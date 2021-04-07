2020 Bulkers: A Closer Look On Its Impressive Cash Generation Potential

In my previous article covering 2020 Bulkers (2020.OL), I did not want to provide much detail on valuation because the company provides a detailed dividend forecast based on Capesize rates and my intention was to simplify things as much as possible.

Nevertheless, I am aware that some of the shipping sector followers may appreciate a more detailed valuation, so I will dig deeper into the three financial statements with a conservative scenario approach.

Of course, the entire model depends on the Capesize rates one enters as input, so I have tried to stay cautious, as I will explain in the Assumptions section.

Valuation Summary

All numbers are based on April 5 closing price and NOK/USD 0.12.

At first glance the share price may look expensive. I must recognize that I had never bought before a shipping company above its NAV but after listening the CEO talking about 2020 Bulkers I had to run the numbers myself. And this is what I found:

Assumptions

Capesize rates of 22k$,25k$ and 28k$ for 2021, 2022, and 2023 (this compares to Cleaves' forecast of 20k$,31k$ and 35k$). Remember that Q1 has averaged 22k$ and it is the seasonal weaker part of the year, and supply/demand balance is only going to get tighter from here.

Fleet (Newcastlemax) earns a ~35% premium with respect to Capesize, plus ~1200$/day of scrubber benefit.

90% of net earnings distributed as dividend.

I strongly recommend these two articles, by Nick First and J Mintzmyer to get more information about the drybulk perspectives for the near-term future and this presentation made by the CEO to verify these assumptions.

P&L

Cash Flow

Balance Sheet

Conclusion

Even under a conservative scenario returns are huge. If it turns out that Cleaves is right on its rates forecast the cumulative yield for the next three years would be around 90% based on today's closing price.

I have uploaded my model (2020_-_SA.xlsx) so anyone can download it and play with its own numbers.

Finally, and this is what I like the most about 2020 bulkers, is that the company has been conceived as a cash cow by its principal owners, so the most common shipping risks (being diluted, use cash to enlarge the fleet) are mitigated.