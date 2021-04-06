Why I Decided To Double Down On Farfetch Amid The Archegos Saga
Summary
- Farfetch stock price has declined approximately 50% in less than 2 months as a result of rising bond yields and the Archegos saga.
- The liquidation of the Archegos fund is a non-fundamental factor, and this has created an anomaly between the market value of Farfetch and its intrinsic value.
- Volatility is not always bad, and there's reason to believe the recent volatility in Farfetch's share price is a good opportunity to double down on Farfetch stock.
The last time I wrote about Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), the stock was trading above $61 and I discussed why I had no intention of selling Farfetch shares although I was sitting on handsome returns. Farfetch shares reached a 52-week high of $73.87 a few weeks later, and everything looked to be in good shape until rising bond yields and the Archegos saga dragged the stock price 50% lower from this recent high. Company fundamentals, in my opinion, remain ever so strong to capture market share in the booming online luxury retail industry, which makes this recent pullback a great opportunity for growth investors to double down on Farfetch.
If volatility makes you uncomfortable, look no further than the teachings of these two gurus
Before I get into details about Farfetch, I thought it best to address the recent volatility in the stock price as investors often do not feel comfortable investing in a stock that tends to swing wildly in both directions, which is exactly what has happened with Farfetch.
The best part about the recent decline in the stock price is that it triggered as a result of the forced liquidation of Farfetch shares owned by Archegos capital. In the short run, the stock market movements of a company are bound to be determined by the demand and supply for shares, so the sharp decline in Farfetch stock does not come as a surprise. Benjamin Graham, who was the pioneer in popularizing the concept of value investing, famously said:
In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.
Farfetch shares could go in either direction over the next couple of weeks depending on the remaining number of shares Archegos needs to liquidate, but in the long run, company fundamentals will dictate terms over the market performance.
Illustration of Benjamin Graham's voting machine theory
Source: Ravindra Sadani via LinkedIn
There is no talking about volatility without referring to Warren Buffett as well as he has consistently used volatility to his advantage. The guru once said:
The true investor welcomes volatility. A wildly fluctuating market means that irrationally low prices will periodically be attached to solid businesses.
Farfetch, in my view, is not "irrationally priced low" just yet, but I believe the company is now trading at a very fair price considering its growth potential. Taking into account the pace at which the market has recovered from the coronavirus sell-off, finding a fairly priced tech company itself is a challenge, which is why I have decided to double down on Farfetch shares at the current market price.
The outlook remains promising
The luxury e-commerce industry is still in its very early stages, and the global lockdown early last year accelerated the adoption of e-commerce channels to shop for luxury goods. Until 2020, luxury shopping was mostly limited to brick-and-mortar stores, and the trend is now slowly but surely turning in favor of online shopping.
Personally, I believe the significant investments carried out by the leading brands in the world over the last many years to design eye-catching stores to sell luxury products has a lot to do with the success of brick-and-mortar stores when it comes to luxury products. Visiting a Rolex store or a Chanel store itself is considered a great shopping experience, which is something that is hard to replicate in cyberspace. However, there are a couple of positive developments that suggest the tide will slowly turn in favor of e-commerce stores in the next few years.
- The expected deployment of 5G technology and the growth of AI-powered online shopping solutions will give consumers a drastically improved shopping experience in the next few years, leading to a higher penetration in e-commerce sales.
- Many consumers are likely to have used e-commerce sales channels to shop for luxury items in the last 12 months for the first time in their lives because of mobility restrictions, and some of them can be expected to stick with e-commerce stores in the long run.
Farfetch, as one of the leading e-commerce stores competing for market share in the booming online luxury retail industry, stands to gain from both these positive developments.
Another factor that would increase the penetration of online sales is the significant investments carried out by leading luxury brands to take their products online. Brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Prada have already made their products available in their own online stores, which is a trend that is likely to be followed by many other brands. From the perspective of Farfetch, such independently operated online stores will be competition at first because consumers will then have the option of shopping directly on the official websites of the brand, but in the long run, I believe this will be beneficial as it would increase the number of consumers shopping for luxury products online. Farfetch, with its unique business model (it does not hold inventory), will be in a strong position to pick and choose the brands that are likely to do well on its online channels.
According to data from Bain & Company, Asia was the fastest-growing luxury goods market in 2020 and is likely to remain the same in the foreseeable future. China, understandably, is the hotspot for luxury goods in Asia, and Farfetch's partnership with Alibaba, which I discussed in my previous article, will be a catalyst for growth in the coming years.
Wall Street analysts are getting behind Farfetch
The best time to invest in Farfetch was when the stock crashed as a result of the virus-induced recession, but many Wall Street analysts believe now is not a bad time either. Bank of America sees Farfetch as one of the best trades in the online luxury industry, and Cowen also believes the shares have more upside and wrote:
FTCH has benefited during the pandemic as more consumers shopped online, and we see further room for growth even as stores reopen. FTCH is expanding its presence in China with its launch on Tmall (starting in March 2021), and we believe more brands are choosing FTCH as e-concession provides strong unit economics for brands, which will yield a more attractive supply on the platform.
The Wall Street consensus price target for Farfetch stock is $74.13, which implies an upside of 49% from the current market price.
Source: TipRanks
As I discussed in my previous article on Farfetch (to which I have included a direct link earlier), my target price for Farfetch stock is $75.87 per share, which implies the stock is undervalued by at least 50% today. This, I believe, is a sufficient margin of safety to invest in a high-growth company, especially if you already have a cost basis that is significantly lower than the current market price.
Takeaway
Farfetch stock price has recently declined as a result of the liquidation of Archegos fund, and this non-fundamental factor has once again pulled back Farfetch's valuation to the undervalued territory. As a growth investor with an above-average risk appetite, I see this as an opportunity to invest in a few more Farfetch shares in the hopes of generating alpha returns in the long run. I will be adding to my Farfetch position in the next couple of trading sessions.
