2020 Bulkers: A Closer Look On Its Impressive Cash Generation Potential

Apr. 06, 2021 9:50 PM ET11 Comments10 Likes
Alberto Ayuso Martín profile picture
Alberto Ayuso Martín
422 Followers

Summary

  • The cash generation could be so impressive under a conservative scenario that 70% of today's share price is expected to be distributed during the next 3 years as dividends.
  • Today's share price implies a 0.3 multiple on book value at the end of 2023.
  • Highest quality fleet to play the drybulk cycle with top class management.

In my previous article covering 2020 Bulkers (2020.OL), I did not want to provide much detail on valuation because the company provides a detailed dividend forecast based on Capesize rates and my intention was to simplify things as much as possible.

Nevertheless, I am aware that some of the shipping sector followers may appreciate a more detailed valuation, so I will dig deeper into the three financial statements with a conservative scenario approach.

Of course, the entire model depends on the Capesize rates one enters as input, so I have tried to stay cautious, as I will explain in the Assumptions section.

Valuation Summary

All numbers are based on April 5 closing price and NOK/USD 0.12.

Source: Author

Source: Author

At first glance the share price may look expensive. I must recognize that I had never bought before a shipping company above its NAV but after listening the CEO talking about 2020 Bulkers I had to run the numbers myself. And this is what I found:

Source: Author

Assumptions

  • Capesize rates of 22k$,25k$ and 28k$ for 2021, 2022, and 2023 (this compares to Cleaves' forecast of 20k$,31k$ and 35k$). Remember that Q1 has averaged 22k$ and it is the seasonal weaker part of the year, and supply/demand balance is only going to get tighter from here.
  • Fleet (Newcastlemax) earns a ~35% premium with respect to Capesize, plus ~1200$/day of scrubber benefit.
  • 90% of net earnings distributed as dividend.

I strongly recommend these two articles, by Nick First and J Mintzmyer to get more information about the drybulk perspectives for the near-term future and this presentation made by the CEO to verify these assumptions.

P&L

Source: Author

Cash Flow

Source: Author

Balance Sheet

Source: Author

Conclusion

Even under a conservative scenario returns are huge. If it turns out that Cleaves is right on its rates forecast the cumulative yield for the next three years would be around 90% based on today's closing price.

I have uploaded my model (2020_-_SA.xlsx) so anyone can download it and play with its own numbers.

Finally, and this is what I like the most about 2020 bulkers, is that the company has been conceived as a cash cow by its principal owners, so the most common shipping risks (being diluted, use cash to enlarge the fleet) are mitigated.

This article was written by

Alberto Ayuso Martín profile picture
Alberto Ayuso Martín
422 Followers
Individual investor. Navigating the line between price and value.
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long 2020. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

11 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.