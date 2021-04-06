Note: All references in this section are from the fund's website, unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

In this ETF review, we will analyze NYSEARCA:ITOT, the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Per the fund's website, ITOT:

seeks to track the investment results of a broad-based index composed of U.S. equities.

ITOT began operations on 01/20/2004, has Net Assets of about $36.5B (as of 04/01/2021), and currently sports an Expense Ratio of only 0.03%, placing ITOT well within the highest ranks of ETFs in terms of assets and expense ratio.

iShares provides four excellent reasons to invest in ITOT:

Low-cost and convenient access to the total U.S. stock market in a single fund

Exposure to the total U.S. stock market, ranging from some of the smallest to largest companies

Use at the core of your portfolio to seek long-term growth

The fund tracks S&P Total Market Index

Dividends

ITOT pays dividends quarterly, as shown on the schedule below for the four most recent distributions:

The fund's website lists a 30-day SEC yield of 1.35% and a Trailing yield 1.37%, both as of 02/26/2021. Using the 04/01/2021 closing price of $92.76, I calculate a current Trailing Yield of 1.34%, which falls right in line with iShares' own calculation.

I would also note that the "Product Brief" document on the website touts ITOT's tax efficiency:

Over the past 10 years none of the iShares Core U.S. Stock Market ETFs (which includes ITOT) have paid out capital gains distributions.

Portfolio

As of 04/02/2021, the fund's holdings total 3,620. The underlying holdings result in the following exposures by sector/category:

Next, I ran a query on ETFdb.com to find some similar ETFs for comparison. Limiting my results to only broad/total market U.S. equity funds, I found two similar ETFs:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI )

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB).

Between ITOT, VTI, and SCHB, all three have expense ratios of 0.03%. In terms of Total Assets, VTI is the largest fund with $224.2B, followed by ITOT with $36B, and then SCHB with $19.5B (as of 04/01/2021). With the exception of total assets (which exceed $19B for all funds), these ETFs are almost identical. SCHB only has a total of 2,567 holdings as of 04/01/2021, about 1,000 less than the other funds, but I did not conduct any further research into this variance.

While I chose not to include a visual here, a query of Yahoo! Finance indicated that the performance/price movement of all 3 funds have moved in lockstep over the past 2 years. The returns varied slightly between the three funds but the differences were so small that I consider them statistically insignificant; especially over a long-term investing horizon.

Note: The most recent annual report covers the fiscal period ending right when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S. and the market had already reacted negatively to these events. After this section, I evaluate the most recent semi-annual report (dated 09/30/2020) and evaluate any changes over this six-month period.

The fund's returns and performance chart on p. 10 are an almost identical match to the S&P Total Market Index, indicating that ITOT is very effectively tracking its index.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

ITOT reported $22.37B in assets against liabilities of $930.5K, for a net assets figure of $21.439B. Of note, the fund has just over $1B in accumulated losses, so I would agree with the document referenced earlier that a capital gain distribution is unlikely in the near future.

Statement of Operations

The fund earned $422.8M in net investment income against $6.7M of expenses, which is a net margin of about 98%! While the fund had realized gains totaling $722M over this time period, one large item to note is a total of $3.3B in unrealized gains as of 03/31/2020. This is no doubt due to the unprecedented economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Statement of Changes in Net Assets

This is often my favorite schedule to peruse in the annual report because it clearly signals the sources of cash used for shareholder distributions. In this case, owing to the poor market conditions at the time, ITOT's funds from operations were ($2.16B) due to the large unrealized losses mentioned previously. However, the fund did have just over $1B in net investment income and realized gains, so they were able to adequately fund shareholder distributions with earnings. At the very least, had there been no earnings during this time period, investors pounced on the struggling market price and contributed $5.3B to the fund (net of withdrawals)!

Financial Highlights

The five-year schedule of changes in NAV (Net Asset Value) presented on p. 66 indicated a very positive trend of increases. In this case, the only drag on the NAV occurred during the period covered by the annual report (04/01/2019 - 03/31/2020), where adverse market conditions and scheduled fund distributions reduced the NAV by $7.21 to $57.19.

To get an updated look at the fund's financials, the last document that I reviewed was ITOT's semi-annual report.

The fund reported 6-month returns of 33.13% since 04/01/2021, right in line with the broader market. Net assets have increased to just over $27B, and the fund is now reporting net unrealized appreciation in its securities positions totaling $5.8B! These value increases resulted in a NAV of $75.49 as of 09/30, net of shareholder distributions.

While the annual report painted a clear picture of a down market, it would appear that the passive, buy-and-hold strategy has definitely benefited investors who chose to stay the course.

Summary

To briefly summarize, ITOT is a passively-managed, low-cost ETF that gains investors access to the entire U.S. stock market. While it is not the largest fund in this space, ITOT is a well-managed fund that consistently provides investors with the return of the stock market as a whole and could serve as a key holding in any portfolio.