Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) has seen continued share price and operating momentum as the company started 2021 with a bolt-on acquisition, as these developments are enough of a reason to update the investment thesis.

That update is necessary after my last review on the investment case was August 2020 when I concluded that Accolade was still very interesting after it reported solid quarterly results in the first quarter since its IPO. While the company guided for near-term sluggishness, acceleration was seen in the quarters to follow.

Empowering People

The header of the paragraph in short is what Accolade stands for. The company aims to empower people with expertise, empathy and technology to make the best decisions for their own health and well-being.

The company aims to create a single place where people can go to for their own health, healthcare and benefits, including an integrated application which is connected to other companies and provide optimal and personal recommendations.

The company essentially targets employers who have a real intrinsic motivation to look after their workers, as small improvements in the efficacy of money spent can have a huge impact on the bottom line. After all, average healthcare spending per worker totals roughly $10k per annum for employers. At the time of the public offering, the company guided and claimed that it could cut these costs by 5%, or around $500 per employee. While the company had just 60 customers at the time, the average customers size of 30,000 employees results in average costs savings of $15 million per customer.

This potential to create value for customers was recognized by the market. A share count of 48 million valued operating assets at $1.25 billion after shares rose to $30 on their first day of trading back in July. The company generated $133 million in sales in 2019 (for a near 10 times sales multiple). While 40% revenue growth in 2019 was quite solid, the company reported an operating loss of $51 million at the time. With growth set to slow down to 20% in the first quarter of 2020 (not impacted yet by COVID-19) I was a bit cautious as customers concentration (four accounts making up 60% of sales) was a potential issue as well.

First quarter sales for 2020 rose by 25% to $36 million, as an impact of COVID-19 was anticipated at the time with the company guiding for second quarter sales around $35 million. The company guided for full-year sales of $160 million which led me to conclude that the company would end 2020 with a sales run rate around $200 million and significant improvements on the bottom line. Based on that valuation and shares having risen to $36 in August, I pegged the operating asset valuation at 7-8 times, which started to look compelling in my book and let me to conclude to pick up some shares if they were to fall to the $30 mark. Those levels essentially arrived in September as I have allocated a small position at the time.

Continuing Strong

In October the company reported its second quarter results, and while revenue growth slowed down to 24%, revenues did come in above estimates at $36.8 million. This pushed momentum in the stock as the company sold 5 million shares at $38.50 later that month.

Early this year the company reported its third quarter results as revenue growth accelerated to 30% with sales coming in at $38.4 million as the company still reported a large operating loss of $16.5 million, marking small progress in absolute terms.

The solid results and momentum across technology names made that shares had risen to $50 at the start of the year, pushing up the equity value to $2.75 billion with 55 million shares outstanding. This valuation included a $419 million cash position after the follow-on offering in October. Adjusted for the net cash position, I peg the operating asset valuation at $2.33 billion. Based on sales running at a run rate of $170 million, the operating asset valuation had risen to 13-14 times sales, mostly as a result of the valuation multiple inflation, although compared to other SaaS players the valuation looked reasonable.

Share price momentum further accelerated in the second week of January as the company announced the acquisition of 2nd.MD. The company claims that 2nd.MD is a leading Expert Medical Opinion and decision support company as the combined efforts and experts should result in a better outcome for both companies, but more importantly the end customer. In essence the company is a combination of specialized medical professionals which within the time frame of just a few days can provide an expert opinion and advice ahead of big medical treatment decisions.

Accolade is paying $460 million for the company, of which half in cash, $130 million in Accolade's stock and potential $100 million payment depending on the realization of certain deferred revenue milestones. The company generated an estimated $35 million in sales in 2020, equivalent to 13 times sales, as the deal should be accretive to both growth and gross margins this year!

Based on this superior growth rate and margin profile, paying a similar revenue multiple for this kind of growth made that the shares looked quite compelling. Furthermore, 2nd.MD has 300 customers and 7 million end customers, much larger than Accolade which has 100 customers and 2 million end customers. This provides a real opportunity to cross-sell from the acquired activities to the parent company!

Shares rose to nearly $60 in response to the deal announcement as shares have now fallen to $50 amidst a pullback in technology names in recent weeks of course.

A Few Thoughts

With shares down a bit from recent highs, despite what appears to be a solid acquisition back in January, the situation gets interesting as the preliminary fourth quarter numbers look quite good. Late in March the company reported its preliminary numbers which includes a revenue midpoint of $57.4 million and significant reduction to losses toward their mid-single digit millions. Furthermore, growth was maintained at around 29% on an annual basis, confirming a steady and accelerating revenue growth trajectory.

Based on a share count of 55 million shares and the $130 million stock payment for 2nd.MD, I believe the current share count stands around 57.5 million shares. With a $230 million in cash payment for 2nd.MD, I peg net cash around $230 million, although this could fall if the acquired company's performance triggers the remaining $100 million in milestone payments.

At current levels of $50, I peg the current enterprise valuation at $2.5 billion. With the company currently on track to generate about $220 million in sales based on 30% growth in 2021, I see a real roadmap for $250 million in sales, or more this year following the latest deal. This makes that the deal and recent pullback in the share price made that sales multiples have contracted to 10 times sales again, while the underlying growth is solid and operating profitability is slowly being improved upon.

All of this is quite compelling, and while the valuations do not look very cheap compared to traditional financial analysis, the business model seems to have real traction going forwards and compared to some high-fliers in the field (among others Teladoc (TDOC)). Additionally, the long-term outlook remains rosy, as I continue to hold a modest long position at these levels.