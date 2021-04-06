Photo by ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

I received quite a few questions concerning small-cap Canadian oil and gas producers. Among them, Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TSX)(OTCPK:CRLFF) and Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TSX)(OTCPK:YGRAF) seem to be asked about the most.

Previously, I discussed Cardinal in an article, in which I stated "Cardinal has assembled a portfolio of light-medium oil-weighted properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan which boasts an industry-leading corporate-level decline rate of 10%", and thanks to the low decline, the company needs to spend little capital to maintain a flat production profile and thus throws off a lot of free cash flow.

As I said in a recent piece, Yangarra is a niche producer with a focus on exploiting the prolific bioturbated zone in the halo Cardium play at Ferrier and Willesden Green in west-central Alberta, Canada. Yangarra boasts extremely low costs and huge growth potential. The management runs a tight ship, which enables the company to remain profitable every year since 2016 when it began to develop the bioturbated halo Cardium play.

Below, I compare these two leading small-cap producers, hoping to shed some light on how an investor may decide which one is a better fit for his portfolio. (Data herein are as of March 22, 2021.)

Reserves and Production

Reserve life and production growth

The 18,442 boe/d annual average produced by Cardinal is amply backed by proved developed producing (or PDP) reserves (64.36 MMboe as of end-2020), resulting in a PDP reserve life of 10 years, much longer than the 6 years PDP reserve life of Yangarra. In other words, the reserves of Cardinal are more developed than those of Yangarra.

On the other hand, the reserves of Yangarra contain more growth potential, boasting substantially longer proven (1P) and proven and probable (2P) reserve life indices (Table 1). Going forward, the massive proved undeveloped (or PUD) and probable reserves should give Yangarra latitude to pick the most economical well locations to drill, thus positioning the company for a sustained low-cost structure that it currently enjoys.

Yangarra has 252-360 tier-1 well locations, depending on the density of wells; adding tier-2 and 3 well locations, Yangarra has >20 years of inventory at the current pace of development to support organic growth through the drill-bit (see here).

Cardinal has 167 tier-1 well locations, and 352 tier-2 well locations in the inventory (see here).

Production mix

A key difference between the two companies lies in the hydrocarbon production mix. Cardinal is primarily an oil producer, with 37.2% light oil, 44.1% medium and heavy oil, 6.4% of NGL, and only 12.3% of natural gas (see here).

Liquids in Yangarra's production mix, on the other hand, decreased from 58% in 2016 to 45% last year, which makes the company more of a natural gas producer.

Consequently, Cardinal realized a sales price of US$25.26/boe in 2020, while Yangarra realized a sales price of US$18.64/boe.

Costs

What Yangarra lacks in realized sales price is more than made up by its exceptionally low costs. The high costs associated with infrastructure access are a typical problem for numerous small-cap producers. To overcome that handicap, Yangarra invested heavily in infrastructure in the last few years. Such a strategy of vertical integration has been the main driver of the structural cost savings at Yangarra.

Yangarra opened a construction division with the purchase of oilfield/production equipment at depressed prices, so as to save on drilling and completions capex; its pad cost has now dropped to ~$65,000, down from ~$250,000 when hiring a third-party contractor.

Yangarra operates >97% of production, minimizing third-party handling of natural gas production. It expanded the trucking fleet to 18 emulsion hauling trucks, in order to get the best product pricing (due to blending) and to have the optionality of multiple egress points (Central Alberta, Saskatchewan, or the U.S., wherever a better price can be had).

As a result, Yangarra achieved total cash costs of US$9.54/boe last year. Going forward, Yangarra stands to cut costs further through production expansion and the ensuing economies of scale. Yangarra could break even at a realized sales price of US$15.3/boe.

At Cardinal, the total cash costs were a lot higher at US$21.84/boe. Adding the 1P finding and development (F&D) costs, Cardinal requires greater than US$29.0/boe in realized sales price to break even on a full-cycle basis. No wonder goings had been hard at Cardinal last year, with dividends suspended, credit facility substantially cut, and extensions on various tranches of its debt sought (see here).

Table 1. A comparison between Yangarra and Cardinal in terms of 2020 year-end reserves, production, and operating measures, compiled by Laurentian research based on the data released by the companies. The F&D costs include future development costs, while NPV-10 estimates are before tax.

Decline rate

The bioturbated halo Cardium play of Yangarra has a considerably steeper decline curve than that of Cardinal. Oil production is estimated to decline by 55% in the first year and 50% thereafter, and natural gas output declines 38% in year-1 and 35% thereafter. As opposed to the relatively high decline rate at Yangarra, Cardinal production only declines ~10% per year on the corporate level (see here).

A high decline rate begets intense capital expenditures. Yangarra needs to incur C$40 million in capex per year to keep its production flat, while Cardinal anticipates a production decline as low as 3%, with no new wells drilled in 2021 under a C$25-30 million capex budget dedicated to reactivating wells and reducing asset retirement obligations (see here).

Financial results

Cardinal and Yangarra are both relatively heavily indebted, with similar total debt to equity ratios. However, they follow vastly different business models; looking ahead at 2021, Cardinal decided to focus on debt repayment and balance sheet enhancement (see here), while Yangarra thought it had sufficient liquidity and should leverage off infrastructure build-out in previous years and pursue growth within cash flow (see here).

Small-cap oil and gas producers typically have bumpy financial results for reasons ranging from episodic well completions to financial reporting regulations. For example, Cardinal reversed C$122.7 million of non-cash impairments in the 4Q2020 due to increased forecasted commodity prices, which produces the appearance of a bumper quarter. EBITDA may be used in comparing the financial performance of the same company across different quarters or the same quarter across different companies. Yangarra has an EBITDA margin of US$14.6/boe, while Cardinal has an EBITDA margin of US$5.8/boe.

On the back of its low-decline, FCF-rich assets, Cardinal used to pay monthly dividends, which have been suspended since March 2020. Being growth-oriented, Yangarra has never paid dividends (Table 2).

Table 2. A comparison between Yangarra and Cardinal in terms of debt, financial results, and dividends, compiled by Laurentian research based on the data released by the companies. The F&D costs include future development costs, while NPV-10 estimates are before tax.

Valuation and risk

Valuation

Even though having returned roughly a four-bagger in the past year (Fig. 1), both Yangarra and Cardinal are still deeply undervalued at this time.

Fig. 1. A comparison of the share price performance of Yangarra (YGR.TO) and Cardinal (CJ.TO), all in percentage, dividends back-adjusted, shown with WTI benchmark oil price (CLY00), from this source.

The more developed PDP reserves of Cardinal are valued at US$6.80/boe, which appears cheaper than Yangarra at US$9.41/boe; the 1P reserves of Yangarra, however, are valued at merely US$2.81/boe, at a discount to Cardinal's US$5.83/boe.

Judging from the sub-1.0X P/NAV multiples, investors can still buy either Yangarra or Cardinal at a moderate discount to their producing assets and, on top of that, have all the PUD and probable reserves for free. However, I must say Yangarra seems a better value given its massive PUD and probable reserves.

In terms of the EV/EBITDA multiple, Yangarra beats Cardinal again due to its superior margins. With regard to the forward P/FCF multiple, both stocks are deep value (Table 3).

Table 3. A comparison between Yangarra and Cardinal in terms of insider ownership, market cap, and valuation, compiled by Laurentian research based on the data released by the companies. The market cap is on a fully diluted basis.

Management

Yangarra management led by President and CEO Jim Evaskevich is arguably the best among Calgary-based small-cap oil and gas companies. A lot has been accomplished in derisking the operations, as I discussed in the aforementioned article. The insiders have a 25% stock ownership, giving them substantial skin in the game.

Cardinal management has lower stock ownership at ~5%. In December 2020, Norman Murray Edwards - billionaire investor, executive chairman of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) - entered the scene with more than C$13 million invested in the 12% convertible notes thus becoming a major shareholder (see here). Interestingly, Edwards reportedly made the investment under one condition - the remainder of the debt offering has to be taken by the directors of the board, which includes John Brussa, chairman of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCPK:CWEGF).

Additional risk

Both Cardinal and Yangarra have considerable debt, which the former is repaying while the latter seems not to be concerned about at this time.

Yangarra's gas/oil ratio is rapidly increasing, from 42% in 2016 to 55% in 2020, which threatens its realized sales price. Cardinal needs to drive down its cash costs. An improved margin would free up more cash flow to be allocated to production growth.

It goes without saying that both companies are at the mercy of the oil price, although Yangarra has proven itself to be more resilient. Lastly, both stocks trade on the OTC boards with limited liquidity.

Investor takeaways

Cardinal operates low-decline albeit relatively high-cost properties. It restrains capital spending to generate free cash flow for debt reduction. If the dividends are restored, I think Cardinal may attract high-yield investors who can tolerate commodity price-related volatility and heavy debt.

Yangarra boasts industry-leading low costs and massive growth potential, thanks to its dominant landholding in the bioturbated halo Cardium play. It is bent on organic growth but not in a reckless manner, thanks to Evaskevich at the helms. This stock may attract growth-oriented investors. As I said in the recent article on Yangarra,