A Consolidation Day For The Markets (Technically Speaking For 4/6)

Cleveland Fed President Mester is dovish (emphasis added):

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the better-than-expected March payroll report was "great" but that a lot more progress is needed to get the economy to where it was before the pandemic. "It was a great report, it's nice to see those numbers. We're still almost 8.5 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic so we need more of those kinds of jobs reports coming out," she said Monday in an interview on CNBC. It was the first public reaction from a Fed official to the jobs data, which was released on Friday.

There are two jobs market charts guiding Fed policy right now:

As Mester noted, total jobs are still far below their pre-pandemic level. The labor force participation rate is slightly more than a percentage point below the lows of the pre-pandemic economy.

Both indicate there's a large amount of slack in the labor market to absorb.

More evidence emerges that active investing underperforms the markets (emphasis added):

Pension plans and endowments have been trying and failing to outperform the market since the global financial crisis. Richard Ennis, one of the founders of the investment consulting industry, believes that it's time to go passive. ... According to the paper, a composite of 46 large public funds underperformed a passive benchmark by 1.52 percent each year for the 12 years ending June 30, 2020. The public plans underperformed the benchmark in 11 out of the 12 years.

The evidence is now pretty overwhelming on this topic: Once you get to the 5-year time horizon, the possibility of beating the indexes is small. The odds continue to drop the longer the time frame.

The IMF is projecting a 6.4% growth rate for the US this year:

Other regions are expected to grow sharply as well due to stimulus and pent-up demand.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from stockcharts.com: It's hard to get excited or concerned about the above table. The long end of the treasury market was the top performer. The best-performing index was the IJH; it was only up .08% But the worst performer was the IWM and it was only down .38%. We have the exact same situation with the sector performance tables. Utilities were the big gainers, rising .51% while tech was the big loser, dropping .46%.

The 5-day charts place the activity in perspective: today was all about consolidation:

IWM 5-day

The IWM was the "worst" performer; it trended modestly lower throughout the session. But in the bigger picture, it really just went more or less sideways. QQQ 5-day

The same is true for the QQQ. SPY 5-day

The SPY is more like the IWM with a modestly lower trend.

Overall, a day of consolidation makes perfect sense considering the strength of the preceding three days.