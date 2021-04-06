Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is one of the largest consumer brand companies in the United States, with huge name brands of Rubbermaid, Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, FoodSaver, and many more. The company spans consumer goods over many different categories, but the brands are top of the market. Over the past few years, Newell Brands has been ongoing a turnaround strategy in which the company has slimmed down to core business units. Looking past the impairment charges from these trimdowns shows the business has expanded margins, but the next step is growing the top line. Overall, the investment play for Newell Brands is based on the dividend income that comes with large and popular product lines. With that being said, the company's valuation is fair and the dividend yield is safe for now, but the leverage and payout ratio pose risks of limited future dividend growth.

Financial History & Corporate Initiatives

Newell Brands has seen drastic declines in net sales, operating income, and net income. This has been due to the corporate initiatives that Newell Brands has been going through. In 2016-2017 the company had the "Growth Game Plan" that focuses on restructuring business units to simplify and focus on e-commerce. In 2018 the company started a turnaround initiative that focuses on becoming omnichannel, obtaining sustainable top-line growth, and improving margins. Through the last few years, Newell Brands has divested and discontinued many brands and products to achieve these initiatives.

As can be seen, restructuring, divestitures, and discontinued operations have created billions in impairment charges. These charges have dragged down operating income and net income from 2018 onward. Although impairment charges are very real to the financials, it is hard to get a sense of the underlying business performance throughout the period. Therefore adjusting for the impairment charges shows a much better picture of how Newell Brands has performed over the last five years.

After adjustments, operating income has been rather consistent from 2018 on and has seen a nice increase in 2020. One of the goals of the turnaround strategy is to widen the margin. Looking at the adjusted operating margins shows that there has been an over 200 basis point increase since 2018.

Overall the historical financial record doesn't tell a great story on its own as Newell Brands has been going through a turnaround strategy that has led to many divestitures and discontinuations of brands and products. Removing some of the noise, the adjusted operating income shows that the underlying company, although smaller in scale, is doing just fine. It will be key to look deeper into these trends as the company winds down the action of trimming the fat.

Balance Sheet

As of the most recent quarter, Newell Brands has a current and quick ratio of 1.28x and 0.83x, respectively. These metrics show that the company has ample liquidity to weather a hard time and pay off all current obligations if needed. The company is a bit leveraged with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77x, and the times interest earned is only 3.17x using adjusted operating income. Overall, the company is in fine shape for now, but this leverage may affect the dividend in the long run.

Dividend & Valuation

As of writing, Newell Brands trades around $27 per share. At this price, the company trades at a P/FCF of 15.52x using the average of the past three years. Using the 2021 EPS estimate of $1.64, Newell Brands also trades at a forward P/E of 16.46x. But the play for this strong branded consumer products company to me is dividends income as the product the company offers more than likely won't see any high growth in the future. The current dividend yield at the current price level is pretty nice at 3.4%. The average free cash flow payout ratio is at 77%, which isn't great. Overall, the valuation is decent for a dividend buy and hold. I believe that Newell Brands can still grow the dividend yield as the restructuring continues to add to the margins.

Conclusion

Newell Brands has divested and discontinues various product lines during the turnaround initiative leading to massive impairment charges from 2018 forward. But removing these charges shows a clear picture of the underlying operating results. While the company has yet to capture top-line growth, operating margins have expanded, and free cash flow has been solid. In 2021 the estimates are set for Newell Brands to post net income, and I believe the years forward should show the turnaround in effect. With that being said, the play here is for dividend income. At 16.46x 2021 EPS, the company isn't too pricey and also offers a solid 3.4% dividend yield. But future growth is iffy. If the margins continue to expand, the dividend could grow nicely, but the leverage and payout ratio may hold growth back.