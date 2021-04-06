Talking Industrials, Materials, And Energy With Peter McNally - Alpha Trader Podcast

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking with Peter McNally, Global Sector Lead, Industrials, Materials & Energy at Third Bridge.

Speaking a few hours after the OPEC decision to gradually boost production in coming months, McNally notes oil (CL1:COM) inventories have been falling since early last fall, thus making the OPEC move a logical one. Even with the boosted production, McNally expects inventories to continue to fall through Q2.

As for prices, McNally says since supply is being so well-managed, it's all about demand. If global economies continue to reopen, crude could be headed to $70, but if the renewed lockdowns currently taking place in parts of Europe become a trend, oil might retreat back to $50.

But what about the potential of more U.S. supply coming online? It's not as easy as flipping a switch, reminds McNally. He expects it would take three months of oil in the $60s, and then another six months after that to restart much of the domestic drilling that was lost over the past year.

There's plenty more, including why gasoline prices might rise even if oil prices flatten out, whether Deere (NYSE:DE) is now a space-exploration company, and an early take on possible winners/losers from the president's multi-trillion dollar stimulus proposal.

Alpha Trader is a weekly investor-focused podcast produced by Seeking Alpha that will dive into the most impactful market news and set the stage for upcoming market events. Hosted by Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher, episodes will be available every Tuesday, and will include discussions with market experts on topics relevant to active traders.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

