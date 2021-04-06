48 Berkshire/Buffett Holdings Show 30 Blossoming Dividends For April

Foreword

Dan Burrows and Kyle Woodley say in Kiplinger Investing:

"The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the April 6 data for 30 dividend-paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 48 now owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway firm.

Another resource consulted for this article was dogsofthedow.com. They also keep an ongoing spreadsheet of the Buffett/Berkshire stocks updated quarterly per BRK SEC filings.

The rapid market recovery after the Ides of March 2020 plunge has made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares reflecting his collection less viable for first-time investors.

This April update shows the following four stocks still live up to the ideal of brandishing annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: STORE Capital Group (STOR), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), Suncor Energy Inc (SU), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.76% To 27.56% Net Gains For 10 Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come April 2022

Four of these 10 Buffett-held top dividend stocks by yield also were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Estimated-dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 5, 2022, were:

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) was projected to net $275.58, based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% under the market as a whole.

Apple Inc (AAPL) was projected to net $218.75 based on a median of target price estimates from forty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% over the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was projected to net $215.98, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

The EW Scripps Co (SSP) netted $175.48 based on a median of estimates from six analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 112% greater than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) was projected to net $156.86, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 72% greater than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $155.54, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% under the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) was projected to net $141.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) was projected to net $131.98, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) was projected to net $128.89, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was projected to net $127.58, based on the median of target estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 84% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.28% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 10% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Buffett-Held Dividend Stock To Show An 11.46% Loss to March 2022

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 was:

American Express Co (AXP) projected a loss of $114.57 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 30% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

48 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

30 Buffett Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 4/5/21 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place went to the first of three dogs from the healthcare sector, AbbVie Inc (ABBV) [1]. The last two healthcare representatives placed sixth and ninth, Merck & Co Inc (MRK) [6], and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) [9].

Two from the energy sector placed second and seventh, Chevron Corp (CVX) [2], and Suncor Energy Inc (SU) [7]. Then, one real estate member placed third, STORE Capital Corp (STOR) [3], which was followed by a communication services company in fourth place, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) [4]

Two consumer defensive sector representatives placed fifth, and eighth, The Kraft Heinz Co [5], and Coca-Cola Co (KO) [8]. Finally, a lone financial services representative placed tenth, U.S. Bancorp (USB) [10], to complete the April Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of top dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten April Buffett/Berkshire Dogs Showed 11.68%-25.18% Upsides And (32) Five Down-Siders Submerged at -0.97%-5.10%

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 35.45% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To April 2022

Ten top Buffett/Berkshire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Buffett-chosen dividend dogs screened 4/5/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (33) Delivering 7.18% Vs. (34) 11.12% Average Net Gains by All Ten Come April 5, 2022

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 35.45% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced selection, Merck & Co Inc, was projected to deliver the best analyst-estimated net gain of 27.56%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of April 5 were: Suncor Energy, STORE Capital, Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, US Bancorp, with prices ranging from $21.53 to $55.83.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of April 5 were Verizon Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Chevron, AbbVie, whose prices ranged from $58.30 to $108.52.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of four stocks ready for pick-up at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

This April update shows the following four stocks still live up to the ideal of brandishing annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: STORE Capital Group, Kraft Heinz, Suncor Energy, Sirius XM Holdings.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

