Photo by aydinmutlu/E+ via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally come to a close, and several producers are busy reporting their year-end Reserve & Resource estimates. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) was one of the first miners to release its updated mineral reserves, and the company reported a 17% decrease in gold reserves. The majority of this drop was related to the Sadiola Mine sale and a more conservative model at Westwood. It's worth noting that while reserves were down year-over-year, IAMGOLD continues to use a $1,200/oz. gold price to calculate reserves and trades at a low valuation per ounce even after the downwards revision. Therefore, if we were to see further weakness, I would view any pullbacks below $3.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

IAMGOLD released its FY2020 Reserve & Resource update in late February and reported attributable gold reserves of ~13.94 million ounces, translating to a 17% drop in reserves year-over-year. This was one of the largest declines we've seen industry-wide for reserves for gold miners, but it's important to note that a significant portion of this decline was related to the sale of Sadiola, where the company held 1.58 million ounces of gold reserves. The good news is that at the company's primary operations (Essakane, Rosebel), we saw only a mild decrease in reserves, and this was despite IAMGOLD maintaining its very conservative gold price assumption of $1,200/oz. Let's take a closer look at the reserve update below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As shown in the chart below, IAMGOLD saw reserves decrease at all of its operating assets on a year-over-year basis, with Essakane reserves down 11% to ~3.01 million ounces and Rosebel reserves down 5% to ~4.15 million ounces. Based on FY2021 production guidance of ~377,000 ounces, this translates to 8 years of mine life at Essakane, which is a respectable mine life. At Rosebel, IAMGOLD's mine life is over 17 years based on FY2021 production guidance of ~233,000 ounces this year and ~4.15 million ounces of reserves. This is quite encouraging and gives investors lots of visibility into future production at these two cornerstone assets.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, Westwood's reserves did decline materially to 626,000 ounces from 1.18 million ounces, with grades also down sharply to 4.9 grams per ton gold. The major decline at Westwood was related to more conservative assumptions for the mine based on continued seismic issues here. Based on significantly reduced FY2021 guidance of 55,000 ounces, the mine life sits at just over ten years, but the mine life is less than seven years when compared to the three-year-trailing production metrics of ~100,000 ounces. The decline here is quite disappointing, but the good news is that this is not a major contributor for IAMGOLD, making up just 12% of FY2020 production and 13% of FY2019 production.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the declining reserve base at Westwood certainly doesn't help the investment thesis, it's important to note that total resources at Westwood come in ~3.43 million ounces, with just over 50% of this resource in the inferred category. Hence, the reserve base makes up barely less than 20% of the total resource base here (626,000 ounces of ~3.4 million ounces). This suggests that there's considerable upside if the company can find a way to pull some resources back into the mine plan at Westwood.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's also worth noting that the Westwood operation benefits from satellite deposits like Grand Duc, so all is not lost at Westwood due to the continued seismicity issues. Also, Westwood has additional upside from the Fayolle deposit and Rouyn, which can be used to fill the mill at Westwood. It's important to note that while IAMGOLD based its reserves on a $1,200/oz. gold price, Grand Duc ounces were calculated using a $1,350/oz. gold price, with resources at Westwood calculated at $1,500/oz. This is still a more than reasonable gold price assumption, but if we were to see the gold price drop below $1,500/oz, the future of Westwood could get more a little more cloudy.

So, how do IAMGOLD's reserves stack up relative to peers?

As shown below, IAMGOLD actually has a much larger reserve base than many peers with bigger production profiles and stands up quite well vs. names like B2Gold (BTG), whose a million-ounce producer with a reserve size that's less than half of IAMGOLD. On a valuation per reserve ounce basis, IAMGOLD is also the cheapest among its intermediate peers, though this is partially because 45% of IAMGOLD's reserves are at non-operating assets. However, this ratio should improve considerably by FY2024, with Cote Lake expected to come online and produce more than 460,000 per annum ounces in its first six years.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

For those unfamiliar, IAMGOLD's 70% owned Cote Lake Project should allow IAMGOLD to increase its production closer to 1 million ounces per annum. The project holds a massive ~4.7 million-ounce reserve base. So, if we factor in that IAMGOLD is developing Cote Lake and it should be in production in just over three years, IAMGOLD looks very cheap on a valuation per reserve ounce basis at below $100.00/oz. This is evidenced by IAMGOLD sitting well below the trendline for valuation per ounce of gold reserves (red line above). Even we ignore IAMGOLD's cash position and value IAMGOLD on a market cap basis at ~$1.5 billion, the stock is still the cheapest among the majority of its peers at roughly ~$110.00/oz. This calculation is based on a market cap of ~$1.51 billion divided by 13.9 million ounces of gold reserves.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Estimates)

In summary, while the headline figures certainly aren't all that exciting with a 17% drop in reserves year-over-year, the actual results aren't nearly as bad. This is because the majority of the drop came from Sadiola, the company's two largest operating mines have reserve bases that should extend into the 2030s, and Westwood's reserve base only makes up 17% of the total resources for the Westwood operation. Finally, IAMGOLD could have chosen to use a higher gold price assumption to increase its reserve base, but it chose to stick with a conservative assumption, in line with only a few other names in the sector like Newmont (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). Therefore, I don't see any reason to discount the stock based on the FY2020 reserve report.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While IAMGOLD is certainly not the lowest-cost miner out there with FY2021 cost guidance of $1,255/oz, the company continues to be very reasonably valued, especially if we factor in much lower costs starting in FY2024 with Cote Lake coming online. So, at a reserve value per ounce of less than $100.00, the stock is still cheap after its recent rally. The only negative is that a re-rating could take some time, with Cote Lake's first gold pour still a few years away. Based on IAMGOLD's enviable organic growth profile and a more than reasonable valuation, I see the stock as a Hold at current levels. If we were to see a dip below $3.00, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.