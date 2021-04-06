Photo by alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

What if an ETF investor wants international exposure together with a focus on consistent dividend growth? There are a few funds that might be apt, and the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) is one of them. IGRO offers investors a basket of high-quality dividend-paying stocks from all over the world that have been increasing their payouts consistently for at least five years, from both emerging and developed markets except the U.S.

IGRO cannot boast a staggering standardized yield, but 2.38% is still much higher if compared both to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI), which are yielding slightly north of 1%. However, its peer the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) that I discussed in March has a more appealing SEC 30-day yield of 3.59%.

The fund's 0.15% expense ratio looks comfortable, especially if compared to PID's total ER of 0.53%. However, IGRO has one serious flaw that is not to be overlooked; more on that in the section below.

Understanding The Underlying Index

IGRO tracks the dividend dollar-weighted Morningstar Global ex-US Dividend Growth Index. The benchmark is not pursuing high-yielders (that are typically value plays by definition but not necessarily); instead, it focuses on dividend consistency and growth. The index is relatively new since it was incepted in March 2016.

The benchmark itself represents a narrower fraction of the Morningstar Global Markets ex-US Index that encompasses equities both from developed and emerging economies. The country classification is presented on page 11 of the construction rules.

Index providers have to develop various rules to protect their benchmarks from weaker players with dismal fundamentals while also trying not to make an index methodology too sophisticated and complex to implement. As it is explained on page 2 of the rulebook, Morningstar uses the following criteria to separate the wheat from the chaff:

it ranks all securities in the equity universe (put another way, all the constituents of the Morningstar Global Markets ex-US Index with REITs removed) according to their dividend yields (trailing twelve months) and then excludes those that are among the top 10% .

. companies that have been consistently increasing their annual dividends for at least five years are eligible for inclusion in the index. Investors should keep in mind that a five-year dividend growth track record certainly does not make a company an all-weather recession-proof investment (but well, at least the constituents' dividends were tested by the coronavirus recession). The rule is relaxed for current constituents: if a company failed to increase a dividend for whatever reason but repurchased shares during the trailing twelve months period, it will keep its place in the index.

are eligible for inclusion in the index. Investors should keep in mind that a five-year dividend growth track record certainly does not make a company an all-weather recession-proof investment (but well, at least the constituents' dividends were tested by the coronavirus recession). The rule is relaxed for current constituents: if a company failed to increase a dividend for whatever reason but repurchased shares during the trailing twelve months period, it will keep its place in the index. if a stock has a negative consensus earnings forecast and a payout ratio above 75%, it will not find its place in the dividend growth index. The payout metric Morningstar uses is based on trailing twelve months DPS and Forward EPS. It is not clear if the company factors in the IFRS and GAAP or adjusted earnings. Anyway, both are not always indicative of a firm's ability to cover a dividend organically and might result in wrong conclusions.

The first criterion is at least strange, and I personally see a methodology that includes such a rule for the first time. What was the rationale behind the decision to penalize top dividend payers? The most obvious explanation I see here is that this rule was included as a precaution, to identify and remove potential yield traps or too-cheap stocks that fell out of favor with investors for a reason and are approaching a dividend suspension, or even chronic laggards with sub-par momentum and low multiples that will likely never expand.

As Morningstar explained on page 5 of the reconstitution report, this rule triggered Bayer AG's (OTCPK:BAYZF) removal from the benchmark in December. By the same token, the index disposed of the shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and a few other companies.

I personally would not say that this criterion can protect a benchmark from low-quality stocks or even yield and value traps. It would be better if a more thorough analysis of capital intensity, efficiency, FCF trends, and financial position was incorporated to identify sickly companies that are burning cash and will have to trim/suspend the payout soon. If I had a dividend-focused fund under my management, I would never implement such a rule and would rather opt for more sophisticated and taxing research (hence, invest more time in an index/portfolio construction) in order not to miss on high yielders that have sound financial positions and healthy cash flows.

Holdings Analysis

The depth of holdings of IGRO is more significant if compared to PID that also tracks an index composed of international equities with at least five-year dividend growth track records. The latter has only 51 stocks in the portfolio (the culprit is listing rules explained on page 2 of the methodology), while IGRO is long 393 equities. So the concentration risk is truly an issue for PID, while its peer from iShares is much better diversified.

Most of the fund's net assets are currently allocated to Canada (19.2% of the portfolio), Japan (13.5%), and the United Kingdom (12.7%). The most significant EM in IGRO's portfolio is China (excluding Hong Kong), with 5.2% of the net assets.

PID's country mix is different, with Canadian equities accounting for almost 62.6% and with no Japanese stocks, at all. Listing requirements are again the only culprit. This implies the (theoretical) risk of the loonie's depreciation should be considered the essential one for PID, while IGRO's performance is less dependent on this currency.

As the Canadian dollar is sensitive to energy prices, this also means bearish sentiment on the oil market, if returns (I am not expecting it though), can also result in more collateral damage for the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF's total returns than for IGRO.

Data by YCharts

On a side note, for the Canadian dollar, 2021 has been a banner year to date, as it is currently trading at a level last seen in 2018, which makes it one of the best-performing major currencies this year. The key catalyst, is, of course, economic optimism that drives commodity prices higher and a buzz about the looming supercycle.

Regarding the sector mix, financials occupy the leading positions in both funds, while IGRO has a slightly higher exposure to the sector (over 26% of the NAV) if compared to PID (23.8%). IGRO is also overweight in consumer staples (15.7%) and industrials (14.4%). Large exposure to cyclical industries makes it nicely positioned for global economic recovery.

Top-Ten Holdings

As of April 2, the ETF had 393 equity holdings. The top-ten positions of IGRO accounted for 26.7% of the portfolio:

Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), with an over 3% weight, Novartis AG (NVS), also with weight marginally north of 3%, Sanofi SA (SNY), 2.91%, Unilever PLC, 2.91%, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), 2.88%, Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), 2.88%, Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF), 2.85%, Royal Bank of Canada (RY), 2.83%, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), 2.83%, Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDSF), 2.47%.

Brief View On Total Returns

What total returns IGRO's strategy is capable of delivering? Unfortunately, in the past, its performance was strong but not market-beating.

Its one-year total return that includes dividends is weaker if compared to its peer PID and also to ACWI and SPY.

But it still can boast a more robust three-year performance if compared to PID. Again, SPY and U.S.-heavy ACWI are way ahead despite their mediocre dividend yields.

Final Thoughts

In sum, IGRO might be a better option for investors who seek an exchange-traded fund with exposure to international dividend achievers than PID since it has a lower concentration risk. But the underlying index's rule related to the size of the dividend yield that penalizes top payers is, in my view, a strange and unnecessary one.