.96 on April 1 when it announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held assets in the Midland Basin (the Tracker Acquisition) from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC, as well as from Sequel Energy Group, LLC and from affiliates of the two sellers. The Tracker Acquisition comes on the back of the earlier acquisition of Independence Resource Management, LLC (IRM) which was completed on January 7.

Data by YCharts

Our thesis is that Earthstone Energy is still moderately undervalued relative to its pro forma asset values after the two acquisitions. Near-term cash flows should also be fairly stable due to the company's hedges. However, it is important to recognize that ESTE is a relatively closely held stock with two private equity firms, EnCap Investments L.P. (EnCap) and Warburg Pincus LLC (Warburg), together now controlling more than 60% of the common shares. Closely held corporations are generally subject to higher governance risk as the interests of the majority holders may not fully align to those of minority investors.

Further, Warburg, who as the seller in the IRM acquisition acquired a significant amount of ESTE shares, is under a lock-up agreement which doesn't allow it to sell any shares until May 7. After the lock-up agreement expires, there is a possibility that Warburg could seek to reduce its holdings if the motivation for the IRM sale was an ultimate exit. As ESTE is relatively closely held and the publicly traded Class A stock only had 3,900 holders as of December 31, 2020, any reduction in Warburg's position may put significant downward pressure on the share price in the short term.

Therefore, while our view is that ESTE is still moderately undervalued, investors seeking an entry point may want to wait until May before opening a position.

Making sense of the recent acquisitions

Background

As of December 31, 2020 ESTE's 10-K filing reported a capital structure including 30,343,421 Class A shares and 29,421,131 Class B shares issued and outstanding; long-term debt outstanding under the company's credit agreement from November 21, 2019 was $115 million. Cash holdings were $1.5 million.

The company's Class A and B shares date back to May 2017 when Earthstone Energy recapitalized its common stock into two classes in relation to the merger with Bold Energy Holdings, LLC (Bold Holdings). Immediately after the recapitalization, EnCap, which backs Bold Holdings, ended up owning virtually the entire Class B stock. The Class B shares are not publicly traded, but are convertible into Class A shares on a 1:1 basis. Classes A and B vote on most matters together as a single class, but a voting agreement restricts EnCap from voting to alter the composition of the ESTE board.

The 10-K disclosures highlight the possibility that if EnCap elects to convert its Class B shares into Class A, it would control over 50% of the company.

Source: ESTE 10-K Filing.

As an additional artefact of the Bold Holdings transaction, Earthstone reports the Class B equity as non-controlling interest, which somewhat obscures the capitalization measures reported by data service providers.

However, understanding the capital structure is important when evaluating ESTE because the ownership concentration makes the company's shares somewhat of a closely held stock. According to the 2020 10-K, as of March 1, 2021 Class B had only 13 holders; even the publicly traded Class A only had 3,900 holders. Moreover, about 8 million Class A shares are held by insiders; this represents almost 20% of the entire Class A. The legacy ownership structure is important to understanding the implications of the 2021 acquisitions.

Assets and capitalization after the IRM and Tracker acquisitions

The IRM acquisition was valued at approximately $182.0 million and was funded by $131.2 million in cash, mostly drawn from ESTE's credit facility, and 12.7 million of Class A shares issued to the sellers who are controlled by Warburg. The Warburg parties also gained the right to appoint one director to the board and also entered into a lock-up agreement under which Warburg would be restricted to sell any Class A shares for a period of 120 days after the closing date of the IRM acquisition. The lock-up period expires on May 7.

Following the IRM acquisition, Earthstone Energy disclosed in its 10-K that EnCap and Warburg may be deemed to beneficially own respectively 49.4% and 17.0% of the voting interests.

Turning to the Tracker Acquisition, it was valued at approximately $126.5 million and will be funded by $81.6 million in cash plus 6.2 million of newly issued Class A shares. Interestingly, the Tracker transaction marginally reduced EnCap's overall interest in ESTE as EnCap also had a minority interest in the Tracker assets. EnCap was both on the seller and the buyer side, but since its relative ownership of Tracker was less than its ESTE ownership, the transaction slightly reduced its overall interest.

Both acquisitions are adding production, reserves and acreage, but are also increasing debt and the Class A shares outstanding. The table below shows, based on our calculations, the approximate capital structure that should emerge after the second acquisition.

Item Year-End 12/31/2019 Year End 12/31/2020 + IRM acquisition (a) Post-IRM (b) +Tracker Acquisition Post-Tracker Class A Stock, millions 29.4 30.3 13.3 43.6 6.2 49.8 Class B Stock, millions 35.3 35.0 (0.5) 34.5 0.0 34.5 Share Price $6.33 $5.33 N.A. $8.01 N.A. $8.96 Long-Term Debt, millions $170.0 $115.0 $131.2 $227.5 (c) $81.6 $309.1 Cash, millions $13.8 $1.5 N.A. $10.1 (c) $0.0 $10.1 Enterprise Value, millions $565.6 $461.8 N.A. $842.9 N.A. $1,054.2 PDP PV-10, millions $448.5 $452.8 $199.6 $652.7 $153.0 $805.7 PV-10 WTI Price $55.7 (d) $50.0 (e) $50.0 $50.0 $50.0 $50.0 Proved Reserves, mmboe 94,336 78,875 16,300 95,175 19,800 114,975 Production, boepd 13,430 14,810 (f) 7,318 22,128 7,800 29,928 Percent Oil 63% 56% 61% 53% 21% (g) 44% EV/PDP PV-10 1.26x 1.02x N.A. 1.29x N.A. 1.30x

Source: ESTE 2020 and 2019 10-K filings; Tracker Acquisition press release; March 10, 2021 press release; Ryder Scott; Author's estimates.

Notes: (a) including estimated Class B to A exchanges and 2021 Q1 borrowings/repayments; (b) as of March 4, 2021; (c) as of March 1, 2021; (d) January 2020 NYMEX WTI (CL1:COM) averaged $57.5; (e) alternative PV-10 price reported by management for comparison purposes; (f) 2020 Q4; (g) 59% liquids.

The key point from the table is that the two back-to-back acquisitions have significantly altered the capital structure of the company; valuations should therefore take into account the anticipated structure after the Tracker Acquisition closes.

Valuation

Management's announcement of the Tracker Acquisition focused on a few main points:

Significant production and cash flow contribution;

Complementarity to Earthstone Energy's existing operations;

Minimal impact on pro forma year-end 2021 leverage;

Expected to be accretive on all key financial metrics.

Similarly, to the earlier IRM acquisitions, the expectation is that the expanded scale will generate efficiencies and lower per unit costs.

Focusing on the EV to PDP PV-10 multiple as a valuation measure, we can conclude that the April 1 ESTE closing price implies 1.30x EV/PDP PV-10 after the Tracker Acquisition. This valuation is consistent with ESTE's EV/PDP PV-10 multiple before COVID as of 2019 year-end.

We can therefore conclude that at $8.96 ESTE is fairly valued relative to its underlying asset value (and moderately undervalued at the $8.21 Monday close after ESTE gave up some ground). However, we need to consider two additional factors. First, as indicated by management, the two acquisitions should increase Earthstone Energy's scale and drive further down operating costs per boe of production. However, this effect is difficult to quantify at this point of time.

A second factor that may be easier to estimate, however, is the current level of WTI which hovers around $60. Earthstone has been presenting PDP PV-10 values based on $50 WTI which is consistent with its hedges for 2021. The company has indeed hedged a significant portion of its expected production and these hedges now actually reduce its cash flow so management's focus on the $50 WTI is not inappropriate.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 10, 2021.

However, if WTI remains around $60, in 2022 and thereafter ESTE should be able to take fuller advantage of the increased oil prices. We may therefore also consider an extrapolated PDP PV-10 at $55 WTI which is the mid-point of Earthstone's hedged $50 price and the $60 market price. For year-end 2020, the company reported a $329.4 million PDP PV-10 at $39.57 WTI (the SEC backward-looking price for 2020) and $452.8 million PDP PV-10 at $50 WTI.

Using simple linear interpolation, $55 WTI implies about $511.9 million in PDP PV-10 which is a 13% premium over the PDP PV-10 at $50.

Source: Management presentation, Ryder Scott, Author's calculations.

If we assume a 1.25x EV to PDP PV-10 for ESTE after the acquisitions, which would be more consistent with its pre-COVID multiple, but use the measure's value at $55 WTI, that would imply a $1,138.1 million EV which translates into fair value for the shares of about $10.

Post-acquisition PDP PV-10 at $50 WTI, $ millions $805.7 Apply 13% premium to estimate PDP PV-10 at $55 WTI $910.5 Apply 1.25x EV multiple $1,138.1 Subtract pro forma debt of $309.1 million $829.0 Add cash of $10.1 million $839.1 Divide by pro forma Class A and B shares, millions 84.3 Fair value per share $10.0

Relative to the April 1 close of $8.96, the estimated fair value implies another 11-12% upside potential (and somewhat higher appreciation potential of 21% from the Monday close at $8.21). If WTI makes stronger gains, shares would likely appreciate further, but at the current oil prices ESTE can be considered moderately undervalued.

Hedges and Debt Repayment

The EV to PDP PV-10 is a reasonable valuation multiple for the longer term, but in the short term it is also important to assess if ESTE can generate enough cash to fund its capex program and meet its debt obligations. The company's high hedging ratio which has limited its gains also provides downside protection.

In March management guided at 19,500 to 21,000 boepd average 2021 production which should increase to about 28,000 boepd with the Tracker Acquisition. The March guidance was for 52% to 54% oil which implies a little over 5 million bbl for the full year. Given ESTE's hedges, about 70% of 2021 and 30% of 2022 production should be hedged (the 85% hedge ratio reported by management doesn't take into account the Tracker production; details on any hedges acquired through Tracker may also emerge at a later point):

Source: Management presentation.

Therefore, the company is unlikely to see significant cash flow reduction even if oil prices fall in the short term.

On pro forma basis (including IRM but not Tracker), management estimated 2020 EBITDAX was about $223.0 million. Using conservatively this figure as benchmark for 2021, the estimated $90 to $100 million capex for 2021 implies $120 million of cash flow which can be used towards debt repayment. ESTE's credit facility doesn't mature until late 2024, so even without factoring in any cash generated from the Tracker assets, the company should have ample margin to repay the $300 million of debt it is projected to have after closing the Tracker transaction.

Illiquidity and Control Risks

Following the Tracker Acquisition, the simplified ownership structure should look approximately as follows:

Holder Class A Shares Class B Shares Total Percent Total EnCap 7.0 M 33.9 M 40.9 M 48.5% Warburg 12.7 M 0.6 M 13.3 M 15.8% Management 8.0 M 0.0 M 8.0 M 9.4% Largest institutional investor 2.3 M 0.0 M 2.3 M 2.7% All other holders 19.8 M 0.0 M 19.8 M 23.6% Total 49.8 M 34.5 M 84.3 M 100.0%

Source: ESTE SEC Filings, Yahoo Finance, Author's calculations.

Investors should be cognizant of two near-term risks. First, two holders jointly control more than 50% of the voting interest. Management's holdings are also substantial. Given the two biggest holders are private equity firms, their preferred strategy may not necessarily align to maximizing the share price in the short run; the company may embark upon further acquisitions, for example, or go on a more capex-heavy path.

It is not inconceivable that the company may be completely taken private too, but under the current ownership structure the two largest holders will be able to influence the terms of any buyout deal. All these considerations fall under the broader category of "control risk" arising when investors into the publicly traded shares of a company are buying into a tightly held structure dominated by a few large holders.

Second, if instead Warburg's intention with the IRM acquisition was to completely exit the IRM assets, then the May 7 expiration of the lock-up agreement may precipitate a potential illiquidity risk. Warburg owns about 25% of the Class A publicly traded shares, so even a gradual exit may put significant downward pressure on the price.

Admittedly, the illiquidity may also work in the opposite direction if there is a significant new outside buying interest, but given the short time since the IRM transaction, it may be prudent for new investors to wait for the expiration of the lock-up agreement before opening a position. In the meanwhile, more detail should also emerge around the profile of the Tracker assets and management may release updated guidance about its future capex plans.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy announced two acquisitions over a short time span; while these acquisitions appear to be value-added, they have also affected the ownership structure of the company. On a pure pro forma asset valuation basis, ESTE shares may be worth about $10, implying that they are still moderately undervalued. However, potential investors should be aware of the control risk due to a couple of major holders being able to influence the business strategy.

Further, investors should monitor the expiration of the selling restrictions on the currently second largest holder next month; a potential exit by the latter holder combined with the concentrated ownership structure may put significant downward pressure on the share price in the near term.