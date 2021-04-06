One of the most popular investment classes among those looking for income has historically been midstream companies, especially master limited partnerships. This makes a lot of sense as these companies typically boast reasonably high yields compared to most other things on the market along with enjoying relatively stable cash flows. It can sometimes be difficult to pick and choose among the different midstream companies though so one option is to purchase shares of a closed-end fund that invests in these firms. This strategy has a few advantages. First, the investor can acquire a professionally run portfolio with one simple trade. In addition, closed-end funds are able to use a few techniques that allow them to boast higher yields than what someone could get on their own. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO), and attempt to determine if this 9.89%-yielding fund could be a good fit for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return primarily through current distributions paid to shareholders. This is certainly not unusual for an energy infrastructure fund as most of them have very similar objectives. As the name implies, the fund intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its assets into midstream partnerships and corporations. The fund is able to invest in either debt or equity issued by these firms but it states that at least 65% of its assets will be invested into equities. This is something that could prove to be very attractive since the equities tend to have higher yields, especially considering how low interest rates are today. In addition to this, the distributions made to the owners of the common equity tend to offer a degree of tax benefits that flow through to the investors in the fund. The interest payments made to the debt holders of one of these partners do not offer the same tax benefits.

A look at the largest positions in the fund will reveal many companies that are likely familiar to anyone that follows the midstream sector. Indeed, I have discussed nearly all of these companies in the past at one time or another:

Source: Guggenheim Funds

Several of these companies have been among the largest positions in most of the midstream funds that I have discussed in the past few months. Most notably, MPLX (MPLX) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) are usually among the top five holdings in most funds. This is not especially surprising as these are two of the better companies in the sector and both weathered through last year's energy price collapse better than many of their peers. A few of the other firms here are not quite as widely held, though. This includes Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), and Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX). This is not necessarily a problem since sometimes lesser known names can deliver higher returns. In this case, Cheniere Energy Partners in particular could have some significant forward growth potential due to the growing global demand for natural gas, which we will discuss later in this article.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which that position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and such an event could result in that asset dragging down the whole fund with it if it accounts for too much of the portfolio. As we can see above, there are nine positions that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio with one of these positions, MPLX, accounting for more than double that level. This is thus a highly concentrated portfolio and investors should be sure that they are comfortable being exposed to the risks of these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

The basic business model of a midstream company is to transport hydrocarbon resources for its customers under long-term contracts. These companies are compensated based on the volume of the resources that they transport, not the value of them, and these contracts typically specify a certain quantity of resources that the customer must send through the company's transportation network or pay for anyway. This business model results in midstream firms having very stable cash flows that are insulated against fluctuations in commodity prices. With that said though, there are different types of midstream company. Some, such as NuStar Energy (NS) or Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), focus primarily on the movement of liquids while others focus more on natural gas. Other companies like Enterprise Products Partners do both. The Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund invests in all of these different types:

Source: Guggenheim Funds

As we can see here, the fund does have its assets fairly well spread around all of the different types of midstream company but it is most heavily focused on those companies that are focused on the transportation of crude oil. I will admit that I would much rather see it weighted towards natural gas-focused midstream companies. This is because natural gas has much stronger fundamentals than crude oil does, which we will see shortly. With that said, neither resources has especially bad fundamentals but there exists much more growth potential among those midstream companies that are specifically focused on the transportation or processing of natural gas. The fund's heavy exposure to crude oil may thus result in it underperforming against a fund that is more heavily exposed to natural gas infrastructure companies like the First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI).

Midstream Fundamentals

Overall, the fundamentals for the midstream sector are quite strong. This is especially true for those midstream companies that are focusing on the natural gas space. One of the reasons for this is the global fears with regards to climate change. These fears have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more common ways to do this is to promote the conversion of old coal-fired power plants to newer ones that are fueled by either natural gas or renewables. This is because natural gas and renewables both produce fewer carbon emissions when they are utilized than coal does. The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will continue going forward and increase the global demand for natural gas by 29% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline

We can also see that the agency expects the global demand for crude oil to increase over the period, albeit at a much lower 7% rate. This directly contradicts statements made by companies like BP (BP) that crude oil demand will remain stagnant going forward but the International Energy Agency's projection is much more realistic. This demand growth is being driven largely by emerging markets, which are expected to see fairly strong economic growth over the period. This will naturally result in the wealth of their citizens increasing. As these individuals become wealthier, they will begin to desire a lifestyle that is much closer to what their peers in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will naturally require them to increase their energy consumption, including their consumption of crude oil. As the population of these nations is higher than the population of the developed nations, their growing demand for crude oil will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand in the developed nations and thus cause the global demand for crude oil to climb over the period.

This will ultimately benefit the midstream companies even though they do not actually produce any resources. This is because the United States is one of the few areas of the world that can increase its production of oil and natural gas in order to satisfy this growing global demand. In fact, as I pointed out in a recent article Wood Mackenzie projects that American natural gas production will increase by 24 billion cubic feet per day due to this demand growth. Naturally, someone will need to transport these resources from the fields in which they are produced to the market where they can be sold. This is exactly the business that midstream companies are in. Thus, the growing production should result in growing volumes moving through their infrastructure and since midstream companies make their money based on volumes should result in growing cash flows throughout the midstream space. Those midstream companies that are focusing on natural gas will see greater benefits from this because the demand for natural gas will grow more than the demand for other fossil fuels.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of delivering a high total return primarily through the provision of current income to its investors. As such, we might expect it to pay out regular distributions to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.2450 per share ($0.98 per share annually)< which gives it a fairly attractive 9.89% yield at the current price. Admittedly, some investors might be somewhat turned off by this as the fund does not pay a monthly distribution like some other ones do but quarterly still lines up fairly well with what most American companies pay out. Unfortunately though, this fund was forced to slash its distribution severely once the pandemic broke out and crude oil prices collapsed:

Source: CEFConnect

This is hardly something that is unusual as numerous midstream closed-end funds suspended or reduced their distributions in response to this event. This is at least partly because there were a few midstream companies that reduced their distributions in order to conserve capital, which would have reduced the fund's income. While this may certainly be concerning, it is not the only thing that might be concerning with respect to the distributions. As we can see here, the fund's distributions are entirely classified as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, such a scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, however. One of these things is distributing money received from master limited partnerships. Obviously, this fund would be receiving a significant amount of that. Thus, we should investigate further to determine how exactly the fund is financing its distributions and whether or not they are sustainable.

Fortunately, we do have a relatively recent annual report for the fund that corresponds to the full-year period ended November 30, 2020. While this would not include any information about the portfolio's performance over the past few months, it will still show us quite well how the fund weathered through the worst of the crude oil price collapse as well as the early stages of the recovery that started in earnest following the American presidential election. During that period, the fund received $110,980 in interest, $1,443,294 in dividends, and $18,140,705 in distributions from the master limited partnerships in its portfolio. That means that the fund saw $19,694,979 come into its bank account off of the investment portfolio, although most of the money that it received from the partnerships was classified as return of capital. The fund had total expenses of $4,151,233 so this left it with $15,543,746 available for the investors. This was not quite enough to cover the $16,075,933 that the fund actually paid out but it was not too far off. As might be expected when we consider the terrible performance of the midstream sector following the imposition of the lockdowns, the fund was not able to make up for this with capital gains. Overall, the fund saw its net assets decline from $274,770,879 on November 30, 2019 to $55,017,743 on November 30, 2020. This certainly explains why the fund reduced its distribution. Unfortunately, the fund's performance in the previous year was equally discouraging as it saw its net assets decline from $375,078,612 on November 30, 2018 to $274,770,879 on November 30, 2019 after we account for all sources of income, capital gains, and distributions to investors. While it remains to be seen if the new distribution will prove more sustainable now that the sector has somewhat recovered, there are better funds out there to use to get exposure to the midstream sector.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them for less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case here. As of April 5, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund had a net asset value of $10.82 per share. However, the fund only trades hands for $9.91 per share. This gives it an 8.41% discount to net asset value. This is certainly a reasonable price but the fund has traded at a 10.32% discount on average over the past month so it is certainly possible that an even more attractive price will present itself in the near future.