Photo by LeeYiuTung/iStock via Getty Images

With the US economy set to reopen in 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) could a huge winner after the COVID-19 shock of 2020. This article should be seen as an add-on to my first article on NCLH, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Is Set To Soar, which elicited some criticism that I think is worth clarifying further.

Before I go into the main criticism questioning my positive view on the cruise line industry, I want to give a short recap for those of you who haven't read my article ...

In my first article about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings I proposed that cruise line companies, while performing horribly last year, could be reopening winners under the explicit condition that voyages can resume. I also affirmed that the starting date for the resumption of voyages was not clear at this point which creates uncertainty that continues to depress valuations of cruise liners.

Moreover, cruise line companies have seen an expansion of their balance sheets since COVID-19 started a year ago ... which is a very serious concern.

Rising debt in the sector is a problem and I specifically called out and acknowledged this as a real problem ... I just pointed out that debt is not a unique problem affecting only Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ...

My positive outlook on the cruise line industry was met with quite a bit of pushback and negativity and that is okay. People have different opinions on a range of matters so clearly also investments. It is also to be expected that after COVID-19 brought such big losses upon the sector that attitudes are negative.

I am happy to address the criticisms raised after my last article as follows.

Criticism #1: We don't know when voyages resume therefore valuations are going to remain depressed.

I disagree.

While it is correct that we still don't know when cruise line companies will be legally allowed again to sail from US ports, this determination falls into the jurisdiction of the Center for Disease Control, all that matters is that cruise liners have a transparent pathway to resume business in the short term so that the market can adjust its expectations.

Valuations in the cruise line sector do reflect serious concerns about the ability of cruise line companies to service their enormous debt, a point I specifically acknowledged. But this is only a secondary problem. First, cruise ships have to start sailing again and this is what matters to the market now more than anything.

Once the CDC clears the way for the cruise line sector, attitudes towards Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and other cruise liners will be more positive and valuations should continue to recover.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' shares surged 7.2% yesterday after it said that it submitted a proposal to the CDC to commence operations starting July 4th. This shows that news regarding a potential reopening date can be a big catalyst for cruise liners.

To be clear, this proposal is likely going to be shut down by the CDC, but that doesn't matter. What matters much more is that the market is expecting, in the relative near term, that business can return to normal ... which again would be an important milestone and a hugely positive sign of normalization for the decimated cruise line industry.

The industry will likely see a strong rebound once COVID-19 is put in the rearview mirror … some forecasts, like the one below, indicate that the sector will recover to its pre-COVID-19 revenues of $27.4b by FY 2023 ... that is in just 2 years.

(Source: Cruisehive)

Criticism #2: Debt is huge problem and will depress on valuations for a long time.

Agreed. Debt is a huge problem as I have made very clear in my first article about the cruise liner and the risk of further dilution is real.

The road to recovery is long but debt is not the most pressing issue plaguing the industry right now ... it is uncertainty and that is what NCLH is going to trade on.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has already managed to extend debt maturities and will be able to push out debt maturities again, if necessary. The increase in debt and interest payments will lower Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' earnings in the future, true, but again ... this is a problem that can be managed.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $1.2b in debt that comes due next year, a very solvable amount and by that time ships should be sailing again.

(Source: FY2020 Investor Presentation)

Criticism #3: It will take ages for customers to return, if cruise liners are lucky.

Wrong.

Booking trends for all cruise liners are highly positive and encouraging. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings saw a 40% sequential increase in bookings in January-February compared to November-December 2020 with 80% of bookings being new cash bookings. Other cruise liners report similar interest which is only going to increase as more people are getting vaccinated. Cunard Line, a British Cruise Line owned by Carnival Corporation, said that it just had its busiest booking date in a decade. That doesn't sound to me like an industry that is going out of business any time soon ...

My expectation is that as we move towards a concrete reopening date, cruise liners will see a continuation of the current booking trend strength with potentially positive effects on pricing. This is important: From what we have seen in recent booking updates from the cruise line industry, voyages starting in 2022 are likely to be fully booked and demand is going to snap back instantaneously once cruises get the green light from the CDC. Just as abruptly as business stopped in 2020, business in going to snap back in 2022, and maybe even in 2021.

Criticism #4: Norwegian's valuation is not going to recover after such steep losses.

Maybe Yes, maybe No … but most likely it will ... especially if booking trends give us a glimpse into the future.

The key to understand here is that sectors or companies that went through such existential crises tend to trade a lot on news and improving attitudes and less on fundamentals ... as important as they might be.

Once uncertainty is removed regarding a reopening date for the cruise line industry, you can expect a broad and material revision of earnings estimates which, understandably, now don't carry a lot of information or have much significance … the industry outlook today is too uncertain and unpredictable and analysts will be careful to endorse a cruise liner at a time when we don't know even know when cruises are allowed to sail again.

Yet ... the average price target for NCLH has increased over time ...

Once voyages resume, analysts are going to increase their earnings estimates before Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings gears up for business which itself could be a catalyst for NCLH.

Earnings estimates are still extremely low and will take some time to recover. Those estimates are surely going to go up again ...

Data by YCharts

To conclude this article, I would like to draw your attention to the technical setup of NCLH.

NCLH has been in a consistent uptrend since November of last year. The lower trend line has been reaffirmed twice since November and indicates short term upside until $36 where a breakout should be tested. NCLH has strong support at $30-31. Positive or negative news often culminated in a -/+ 6-8% move in the share price. The setup is bullish.

(Source: Finviz)

Closing thoughts

As Monday has shown, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading on positive news related to the reopening of the US economy including the cruise line sector. The potential lifting of the CDC's no-sail order, the booking situation including positive pricing effects and analyst earnings revisions could be catalysts for the cruise line company. With the reopening of the economy probably just being months away and with record bookings evident across the industry you probably wouldn't want to bet against the cruise line industry … which is setting itself up to storm out of the gate.