In this increasingly overvalued market, it is difficult to find stocks trading at decent valuations. There are still a few pockets of value here and there in some sectors with utilities and healthcare. But there are also isolated stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations. Some of these stocks have low expectations due to the adverse effects of COVID-19. But with rising vaccination rates I expect 2021 to be better than some investors expect for these companies. One such company is L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). The company focuses on mission-critical communications, sensors, payloads, networking, avionics, and other products mostly for the U.S. military as opposed to major platforms. However, this has translated into long-term top and bottom-line growth that in turn has translated into long-term dividend growth. The stock is a Dividend Contender with a very safe dividend. There are four reasons that I outline below about why I view L3Harris as a long-term buy.

L3Harris Is A Market Leader In C4ISR

Increasing consolidation in the defense industry has resulted in few very large companies with market dominance. Furthermore, most companies are specializing in certain platforms or technologies. L3Harris does not focus on major platforms rather the company focuses on command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance or C4ISR. The company has strong business in communications, sensors, electronic warfare, microwave devices, and avionics (military and commercial). The products designed and manufactured by L3Harris often end up in airborne or space platforms including the F-35, F-18, P-8, F-16, Apache, UAVs, and other aircraft. The defense contractor also produces content for ships, submarines, and land vehicles. L3Harris also manages the FAA’s communication systems and conducts training.

The combination of technical expertise, classified workforce, and incumbency in many technologies gives L3Harris a wide moat. It would be difficult for any new entrant to recreate one of the above three but to recreate all three would be much more difficult. In certain markets, L3Harris has a very strong franchise enhancing its moat. L3Harris is the market leader in ground tactical communications and also space mission systems. Indeed, the company has about 40% of global market share in ground tactical communications systems. The company has managed the FAA’s communication infrastructure for about 25 years essentially making it an entrenched supplier. The cost of switching to a new supplier would be high not even accounting for the reliability concerns.

Source: L3Harris Investor Overview Presentation

L3Harris’ focus has allowed it to build a sizable backlog of $21.7 billion by end of 2020, of which about $16.3 billion of the backlog is funded. A funded backlog is money that has been authorized and appropriated in the case of the U.S. government. An unfunded backlog is much more uncertain since the money has not been authorized nor appropriated.

L3Harris Has Higher Margins Than Its Peers

Margins tell investors about the profitability of a company. From this perspective, L3Harris performs better than its peers. While the attention is often on the major platform, it is the content or what is inside that differentiates a platform. This content is also very profitable resulting in high gross margins and operating margins. We compare L3Harris to other large, prime defense contractors.

Company Ticker Revenue in Millions (LTM) Gross Margin (%) Operating Margin (%) L3Harris Technologies (LHX) $18,194 29.3% 14.0% Lockheed Martin (LMT) $65,398 13.3% 13.6% Boeing (BA) $58,158 (2.9%) (14.9%) Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $56,587 15.9% 4.4% General Dynamics (GD) $37,925 16.7% 11.1% Northrop Grumman (NOC) $36,799 20.3% 11.5% Textron (TXT) $11,651 (14.5%) 5.4% Leidos (LDOS) $12,297 14.1% 8.1% Huntington Ingalls (HII) $9,361 17.8% 9.5%

Source: Data from TIKR.com for LTM, Textron data is from 2020

It is clear from the above chart the L3Harris has industry-leading gross margins and operating margins of the larger defense contractors. Note that as a group margins are lower in 2020 and LTM due to higher expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies, such as Boeing, General Dynamics, and Textron were also negatively affected by the severe downturn in commercial aviation. That said, higher gross and operating margins indicate that L3Harris has better controlled its labor costs, material costs, and other costs.

It is likely that L3Harris’ gross and operating margins will rise in the near term. The company should have a rebound in its commercial aviation business as vaccination rate rises and air travel returns to normal. L3Harrris provides avionics to commercial airplane makers and that particular business was severely and negatively affected by the pandemic in 2020.

Furthermore, the company is extracting out costs from the L3 and Harris merger. The company is targeting $50 million to $80 million in cost synergies in 2021 for a total of $320 million to $350 million one year ahead of schedule. L3Harris is also pushing its e3 operating model, which stands for excellence, everywhere and every day. Many companies have nice slogans but L3Harris indicates that they are using metrics in their business processes and providing tools and training for its employees.

L3Harris Has High Dividend Growth Rate and High Dividend Safety

L3Harris has been raising the dividend for 19 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Contender. The company has a habit of raising the dividend by a double-digit rate in most years. The trailing 5-year dividend growth rate is approximately 11.9% and the trailing 10-year dividend growth rate is about 13.7%. The low payout ratio of about 29% supports future increases for many years. I view it as very likely that L3Harris will attain 25+ years of dividend growth.

Source: Portfolio Insight

L3Harris’s dividend safety is also high on an earnings and free cash flow basis. Consensus 2021 earnings have risen to $12.92 per share. L3Harris guided for $12.60 to $13.00 per share in the Q4 2020 earnings call. But if commercial aviation recovers faster than expected that range may be low. The forward payout ratio is roughly 29%, which is a very conservative value and below my threshold of 65%.

In 2021, free cash flow is expected to be $2.8 billion - $2.9 billion. The dividend requires about $836 million ($4.08 per share x ~205 million shares), giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 29.8% at the low end of the FCF range. This is another very conservative value and also below my criterion of 70%. Note that L3Harris is lowering the share count rapidly each year at the moment supported by a $6 billion share buyback.

The main concern from the perspective of dividend safety is debt. Debt rose due to the merger. In the LTM, the company has $1,276 million in cash and equivalents that are offset by $10 million in short-term and current long-term debt and $6,908 million in long-term debt. Interest coverage is decent at about 9.5X and the leverage ratio is roughly 1.7X and trending lower. The company seems to be directing free cash flow to share repurchases and dividend increases. But barring any new mergers or acquisitions, the leverage ratio should decline slowly. I do not think that debt places the dividend at risk.

Valuation of L3Harris

To determine L3Harris’ fair value we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 17X. This is slightly below the P/E ratio of 17.5X in the past 5 years. We use 17X as conservative multiple for the long haul based on the average over the past 5 years and accounting for higher margins, a solid backlog, and market leadership in ground tactical communications and space mission systems, and an entrenched position with the FAA. At the current earnings estimate and a 17X fair value estimate, we are looking at a fair value price of $219.64 based on consensus 2021 earnings of $12.92 per share.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16X and 18X, I obtain a fair value range from $206.72 to $232.56. The current stock price is ~89% to ~101% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$207.85, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $206.72 $219.64 $232.56 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 101% 95% 89%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $198. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $272, assuming a desired return of 8% and very conservative dividend growth rate of 6.5%. An average of these three models is ~$229.88, suggesting that LHX is undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts on L3Harris

In a market that is increasingly overvalued, it is becoming more and more difficult to find stocks to buy without overpaying. There are still some defense stocks that are decently priced, and I view L3Harris as one. Commercial aviation is strengthening and will likely bounce back more quickly than expected as vaccination rates rise and airlines resume ordering planes. This combined with L3Harris’ market leadership and high margins in the defense industry should translate to higher earnings and thus dividend growth over time. I see no reason at this time why the company cannot reach 25+ years of dividend growth. I view L3Harris as a long-term buy.