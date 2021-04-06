Jon Boyar from the Boyar Value Group returns to the podcast to discuss the proposed merger between Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

To put it bluntly, the deal is a disaster with absolutely no strategic rationale, and Jon walks through all of the reasons the deal doesn't make sense.

Jon's first podcast appearance: Boyar Value Group on the value in MSGS, IAC, and ANGI

Boyar's letter to the MSGN board: The Boyar Value Group's Letter to James Dolan - Boyar Value Group

Chapters

0:00 intro

1:15 MSGE/MSGN overview and background

8:30 Trying to layout the thesis behind the merger

11:25 Diving into the sports betting upside

15:15 Pushing back further on the deal bear case

20:30 Discussing majority of minority provisions

23:55 MSGE's Sphere

28:35 Dolan's capital allocation track record

32:30 Who else might bid for MSGN