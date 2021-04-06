4 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks That Could Richly Reward Investors

Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

In an era where disruptive innovation is increasingly encroaching on the traditional dividend powerhouses, healthcare is one of the most defensive sectors and often contains strong moats compared to other areas of the market (SPY).

Fortunately for income investors, there are also numerous high-yield opportunities in the space. In today's piece, we highlight four high yield healthcare stocks that could richly reward investors:

#1 - AbbVie (ABBV)

ABBV is a leading biotech company that develops and sells drugs across the following growing sectors:

Its leading drug is Humira (~40% of total revenues), which is expected to face increasing competition in the coming years. As a result, the company is working hard to diversify its revenue streams in order to sustain its growth and keep its earnings moat intact.

The good news is that it has promising products for treating conditions such as Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis and also believes that its Skyrizi and Rinvoq immunology drugs will help offset declines in Humira. Additionally, ABBV is making heavy investments and seeing success in oncology, particularly with Imbruvica, which has shown promising clinical results in treating numerous types of blood cancer.

The company also pays a lucrative and historically-high 4.8% dividend yield, backed by a 2021E payout ratio of just 42% and a lengthy dividend growth streak:

While the company faces some clear headwinds with Humira's profit margins expected to shrink and incoming heavy competition in other drug areas, it also has the free cash flow and pipeline to likely offset these drugs and continue growing in the years to come. Between likely dividend yield compression, modest earnings-per-share and dividend-per-share growth, and the attractive current yield, double-digit annualized total returns are quite possible if it can effectively replace Humira.

#2 - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GSK is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies that develops and sells a wide range of products, with a leading position in many categories, such as consumer pharmaceutical products.

Its broadly diversified portfolio of products makes it a lower-risk bet than ABBV, which is heavily dependent on its Humira drug at present.

We also like that it is increasingly focused on developing innovative products - in particularly via new genetics technology for improved immunology - rather than just trying to incrementally improve its existing product line. Additionally, it is making efforts to bring its product offerings to developing markets rather than simply focusing on continuing to win in developed markets.

That said, GSK's future competitiveness is being hurt by its fairly high (92% 2021E) payout ratio. While the dividend yield is at the attractive end of the historical spectrum, the company's dividend payout record is fairly erratic.

Given that its ambitious innovation and market expansion plans will likely require aggressive investments in the coming years, we would not be surprised to see a dividend cut in the future. That said, attractive income and long-term total returns are still very possible with this stock.

#3 - Pfizer (PFE)

PFE is another very large pharmaceutical company with a focus on prescription drugs and vaccines. It owns several drugs that are experiencing strong growth momentum, that led to operational revenues to grow at an impressive 8% clip in 2020.

The company also has a market cap of over $200 million as of this writing, giving it considerable economies of scale that provides it with a competitive advantage over competitors in being able to invest aggressively in R&D.

That said, its large size and diversification also means it has more fronts to fight on to ward off competition. The stock is not particularly cheap at the moment, but it isn't particularly expensive either.

With a 4.3% dividend yield backed by a very conservative 2021E payout ratio of ~50% and a 11-year dividend growth streak, PFE is a very solid choice for dividend growth investors seeking a defensive stock that provides both current income and long-term dividend growth.

#4 - Gilead Sciences (GILD)

GILD is a large biotech company that develops and sells medical drugs that seek to meet unmet medical needs across the globe. It owns two major drug franchises that treat HIV and HCV and its HIV franchise continues to experience solid growth.

The company is using its significant free cash flow from these drugs to pay investors a handsome dividend (4.3% yield), while still retaining plenty of cash flow to invest in new drug development (40% 2021E payout ratio).

In fact, management sees its Trodelvy drug as a "foundational asset" in oncology and thinks it potentially could be able to treat numerous tumors in the future. On top of that, it expects to continue to lead the market in antiviral drugs, with its Biktarvy drug expected to maintain its top positioning in the HIV space for the foreseeable future along with a potential long-acting agent in Lenacapavir. It also forecasts additional growth in HBV and expect to enter competitively into the HDV market.

Of course, GILD also faces some risks such as significant patent expirations in the coming months and years even as competition increases, as well a failure to meaningfully grow revenue in recent years, which has also kept the share price range-bound during that period:

Still, the dividend continues to grow at a solid clip and remains well-covered by cash flows.

If management can find a way to ignite the revenue growth engine, GILD will likely prove to be a very lucrative dividend growth investment for years to come.

Investor Takeaway

While healthcare (and bio-pharmaceuticals in particular) is a defensive sector with strong moats backed by intellectual property rights, it is also a speculative sector. Companies - no matter how successful any single drug is - must constantly innovate and develop similarly profitable drugs and/or other products/businesses in order to sustain their cash flows.

As a result, while the defensive nature and strong free cash flow generation of these businesses make them ideal dividend growth candidates, investors should remain widely diversified, should they choose to invest here at all.

Personally, given that I am not a medical professional and run a fairly concentrated income portfolio, I prefer to allocate my capital to businesses that I feel I can understand better and are ultimately less speculative in nature.

That said, for those investors who want to make a play on bio-pharmaceuticals and want attractive dividend growth potential, allocating funds towards a basket of these four companies could prove to be very attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.