Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) recently closed the acquisition of the Snowfield Property, a large gold resource immediately adjacent to Seabridge's 100%-owned KSM gold-copper project. The acquisition could have a significant positive impact on project economics at KSM. We maintain our BUY rating and price target of $30.00 in the short term based on bullion prices.

Current Highlights

Seabridge recently closed its previously announced acquisition of the Snowfield Property from Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG). The Snowfield Property hosts a large gold resource immediately adjacent to Seabridge's 100%-owned KSM gold-copper project in northeast British Columbia, Canada. The acquisition enables exciting new development opportunities for KSM which could have a significant positive impact on project economics.

A KSM Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) filed last year confirms the potential for a dramatic improvement in project economics by incorporating the recently expanded, higher grade Iron Cap deposit into mine plans. The PEA economic projections, if achieved, would rank KSM among the best large-scale producing mines in the world.

The PEA estimates an after-tax NPV of US$6.0 billion, an increase of ~80%, from US$3.4 billion in the 2016 PEA using a base case three-year average price assumption of US$1,340/oz gold, US$2.80/lb copper, and foreign exchange rate of US$0.76 per C$1.00, at a 5% discount rate. It also estimates after-tax IRR of 14%, an improvement of 40%, from the 10% in the 2016 PEA and shrinking the projected payback period from 6.4 years to 4.0 years, only 9% of projected mine life.

We maintain both our BUY rating and our price target of $30.00.

Primary Risks

SA is highly levered to the price of gold.

A JV of the KSM project is dependent on favorable market conditions.

Seabridge Acquires Snowfield Property from Pretium

Seabridge Gold Inc. recently closed its previously announced acquisition of the Snowfield Property from Pretium Resources Inc. The Snowfield Property hosts a large gold resource immediately adjacent to Seabridge's 100%- owned KSM gold-copper project in northeast British Columbia, Canada. The acquisition enables exciting new development opportunities for KSM which could have a significant positive impact on project economics.

The Snowfield Property located in the same valley that hosts KSM's Mitchell Deposit, was purchased from Pretium for US$100 million cash, a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR) on Snowfield Property production and a future contingent payment of US$20 million of which US$15 million can be credited against future royalty payments.

A large portion of the Snowfield mineral resource could be exploited in a combined operation, which could potentially improve KSM's IRR and NPV projections as well as shortening the payback period of initial capital. Current environmental approvals include haul roads through the Snowfield Property which may allow the company to expedite its development and access some of its best grade material early in the mining process. The next step in the process is the completion of a new Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the KSM Project which includes the Snowfield Property.

Figure 1: The KSM/Snowfield Property

Source: SA March 2021 Investor Presentation

The long-term thesis for SA remains unchanged, which is that based on proven and probable reserves it controls the world's largest undeveloped gold and copper project (KSM), and that the value of this project will ultimately be realized via a JV with a major mineral producer. In addition to KSM/Snowfield, SA also controls several other high upside projects in attractive jurisdictions such as Iskut (also in BC), Snowstorm (Nevada), and 3 Aces (NWT).

The long-term value of KSM remains tied to some big picture trends, mainly that the long-term value of the project will come from a JV with a major producer. Over the past few years, the timing for this type of transaction to occur were not ideal, as gold prices were in a multi-year downtrend, and major miners' balance sheets were a mess from overleveraging on the way to the peak in 2011.

Now though, after a few years of minimal investment and depletion of reserves, many of these large miners' balance sheets are in a much better place, and they are in a position of having to replenish reserves by investing in new projects.

The fact that KSM is in Canada, a stable jurisdiction, compared to more politically unstable country is a bigger positive than ever. Among the few large undeveloped projects within Canada, the company has spent considerable time and resources obtaining both provincial and federal environmental approvals and other permits. This isn't the case with other large projects, and would result in a faster timeline to production compared to other possible projects.

Recommendation/Valuation

In the short term, the U.S. dollar has strengthened year to date in 2021 and the price of gold tends to move inversely with the strength of the dollar strengthens. The change is in contrast to last year when the dollar weakened by 14% while gold prices rallied by 27% over the period March 20 through year-end. The weakness in the dollar that was seen last year was caused by the extraordinary money printing efforts by the Federal Reserve. However, the flight from dollars has been replaced with optimism about the U.S. economic recovery. Seabridge ranks among the highest in gold reserves/share among North American listed gold companies, and therefore highly leveraged to gold prices. Hence, we do not see any material appreciation in the stock price in the near term.

However, over the long term, the Snowfield acquisition brings a number of benefits. It adds appreciably to Seabridge's ounces of gold per share, an important measure of shareholder value, at a cost of approximately US$3 per oz. Snowfield's measured and indicated mineral resources also have the potential to significantly increase KSM's proven and probable reserves. Snowfield's mineral resource is 25.9 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated category and a further 9.0 million ounces in the inferred category as well as substantial copper resources. The acquisition fits Seabridge's long standing objective of growing ounces in the ground faster than shares outstanding.

Management believes the combination of expansionary monetary policy by central banks and large fiscal stimulus by governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a new all-time high in gold prices this year and a crisis of confidence in the dollar. Most of the monetary stimulus to date has been overnight repurchases that must be returned in a short time frame and does not add to bank reserves. Repurchases unfreeze short-term liquidity however it is quantitative easing (QE) that grows the balance sheet and bank reserves.

More QE is anticipated to keep mortgage rates down and bank balance sheets healthy. To date, the Federal Reserve has announced $500 billion in Treasury purchases since COVID-19 of which more than half was used in the first few days and management expects new QE to total more than $4 trillion before the Federal Reserve is done.

Fiscal stimulus will also require an increase in the already large deficit. Should the Treasury seek to borrow the $2 trillion, the issuance would increase Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve will attempt to prevent this by purchasing the newly issued debt as they are already funding ~70% of the current deficit; however, a large amount is flowing through the Treasury and into the economy adding artificial demand at a time when the economy is producing less. These developments are damaging to the dollar and creates high inflationary pressure leading to higher gold prices.

While SA has recovered from the extremely depressed valuation it traded at during some points in mid-March 2020, it currently trades at an EV/ounce of only around 20x (Figure 2). On an EV/ounce valuation, most major mining companies are in the 200-800x range. While it is difficult to make any definitive valuation comparisons, the best comp may be to NovaGold (NG), which controls 50% of two deposits in Alaska and Canada that combined have gold and copper resources on the same order of magnitude as SA.

The NovaGold projects are not as far along as KSM in that permits have not yet been received for either of their projects. NovaGold trades at an EV/ounce of close to 200x. NovaGold does have major producers as 50/50 partners in each of their projects, but they are both still in the development stage, and not yet in the pipeline for construction and movement towards production. While there are some differences between the companies, this does demonstrate that SA trades at a significant discount, and there is ample room for gains.

We believe that recent developments in both operations and the potential for higher gold prices warrant SA trading up to an EV/ounce of 30x in the intermediate term, which represents a share price of $30.00, and a higher valuation once a JV partner is signed. Assuming that the company continues to make progress at KSM, we will evaluate our price target based on either company-specific developments, or continued improvement in the market conditions for gold and gold miners. We believe that while progress at Seabridge will remain slow and steady towards a JV, the direction continues to be positive, and maintain our BUY rating and our price target of $30.00, which is a gain of approximately 79% from the current share price.

Figure 2: Seabridge EV/oz

Source: SA May 2020 Investor Presentation