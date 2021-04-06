Introduction

We live in strange investing times. A fund that survived a market drop of 30% last March couldn’t live through a fall of 15% in some of its holdings, apparently because its lenders didn’t realize that it kept buying the same stocks with their money. The investing superstar du jour launches a space exploration ETF whose second-largest holding is the company’s own 3D printing ETF. Apparently, it’s because there’s a 3D printer on the space station. Why then, does it not own Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)? Is it because it’s a mortgage company? Surely, most astronauts have home lenders for their earthly abodes.

Rocket has done well with low interest rates and the desire for more space spurring people to buy homes and refinance existing mortgages. There's concern that the buoyant times may not last. I believe the current US administration will continue inflating the economy and a compliant Federal Reserve will keep short-term rates low. Increased immigration also is a positive for the housing market. Therefore, I do not believe that the mortgage market is going to see a more significant decline than is embedded in current expectations. I see modest upside in the stock at its current price.

Company background

Rocket is a Detroit-based company that issues and then resells mortgages. Although it touts itself as a tech-driven company, I believe this is just marketing fluff. Like the car companies of yore in its home state, its focus is on mass-producing mortgages for the low- and mid-end of the market. With the domestic auto industry hollowed out and few opportunities for workers, it has no problem recruiting employees to work on producing home loans. This is a durable competitive advantage. Given its focus on moving as much volume as possible through its mortgage machine, the company has a somewhat poor reputation in the marketplace, especially if it has to deal with a situation that is a little out of the ordinary.

The company was founded in 1985 by Dan Gilbert, who sold it in 1999 to Intuit (INTU) and then bought it back for a substantially lower amount in 2002. He remains the largest shareholder of the company after taking it public last year.

The company has a few other adjoining businesses that you can see in the graphic below:

Financial overview and outlook

The company’s financial results in 2020 were astounding. Revenue tripled and adjusted net income was up 6x. The company originated $320 billion in loans, generating $15.7 billion in revenue and $8 billion in net income or $4.11 per share. The company declared a special dividend of $1.11 for every one of its 2 billion shares, returning $2.2 billion to shareholders.

The company’s tax rate was just 1.4%, although it assumed a tax rate of 25% in computing its adjusted net income. The company has a complex ownership structure and a tax receivables agreement with its founder Dan Gilbert. No matter how rich he is, he's still trying to squeeze as much as he can out of the public company he controls. I wish today’s entrepreneurs would look towards the successful ones of the past who just owned common shares like the rest of the shareholders after their company went public.

The company has a market cap of $44 billion and various financing facilities to fund its issuance of mortgages prior to their resale. Book value is about $4 per share. However, this is an origination business, not one that holds loans on its books to maturity.

If the company went back to the volume of business it did in 2019, EPS would drop to a mere $0.65. This is highly unlikely as the company has increased its market share since then as the market has grown. But it gives you an idea of the downside. The consensus analyst estimate is for the company to earn $2.49 per share this year and $1.79 in 2022 as volumes decline from peak levels.

Valuation: Fair value of $25 for the stock

Investing in this company requires a belief that the mortgage market will not crater due to a rapid rise in interest rates. I believe that even with an improving economy, rates will not go up much more from the current level. Increased amounts of government spending are likely to weaken the economy, crowding out private demand for credit. Institutional investors will consider a 3% return on a mortgage to be attractive compared to 1.7% on a 10-year government bond.

It's hard to make a precise judgment on where earnings for the company will fall, given that they are dependent on overall volumes, market share, and competitive dynamics that affect the margin at which originated loans can be sold. I will go with the consensus estimate for the base case. Putting a 14x multiple on next year’s EPS would give fair value of $25 for the shares. I believe those earnings can be achieved after the company pays out a special dividend of $1 or $2 this year, so the stock presents about 20% upside from the current price of $22.

In a bull case, the company’s business will stabilize at this year’s level and the same 14x multiple would get you to a $35 stock price, which would translate to 60% upside.

In a bear case, the company’s revenue and operating income will come in lower than expected and the company will miss estimates, generating only $1 of EPS. At the same multiple, that would translate to a $14 stock price for more than 30% downside.

I'm not a big fan of comps, but the closest one would probably be United Wholesale Mortgage (UWMC) that recently went public through a SPAC and whose recent results do not reflect that transaction.

Recommendation

For my core portfolio, I believe in buying high-quality companies with stable businesses run by people I trust. Unfortunately, Rocket does not pass those tests. I’m happy to be partners with Bezos, Buffett, and Zuck. I’ll pass on Gilbert.

However, attractive stocks with fundamental upside are hard to find in today’s market. Rocket has a reasonable short interest and elevated implied volatility (The stock doubled during a brief period of presumably short covering earlier this year). I’m happy to sell puts 10% below the current price at the $20 strike. The ones expiring a month from now on May 7 can fetch you $0.70 per share or a 3.5% monthly return on the notional amount. That’s 50% annualized to insure against a 10% decline in the stock price!

Risks are moderate

The biggest risk here is that the company’s earnings will come in lower than expected due to macroeconomic, competitive, or execution factors. I do not believe that interest rates are headed for a big increase.

The mortgage industry is not one that is loved by consumers or the government. A populist administration may find in it an easy target. One cannot rule out an increased regulatory burden or fines being imposed on the company.

Shareholders depend on a company’s management being good stewards of their capital. There is a risk that the company will make an overpriced acquisition that is material or otherwise not be good agents of the owners.