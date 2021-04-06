Photo by Rapeepat Pornsipak/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) has filed to raise $128 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing treatments for short bowel syndrome and related conditions.

VECT has a potential upside catalyst in the first half of 2022, a reasonable IPO valuation and strong investor syndicate.

For life science investors with an 18- to 24-month hold time frame, the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Basel, Switzerland-based VectivBio was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment programs for rare gastrointestinal diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Luca Santarelli, M.D., who was previously CEO of Therachon Holding AG and was an SVP at Roche.

Below is a brief overview video of short bowel syndrome:

Source: Osmosis

The firm's sole candidate, Apraglutide, is 'designed to increase nutrient absorption in the intestine and reduce the burden of PS [parenteral support], thereby improving patient quality of life.'

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company SEC Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $102 million and include Versant Ventures, OrbiMed, FPCI Bpifrance Innovation, Novo Holdings and Cowen Healthcare Investments.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Research And Markets, the global market for short bowel syndrome treatment was an estimated $315 million in 2016 and is expected to exceed $2.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 27.5% from 2017 to 2025.

A key element driving this expected growth is an increasing number of treatment options for patients as new treatments are developed.

Also, treatment category segments include GLP-2, glutamine, growth hormone and others.GLP-2 currently accounts for the largest market share, with existing, approved products such as Gattex and Revestive in Europe being extant examples.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Takeda

Zealand Pharma A/S

Merck

Emmaus Life Sciences

Nutrinia

GlyPharma Therapeutics

OxThera

Ardelyx

Others

Financial Status

VectivBio's recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma as they show no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing the firm's programs.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two calendar years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $40.2 million in cash and $38.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

VectivBio intends to raise $128 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 7.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $528 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.05%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $90 million to advance apraglutide for the treatment of SBS-IF and completion of our pivotal Phase 3 study and our Phase 2 study in CIC patients; approximately $10 million to advance our apraglutide program for the treatment of GVHD including the initiation of the planned proof of concept study; the remaining amounts for general corporate purposes including business development activities, the development of other potential product candidates, general and administrative expenses and working capital requirements.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and LifeSci Capital.

Commentary

VectivBio is seeking public market funding to advance its apraglutide into Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.

Management expects its Phase 2 trial for patients with colon incontinuity initial readout in the first half of 2022 but topline results for its Phase 3 STARS trial won't be ready until at least the second half of 2023.

The market opportunity for the firm's primary programs is moderate and expected to grow at a fast rate owing to increased treatment options.

The company has disclosed no major pharma collaboration agreements, so is pursuing development on its own.

The company's investor syndicate includes a number of well known and highly regarded life science venture capital firms.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 86.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of around $528 million, just above the top of the typical range of biopharma firms at IPO.

With a potential upside catalyst in the first half of 2022, a reasonable IPO valuation and strong investor syndicate, for life science investors with an 18- to 24-month hold time frame, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 8, 2021.