Summary

  • The newly announced MSGN deal with MSGE is a disaster.
  • Price, strategic rationale, and corporate governance best practices: all were tossed aside in making this deal.
  • Jon Boyar from Boyar Value Group breaks it all down.

Jon Boyar from the Boyar Value Group returns to the podcast to discuss the proposed merger between Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

To put it bluntly, the deal is a disaster with absolutely no strategic rationale, and Jon walks through all of the reasons the deal doesn't make sense.

Jon's first podcast appearance: Boyar Value Group on the value in MSGS, IAC, and ANGI

Boyar's letter to the MSGN board: The Boyar Value Group's Letter to James Dolan - Boyar Value Group

Chapters

0:00 intro

1:15 MSGE/MSGN overview and background

8:30 Trying to layout the thesis behind the merger

11:25 Diving into the sports betting upside

15:15 Pushing back further on the deal bear case

20:30 Discussing majority of minority provisions

23:55 MSGE's Sphere

28:35 Dolan's capital allocation track record

32:30 Who else might bid for MSGN

This article was written by

Andrew Walker profile picture
Andrew Walker
5.16K Followers
Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Disclosure: I am/we are long MSGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

