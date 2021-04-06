Photo by SWInsider/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, we will discuss how Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) offers a low-risk opportunity to play the silver game. We will analyze FNLPF's technical price performance in line with the price performance of the benchmark silver ETF, and silver itself. In my view, a 'cushion effect' is evident in the case of established silver producers (like FNLPF) that ultimately limits the downside to the stock's share price in a volatile silver market.

We'll also consider FNLPF's fundamental strength (including review of its portfolio of silver/gold mining assets as well as its balance sheet). In my view, FNLPF's current pricing offers a suitable entry point with sustainable long-term growth backed by promising mining prospects at its Juanicipio property (major milestones to be achieved this year). Nonetheless, there are certain key considerations that limit the upside to this stock at least in the near term. Let's get into the details.

The 'cushion' effect

In my view, FNLPF's diversified portfolio of producing assets (both gold and silver assets) provides a cushion against any notable share price drop that may be triggered by a commodity correction cycle. This situation is evident particularly in the case of E&D-stage (read: Exploration and Development) companies whose share prices provide a risky bet on price fluctuations in the underlying commodities (such as silver). At present, silver and gold prices (Figure-1) are going through a correction phase (although long-term outlook is favorable for both precious metals).

Figure-1 (Source: Finviz charts on Silver and Gold)

As we'll discuss in a later section, FNLPF's strong fundamental performance helps it to deliver attractive bottom-line profitability, and the company's not reluctant to distribute a sizable portion of those profits to shareholders; something which distinguishes FNLPF from other notable silver producers as well as E&D-stage silver companies.

For reference, consider Table-1 that compares FNLPF's dividend profile with the profiles of some well-known silver/gold producers like Pan American Silver (PAAS), First Majestic Silver (AG), Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), and Hecla Mining (HL) (also check Author's Note below).

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

As shown above, FNLPF has the highest dividend payout ratio (~50%) based on the profits for the 12-month period ended on December 31, 2020. I think FNLPF's significant dividend payouts at a time when more than half of the preceding fiscal year was somehow impacted by COVID, indicates management's confidence about the company's future outlook (more on this later). Then again, some readers may argue that those companies which do not currently pay a dividend or whose payout is less than that of FNLPF, are saving those profits/retained earnings for future growth. I'd partially disagree because FNLPF itself has projects in its portfolio that have a very promising potential (such as Juanicipio); yet the company has been paying significant dividends, and growing.

[Author's Note: Not all of the above companies are strictly silver-producers (including FNLPF). In fact, all these companies have a notable proportion of their revenues associated with gold production (AG has recently diversified into gold production through acquisition of Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada). The point is only to compare dividend performance of these large-scale silver/gold producers, and to highlight how FNLPF stands out among the rest, in terms of payouts. Another reason to select these companies is because their mining assets are largely located in the Americas.]

So how does this provide a 'cushion' against commodity price volatility?

In my view, mining stocks with near-term production prospects are sharply reactive to prevailing commodity prices since they target a future event to prove their fundamental strength/attraction. Often times, that future event is the project permitting milestones, development status, etc. Moreover, commodities have an uncertain price outlook over a 'long' timeframe and therefore, the share prices of such companies are more responsive to commodity price fluctuations.

To put that into context, I'd mention a few names like SilverCrest Metals (SILV), MAG Silver (MAG), Alexco Resource (AXU), Impact Silver (OTCPK:ISVLF), etc., all of which represent promising silver mining prospects over the near-to-long term horizon; and at different stages of the mining life cycle. In contrast, producing miners such as those highlighted in Table-1 are able to take maximum advantage of a prevailing bullish momentum in commodity prices (silver/gold in this case), and convert those higher prices into enhanced profits. This is where FNLPF has the edge over others. Not only has it demonstrated profitable operations over a sustainable period of time, it has also distributed a significant proportion of those profits to its shareholders.

That said, while bullish momentum in silver prices helps fuel the stock's upward trajectory primarily due to promising projects like Juanicipio, FNLPF's existing portfolio of 'producing' assets provide an opportunity to generate optimal returns for shareholders during a 'correction phase' in underlying commodity prices; and those are effectively distributed to the shareholders. In my view, this provides a cushion effect against commodity price volatility that otherwise hurts the trading sentiments revolving around with other silver producers (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Technical analysis shows attractive pricing

Another aspect to the 'cushion' effect is to compare FNLPF's price performance in line with the trajectory of benchmark silver ETF namely Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) (FNLPF comprises 3.62% of this ETF), and silver itself. FNLPF's last 30 days' price returns (absent the impact of the ~$0.23 dividend that'll be paid in June) are in line with the returns of SIL (Figure-3). Then again, the benchmark ETF largely comprises of primarily-silver miners whose dividend profiles are way less attractive than FNLPF.

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Likewise, silver has witnessed a drop of ~17% from its record highs of ~$30/oz (witnessed on February 01, 2021) to the spot prices of ~$24.86/oz. Meanwhile, FNLPF's price dropped from $15.07 to ~$12.6 during the same period (or 16.4%). There's only a marginal difference between price volatility in silver, and FNLPF's stock price (during the period in consideration). However, FNLPF's technical price chart looks attractive at present as the stock's trading at 3-month lows (Figure-4). The fundamentals are robust as ever (discussed in the next section), and the current prices provide a suitable entry point with bright prospects for the mid-to-long term horizon.

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Fundamental strength

Portfolio review (including risk analysis)

FNLPF has a portfolio of seven operating mines, and three development projects; and all these assets are located in Mexico. Sole presence in Mexico is not a wise strategy (FNLPF should consider diversifying assets outside Mexico as well, in my view) due to escalating Mexican mining risk. On that note, various Mexico-based miners have suffered from jurisdictional risks very recently, as mentioned below:

AG is subject to a tax dispute with the Mexican authorities.

Almaden Minerals' (AAU) Ixtaca project in Mexico is struggling on the permitting front.

Americas Gold (USAS) has been pressurized by the Mexican president with potential revocation of mining concessions at one of its Mexican mines.

Plus, Fraser Institute's 2020 Mining Attractiveness Index reveals a score of 66.87 points for Mexico, which is even lower than the score of neighboring Peru (score= 70.41 points) and Chile (score=72.11 points). My view is that even though FNLPF has been optimizing its operational performance at its Mexican assets, the 'One Metal One Country' approach first adopted by AG (and FNLPF is following on the same lines), could possibly hurt at some point in future.

Nonetheless, the fact that FNLPF has all its eggs in a Tier-2 jurisdiction is largely incorporated in the stock's share price, in my view. Apart from this risk factor, the entire portfolio has recorded YoY revenue growth despite a COVID-impacted FY 2020 (Figure-5) and demonstrate the strength of FNLPF's mining assets (further supported by an overall-positive metal price environment during 2020).

Figure-5 (Source: FNLPF March 2021 Release)

On a different note, FNLPF is primarily listed on the London Stock Exchange (or LSE). Upon checking the companies listed in the mining sector of LSE, I found that FNLPF (or FRES) is one of the notable mining stocks that trade on LSE. Given the company's leverage to rising silver/gold prices (FY 2020 revenues were represented by 37% silver sales, and ~51% gold sales), when LSE investors would look for a strong name that'd give them exposure to both silver/gold (with strong fundamentals), it'd be hard to ignore FNLPF as a potential investment candidate (refer to the cushion effect discussed earlier). This factor is likely to support the momentum in FRES trading at times of volatile markets, thereby leading to potentially greater volumes in FRES' US counterpart in the OTC market (that is, FNLPF).

[Author's Note: This is just my view, and the actual trading pattern may be different.]

Balance Sheet

FNLPF's FY 2020 balance sheet revealed a liquidity position worth US$ 1.074 BB (recording a whopping 218% YoY increase). Meanwhile, the company's net debt significantly declined from $463 MM in 2019 to ~$100 MM at the end of 2020. Although the company's LTD (read: Long-term debt) represented by loans increased YoY (from $801 MM to $1.156 BB), this was offset by the significant ~$730 MM YoY increase in cash and equivalents.

The company's year-end OCF (read: operating cash flows) of $917 MM were reduced by CAPEX of ~$412.3 MM leading to FCF generation of ~$500 MM (at least on paper). I expect future FCFs to remain strong due to lower planned CAPEX for FY 2021. On that note, the development progress at FNLPF's 56%-owned promising Juanicipio property is significantly advanced, and there's less CAPEX; <$100 MM remaining to be incurred at the project (Figure-6). Note that mill commissioning at Juanicipio is now expected in Q4 2021 (due to COVID-related challenges in Mexico).

Figure-6 (Source: MAG Silver's Presentation-April 2021)

Growth opportunity

FNLPF's CEO stated in the FY 2020 results conference call (emphasis added),

Our exploration teams continue to identify and develop potential projects for our pipeline in Mexico, including at Rodeo, which we expect to become our next open pit gold mine, as well as in Peru and Chile. We aim to present the Rodeo project for Board approval in mid-2022. Work continues to complete the final metallurgical testing and other activities to continue advancing the feasibility study of the much larger Orisyvo project.

On the exploration front, FNLPF has a variety of projects (including the ones mentioned above). However, the most interesting near-term prospect is the Juanicipio property. FNLPF owns a direct 56% JV stake in this project (MAG owns the other 44%) together with an ~11% stake in MAG (FNLPF's indirect holding=4.4%; 44% X 11%). With total holding of ~60% in the project, FNLPF is expected to significantly ramp up its silver production profile during FY 2021 and beyond.

The planned commissioning of the Juanicipio mill has been delayed from mid-2021 to Q4 2021 due to COVID-related challenges. Nevertheless, the Juanicipio property's total resource (that is, based on 100% interest) comprises 176 million ounces of silver, 867 thousand ounces of gold, 598 million pounds of lead, 1,041 million pounds of zinc, and 38 million pounds of copper in the 'Indicated' category. Similarly, the 'Inferred' resource is estimated at 91 million ounces of silver, 562 thousand ounces of gold, 658 million pounds of lead, 1,252 million pounds of zinc, and 71 million pounds of copper.

The best thing is; these numbers represent only 5% of the total Juanicipio property and I believe there's much room for additional resources to be unlocked at Juanicipio, through future exploration programs. The Juanicipio mill has a nameplate capacity of 4,000 tpd, and FNLPF expects that by year-end, Juanicipio mill will be operating at ~40-50% of nameplate capacity. In my view, enhanced silver production from Juanicipio will enable FNLPF to improve the proportion of silver: gold revenues. We've seen earlier that despite a correction phase in both PMs (read: Precious Metals) silver prices have performed better, and have a more promising outlook than gold thanks to its use in the EV industry.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we've seen that FNLPF is a significant silver-gold producer that has an edge over related PM stocks in terms of its dividend profile. Given the prevailing correction in both gold and silver prices, FNLPF's share price also witnessed a price drop.

However, thanks to the 'cushion effect' and a fairly attractive technical price chart, FNLPF is trading at an appropriate price tag. Given the company's increasing YoY revenues and FCFs, together with a strong balance sheet that supports future payouts, FNLPF offers a low-risk bet on silver. This opportunity is further enhanced by the favorable development of FNLPF's promising Juanicipio property that remains a key development target for FY 2021. Nonetheless, given the prevailing risk of resurging COVID-19 cases in Mexico, together with the potential restrictions that may stem from it, I expect the price recovery to be slow (though sustainable).