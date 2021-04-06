Photo by Jag_cz/iStock via Getty Images

It was just a few weeks ago that we asked Hedgeye's Andrew Freedman what might be catalyzing the major moves in Viacom (VIAC) and Discovery (DISCA) shares to start the year. At the time, Viacom was steaming through the $80s and Discovery through the $70s, in a stretch where it seemed they added a few percent to the share price every day. The issue with something like that isn't that the companies couldn't be worth that much - they were both long-time media value traps, but there's certainly a case to be made that the value is there. It's that the rationale for that value hadn't really changed, and minor announcements or expected moves aside, nothing had really changed between March 2021 and, say, November 2020. So what gave?

Everybody following the market knows the answer by now, which is that Bill Hwang and Archegos Capital were behind the stocks. Employing a great deal of leverage, they became marginal buyers of the stocks and owners of a large percentage of the economic interest in those companies, as well as GSX (GSX), a battleground of a name, and Baidu (BIDU), something in between a battleground and a value trap. Which worked until it didn't, with perhaps the issuance of shares by Viacom to capitalize on the move breaking the whole strategy.

There are immediate effects of these moves, as shareholders of these names will understand. On today's The Razor's Edge, Akram's Razor and I discuss those immediate effects and how a single entity could have been responsible for so much market activity. But we also get into whether this suggests broader reverberations or the effect of leverage in a bunch of other names. After GameStop (GME) showed the power of coordinated little investors - at least that's the headline story - are copycats appearing across the market? And does it matter when indices continue to power to new highs? Click play above to listen in.

