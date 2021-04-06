Photo by industryview/iStock via Getty Images

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is a nice cyclical commodity play with ecommerce and other COVID-19 related tailwinds. Moreover, there is a long-term ESG thesis to WestRock as well with deplastification in paper and packaging. However, there are some serious headwinds that we can expect to the business, namely in higher input prices, which the market does not seem to be recognizing. These input prices include higher logistic costs associated with transporting inputs, in part due to events such as the Suez Canal getting blocked, as well as inflation in key input markets. As such, we are less enthusiastic about WestRock for the short to medium-term despite favourable volume trends, and will require a discount to current levels before being at all enticed to buy.

Pulp and Input Prices

Pulp prices are helpful to study the dynamics in the input prices, as pulp is an amalgamation of the costs from primary inputs including chemicals and energy. While still being in a gully in longer-term horizons, they have shot up substantially in the past couple of months.

The problem is that this pulp price increase is not entirely a consequence of recovery in paper and packaging markets, i.e., demand forces. While many industrial papers, consumer papers and corrugated packaging are doing very well, in keeping with the rebound in the economy, there are still segments of the market that are generally not performing well like uncoated fine paper and other specialty papers. While WestRock has little exposure in these structurally more challenged areas in a COVID and post-COVID world, the pulp prices, which are of course driven in part by the health of paper and packaging end markets, are being driven substantially by supply factors than demand factors in the past few months that affect even companies that produce their own pulp.

There are several reasons for this recent run-up. One is that there has been a recent surge in the price of oil as the Saudis maintain their relatively tight supply regime while oil awaits a more comprehensive recovery in end-markets.

Oil affects pulp and input prices due to the pricing effects it has on logistics costs to transport the inputs associated with making pulp and paper. Moreover, the recent fiasco with the Suez Canal has also had a role to play in impacting oil prices and thus logistics costs.

Despite China ceasing its vast purchases of recovered paper for paper production, recovered papers have gone up substantially in price of late, which is an important input for growth markets. Importantly, timber and lumber prices have also risen, reflecting the situation we have seen with fiery timber REITs, which is that wood has become a hot commodity thanks to infrastructure and other building projects. This has progressed to the extent that it is beginning to impact the health of real estate development. Also, in discussions we've had with European chemicals companies, the price of chemicals used for example in the treatment of recycled papers has also gone up.

Lacking Vertical Integration

It is quite common for paper and packaging companies to be very vertically integrated, procuring much of the fiber they need for pulp from leased or owned forests. Indeed, the Swedes are known for their forests, and are also known for their paper companies in Europe. Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) has its own forest division, and so does SCA. Meanwhile, WestRock does not have a forest division, and in the past it has sold substantial acreage of forests. While WestRock still has some of their own forests, enough to procure about 33% of their fiber internally, it's not enough to be a meaningful hedge against the price of timber rising, where fiber is a very substantial part of these companies' cost structure.

Conclusion

There are certainly positives to WestRock in the current environment. There has certainly been a favourable volume effect due to consumer packaging and ecommerce end-markets performing so well, and WestRock has some of the best end-market mixes among publicly traded US paper and packaging companies.

However, to the extent that WestRock's massive rebound from COVID lows reflects these trends, and a durable increase in ecommerce and consumer packaging demand, the current price is not reflecting difficulties from higher input prices, including fiber from timber, recovered paper and chemicals. We think WestRock could correct downwards, or at least languish in future quarters as the margin situation develops. As such, we are on the sidelines.

